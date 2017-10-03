14 brand new happy hours in LA

Good things come in 14s: beers, donuts, and, if you believe your ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend's p*nis. And lucky for you, now brand new LA happy hours do too! From $1 sliders to $1 PBRs, here's a look at 14 spots all over LA where you can get your cheap eat/drink on.
District 13 (click here for address and deets)
Hollywood
From 4-6pm, M-F, take 50% off all the food on their just-launched, all-new, sausage-heavy menu, plus a buck off all their beers -- then come back after 10pm from Sun-Thurs, when alllllllll their beers are just $4.
Dog Haus (click here for address and deets)
Pasadena
This Pasadena joint with the great burgers also has a great new happy hour, with $4 wells, $2 rotating cocktails, and $1 sliders (respect, Jerry O'C).
Tapenade (click here for address and deets)
West LA
Work in West LA and have to wait out traffic? Stop by this bistro-ish joint for a snack from 5-7pm, where they've got $6 tuna tartare and tap beers.
The Charleston (click here for address and deets)
Santa Monica
Santa Monica's '20s-themed lounge may have the best new happy hour in town: from 5:30-8pm every day, it's bottomless beer and wine for $16, plus food drops like an $8 slider duo.
The Fat Cow (click here for address and deets)
Mid-Wilshire
Work by The Grove? 'Til March 27th (when they're closing for good), this movie theater-adjacent bistro's got beer and wine for $5, cocktails for $7, and Wagyu beef corn dogs for $8.50.
Petty Cash (click here for address and deets)
Mid-Wilshire
The super-sweet taqueria has new Mon-Fri, 5-6pm happy hour deals (sorry: "hora feliz" deals), including $3 chicharones and $6 margs.
Diablo Taco (click here for address and deets)
Silverlake
Silverlake literally just voted to not officially be "Eastside" anymore, so, um, head to the kind-of-East-side of the city, and stop before you get to East LA for Mon-only deals from 7-11pm, including $1 PBR pints and $3 sangria, as well as markers and crayons so you can draw on the tables. Like you do.
Allumette (click here for address and deets)
Echo Park
The very very very very very very very very very good molecular-gastronomy-focused resto's just changed to an all-prix fixe menu at tables, but you can still order individual dishes at the bar, where -- on Tues-Sat -- you can also get h-hour deals, like craft beers for just $5 and cocktails for $7.
Gracias Madre (click here for address and deets)
West Hollywood
The new, kinda-healthy Mexican spot'll sooth your liver, happy hour-style, with $8 El Burro cocktails (with jalapeno jam!) and $5 beers.
Lazy Dog (click here for address and deets)
Multiple Locations (Including Thousand Oaks and Torrance)
Every Lazy Dog location's got this double-happy hour, which drops prices M-F, 3-6pm, and Sun-Thurs, 9pm-close, with deals including cheap-o Buffalo chicken nuggets and $6-or-less margaritas and beers.
Corner Door (click here for address and deets)
Culver City
Shockingly located right on a corner (!), this gastro/bistro's doling out deals like an $8 charcuterie plate and $2 Miller High Lifes.
Plan Check Fairfax (click here for address and deets)
Mid-Wilshire
The burger/fried chicken/more burgers/more fried chicken/cocktail bar/fried chicken spot's gonna hook you up for a late-night happy hour, every night for two hours before they close, with drinks as low as $3, and food specials like $5 pastrami gravy fries and $7 fried chicken sandos.
City Tavern (click here for address and deets)
Downtown
From 3-6pm, this just-opened, further-East outpost of the Culver City gastropub fave's got food specials like pork belly sliders for $3.50 and 32oz growlers of any of their draft beers for just $10.
City Tavern (click here for address and deets)
Culver City
The DTLA location's not the only one getting you very happy: at the original locale, they've got Mon-Sat discounts like fried chicken bites for $7 and $7 Old Fashioneds.
Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor, and his happiest hours often include whiskey. Follow him at @thrillistla on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on Instagram.
