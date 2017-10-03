Food & Drink

14 brand new happy hours in LA

By Published On 02/14/2014 By Published On 02/14/2014
Chris Watkins

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

related

The ‘Pause Pod’ Is Here to Help You Nap at Work, and Everyone Is Making the Same Jokes

Good things come in 14s: beers, donuts, and, if you believe your ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend's p*nis. And lucky for you, now brand new LA happy hours do too! From $1 sliders to $1 PBRs, here's a look at 14 spots all over LA where you can get your cheap eat/drink on.

Related

related

Where to get $1 drinks on Thursday

related

The 10 Best Whiskey Bars in LA

related

LA's 11 best under-the-radar burgers

related

Where to get $1 drinks on Thursday
Facebook

District 13 (click here for address and deets)
Hollywood
From 4-6pm, M-F, take 50% off all the food on their just-launched, all-new, sausage-heavy menu, plus a buck off all their beers -- then come back after 10pm from Sun-Thurs, when alllllllll their beers are just $4.

Facebook

Dog Haus (click here for address and deets)
Pasadena
This Pasadena joint with the great burgers also has a great new happy hour, with $4 wells, $2 rotating cocktails, and $1 sliders (respect, Jerry O'C).

Facebook

Tapenade (click here for address and deets)
West LA
Work in West LA and have to wait out traffic? Stop by this bistro-ish joint for a snack from 5-7pm, where they've got $6 tuna tartare and tap beers.

The Charleston (click here for address and deets)
Santa Monica
Santa Monica's '20s-themed lounge may have the best new happy hour in town: from 5:30-8pm every day, it's bottomless beer and wine for $16, plus food drops like an $8 slider duo.

related

Your guide to all the fake Tommy's

related

The 10 Best Whiskey Bars in LA
Facebook

The Fat Cow (click here for address and deets)
Mid-Wilshire
Work by The Grove? 'Til March 27th (when they're closing for good), this movie theater-adjacent bistro's got beer and wine for $5, cocktails for $7, and Wagyu beef corn dogs for $8.50.

Jeff Miller

Petty Cash (click here for address and deets)
Mid-Wilshire
The super-sweet taqueria has new Mon-Fri, 5-6pm happy hour deals (sorry: "hora feliz" deals), including $3 chicharones and $6 margs.

Jeff Miller

Diablo Taco (click here for address and deets)
Silverlake
Silverlake literally just voted to not officially be "Eastside" anymore, so, um, head to the kind-of-East-side of the city, and stop before you get to East LA for Mon-only deals from 7-11pm, including $1 PBR pints and $3 sangria, as well as markers and crayons so you can draw on the tables. Like you do.

Allumette (click here for address and deets)
Echo Park
The very very very very very very very very very good molecular-gastronomy-focused resto's just changed to an all-prix fixe menu at tables, but you can still order individual dishes at the bar, where -- on Tues-Sat -- you can also get h-hour deals, like craft beers for just $5 and cocktails for $7.

related

All of LA's Best Taco Tuesday Deals

related

LA's 11 best under-the-radar burgers

Gracias Madre (click here for address and deets)
West Hollywood
The new, kinda-healthy Mexican spot'll sooth your liver, happy hour-style, with $8 El Burro cocktails (with jalapeno jam!) and $5 beers.

Lazy Dog (click here for address and deets)
Multiple Locations (Including Thousand Oaks and Torrance)
Every Lazy Dog location's got this double-happy hour, which drops prices M-F, 3-6pm, and Sun-Thurs, 9pm-close, with deals including cheap-o Buffalo chicken nuggets and $6-or-less margaritas and beers.

Corner Door (click here for address and deets)
Culver City
Shockingly located right on a corner (!), this gastro/bistro's doling out deals like an $8 charcuterie plate and $2 Miller High Lifes.

Plan Check

Plan Check Fairfax (click here for address and deets)
Mid-Wilshire
The burger/fried chicken/more burgers/more fried chicken/cocktail bar/fried chicken spot's gonna hook you up for a late-night happy hour, every night for two hours before they close, with drinks as low as $3, and food specials like $5 pastrami gravy fries and $7 fried chicken sandos.

related

Your guide to all the fake Tommy's
City Tavern

City Tavern (click here for address and deets)
Downtown
From 3-6pm, this just-opened, further-East outpost of the Culver City gastropub fave's got food specials like pork belly sliders for $3.50 and 32oz growlers of any of their draft beers for just $10.

