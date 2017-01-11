How Greenbar Distillery Blew Down LA's Craft Spirits Door

Morgan goes on to say that the passage of AB 933 and AB 1295 helped their efforts tremendously, “The passage allows for us to charge for tastings and tours, and to sell bottles out of our distillery directly to consumers. For small distilleries, having a tasting room is a wonderful vehicle for consumers to become educated about our unique process, meet the makers, and become more intimate with the brand. We love having people 'discover' the distillery while walking through the Arts District, people find it quite enchanting!”

Soon after The Spirit Guild opened their tasting room doors, a new micro-distillery called Our/Los Angeles opened in the Arts District. The small vodka distillery is a partnership between Steven Ocheltree and Tyler Simmons -- co-founders of local creative agency Sew -- and Pernod Ricard’s Our/Vodka brand, which is collaborating with local entrepreneurs in cities around the world to create a unique flavor profile for each location. “We were aware of Greenbar, but the choice to settle in the Arts District was made independently of them,” explains distillery manager Samantha Hochhauser. “That said, part of the reason we love the Arts District so much is because of the wonderful community that continues to grow here, and that includes Greenbar as well as all of our other wonderful neighbors like Mast Bros., Stumptown, and The Spirit Guild.” With the ability to open a tasting room and offer tours, Our/Los Angeles looks to engage more with the public on a personal level. “We think the product speaks for itself and we like to be transparent about our process and what goes into it,” Hochhauser says. “On top of that we love to get involved with our community and spread the word about other businesses and brands we’re enthusiastic about.”