​Hey LA: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Is Here

A few months back, Jack Daniel’s rolled out a hot new cinnamon-flavored whiskey liqueur called Tennessee Fire -- but only in a few lucky/thirsty test markets. The testing went really well. Like, if this were a movie screening, people would have been giving standing ovations and shouting "bravo!" and possibly crying tears of joy.
Now, Tennessee Fire has spread to LA. Which means it’s ready for you to give it a shot, by taking a shot. To make it easier for you to put it to the test, we picked out some prime spots that are already carrying the stuff, all laid out on the map below. Stop by with some friends, and start your night by hoisting some 2oz glasses and knocking one back.
1. The Regent Theater448 S Main St, Los Angeles
2. Tattle Tale Room5401 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
3. Cheetahs Club Hollywood4600 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
4. State Social House8782 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
5. Q's Billiard Club1835 Wilshire, Los Angeles
6. Whisky a Go Go8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
7. The Lighthouse30 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
8. The Line Hotel3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
9. Cozy Inn11155 Washington Pl, Los Angeles
10. Loaded6377 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
11. The Room Hollywood1626 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
12. La Descarga1159 Western Ave, Los Angeles
13. Barney's Beanery1351 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
14. Boardner's by La Belle1652 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles
15. Jones Hollywood7205 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
An old adult movie theater, the Regent is recently revamped and reopened with a bar and pizzeria whose names come from the classic T.S. Eliot poem.
Tattle Tale Room is your quintessential karaoke/dive bar, with awesome libations and great company.
Adult entertainment with killer food and drinks to boot. And beautiful dancers, of course.
This Strip spot serves tons of great 'tails and a special house whiskey burger.
Q's is a sprawling pool hall with three patios, a ton of TVs for watching the game, and plenty of pool tables so you can play your own games as well.
The famous staple of the LA rock scene has been rolling along since the '60s featuring big name acts, classic bar fare, and yes, whisky.
A jazz fixture of Hermosa beach still serving up great entertainment and drinks over fifty years after its founding.
With its groovy midcentury architecture and colorful nightlife, the Line Hotel is a Koreatown hotspot. It’s worth checking out The Speek, a block of retro-styled rooms designed by hospitality veterans Mark and Jonnie Houston, of No Vacancy and Good Times At Davey Wayne’s fame. The pool is only open to hotel guests during the day, but once the sun goes down, locals all of residences flock to the deck for cocktails, sweeping aerial views, and games like foosball and ping pong.
Yo: full-size shuffleboard. Also: pool. Also: darts. Also: full-size shuffleboard.
Finally open now after a couple weeks of stops and starts, Loaded's a new rock bar from the Big Wangs guys that completely embraces the ol' school rocker ethos, from pics of Keith Richards and Sid Vicious on the wall, to a reasonably priced booze menu composed mainly of hard-drinking whiskies, to a wall made up of Marshall stacks, which're worth digging through if you're in the market for a pair of irregular Mossimo boardshorts at 92% off.
A cozy lounge that has killer DJs and sleek decor.
From a former Doheny barman and the guys behind Piano Bar, La Descarga is a painstakingly-designed, two-story ode to pre-Fidel Havana, complete with a secret entrance, weathered ceiling/walls, a felt banquette, bathrooms festooned with reprints of old, Cuban newspaper articles, and a bar made of white Carrera marble.
In the mood for a killer beer list, a massive menu, and everything from karaoke to pool? Barney's is where it's at.
A classic Hollywood spot with strong drinks, dark decor, and vintage vibes.
For gourmet 2am pizza, parties where disposable cameras serve as tabletop center pieces, and craft drinks served in a vintage supper-club-inspired dining room, Jones is something of a Hollywood staple. The 20-year-strong eatery is notorious for tasty Italian-American plates and celebrity sightings, both of which seem to draw plenty of crowds to the photograph-lined red-brick space. The restaurant is casual, with red-checkered table cloths and canned Italian groceries stacked against the walls, while the crowd is typically on the more glamorous side. And whether you come for hefty, authentic pizza and pasta dishes, or one of the inventive house cocktails, be sure to check out the bathrooms -- they're decked with photos of movie stars and socialites, sipping dirty martinis in the famous Hollywood nightclub that used to inhabit the space.