City Tavern

City Tavern (click here for address and deets)
Culver City
The DTLA location's not the only one getting you very happy: at the original locale, they've got Mon-Sat discounts like fried chicken bites for $7 and $7 Old Fashioneds.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor, and his happiest hours often include whiskey. Follow him at @thrillistla on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on Instagram.

1. Plan Check Kitchen + Bar 351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (West Hollywood)

This sophisticated gastropub -- with a few locations across Los Angeles -- is acclaimed for its burgers, whiskey, and craft beer. The namesake Plan Check burger, topped with pickles, onions, and Americanized dashi cheese, is famous for its layer of Ketchup Leather, which is a square of dehydrated tomato paste that melts over the patty like a layer of cheese. Plan Check’s comfort food vibe makes for a hip and social ambience, complemented by tall communal tables and plenty of bar seating.

2. Diablo Taco 3129 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026 (Silverlake)

Diablo Taco's an 88-seat tortilla-stuffer serving up "Berzerker" huevos rancheros w/ pasilla peppers & braised beef cheeks, and burritos stuffed w/ egg, Russet potatoes, jack cheese, and your choice of meats, including crispy pork belly and "bison chili".

3. District 13 1556 Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

Somehow not an ode to strange South African aliens, this new sausage and beer slinger in the old Soi 56 has refurbished the place with a graffiti and Indian art vibe (again??), to put you in the mood for gourmet cased meat options like pheasant w/ Cognac, wild boar & roasted garlic, and alligator andouille, which you can wash down with craft bottles/draughts of suds like Stone's Smoked Porter, Bootlegger's Old World Hefe, and Great Divide's Belgian Hades (so... Luxembourg?).

4. Allumette 1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026 (Echo Park)

Located in Echo Park, Allumette is the brainchild of Chef Miles Thompson, with owners Charles Kelly and Bill DiDonna expanding on the idea of "apartment dining". Ignore the lack of decor and focus on the food, which could single-handedly trump just about every Top Chef there ever was.

5. City Tavern 735 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017 (Downtown)

This Downtown hotspot has got deliciously juicy burgers, great brews, and interesting company.

6. Gracias Madre 8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069 (West Hollywood)

You’ll say gracias to this madre of a vegan restaurant when you taste chilaquiles, enchiladas, pozole, and other Mexican-inspired dishes made with organic, plant-based ingredients. No matter how much you live and die for carne asada, you'll find Gracias Madre's meat-free creations (coconut bacon, flash-fried cauliflower) beyond satisfying. Plus, no outdoor space in WeHo feels so quintessentially Californian.

7. Tapenade 11301 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 (Culver City)

This Mediterranean hotspot is known for their lamb, bacon-wrapped dates, and delicious desserts -- but also head there for their generous happy hour.

8. The Corner Door 12477 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066 (Culver City)

Get ready for an eclectic range of ace cocktails -- shaken, stirred, and on-tap -- at this Culver City favorite. The lineup ranges from the smoky Taco Truck with mezcal, pineapple, and cinnamon-infused Campari to the Jesse Pink Gin with gin, bitters, coconut liqueur, and orgeat. Don't miss out on their seasonal hits either, like the Goonies menu with the whisky-hazelnut-cacao combo of the Truffle Shuffle and the rye-espresso-coconut of the Mama Fratelli. With a knockout food menu from Birch’s Brendan Collins, you'll want to stay put for a few rounds.

9. Petty Cash Taqueria 7360 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (Mid Wilshire)

Petty Cash is an upscale taqueria on Beverly.

10. The Charleston 2460 Wilshire, Los Angeles, CA 90403 (Santa Monica)

The Charleston is a '30s-era supperclub-cum-sippery in Santa Monica that's decked out in decade-appropriate beaded chandeliers, a studded, white-leather bar, and plush, red booths... which're probably the first place to look for left-behind dead presidents. There's Monday night comedy and burlesque, live jazz on Tuesdays and Sundays, and DJs Thursdays - Saturdays. The best thing to go for, though? The happy hour, which is seven days a week from 5-8pm (5-9pm on Friday and Saturday), and the late-night happy hour from 11:30pm-close, Sunday-Thursday nights.

11. City Tavern Culver City 9739 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 (Culver City)

The original locale of this grub hub is spot-on with delicious burgers and seriously impressive beer options.

12. Lazy Dog Café 172 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

This friendly neighborhood resto doles out an array of different foods from dim sum to burgers to brick oven pizza to pasta. Seriously, they've got just about everything you could ever want.

Stuff You'll Like