Moe's Tavern, Krusty Burger, and More Now Exist at Universal Studios Hollywood

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

You know that debate about where The Simpsons' Springfield actually is? Debate no more: it's in... Hollywood? Yup, Universal Studios Hollywood just opened an insane Springfield replica and crushed every last detail -- from the Flaming Moe's, to the Duff Beer, to the stuff that isn't alcohol, too.

We hit it opening weekend to shoot this Poochie-approved photo tour of the whole damn thing.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Welcome to a sadly Mr. Plow-less Springfield.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

But happily Krusty Burger-filled Springfield! In addition to the above double-meat, double-cheese, double-bacon, double-OMGYES Clogger burg, you can also house...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... a freshly pulled Ribwich...

Gail Moscoso/Thrillist

... and the Sideshow Bob foot-long chili-cheese dog, so named because obviously it's out to kill you.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Oh right, you can also grab a pint of proprietorially-brewed DUFF BEER (wuuuuuut?), which tastes like a slightly more flavorful Budweiser...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... or a Buzz Cola, which tastes awesomely like a melted Coke Slurpee.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Both are also available across the way in the outdoor beer garden at the Duff Brewery, which also has a Bumblebee Man taco cart...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... and a next door hot dog stand selling actual Squishees.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

But wait, there's more, and that more is A MOE'S TAVERN...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... where they'll pour you...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... A FLAMING MOE!!!

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Barney's also there, hanging by a working Love Tester...

Jeff Miller/Thrilist

... and if you can find this phone at the end of the bar, you'll hear Bart or Nelson on the other line crank calling the bar (ha-ha!).

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Outside, there's a Lard Lad donut shop...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... with literally FACE-SIZED Butterfinger, s'mores, chocolate-jalapeño, and sprinkle-covered, cake-like donuts.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

But the best part of Springfield isn't the food: it's all the in-jokes and Easter eggs on the facades, like the movie "playing" at the Aztec...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... MGMT's take on the chances of Stu's Disco reopening...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... Patty and Selma's notes on the DMV ("Catch us smiling and win $100")...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... Dr Nick's promise...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... and Homer's workstation, complete with a button that melts down the nuclear power plant. (We think?)

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

There's one more food item you can't leave without, though...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... mmm... donut sundae.

