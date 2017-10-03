Every Single Pool Bar in LA

Cooling off with a frosty beverage on a sweaty LA day is great and all, but obviously, sipping that beverage poolside makes for an infinitely better day. To help you in your quest for infinitely better (and cooler) days, we’ve rounded up (we think) every last bar with a pool in Los Angeles. You’re welcome.
Beverly Hills
Altitude Pool - SLS Hotel at Beverly HillsAddress and Info
465 S La Cienega Blvd
Open to guests and non-guests renting a cabana Friday through Sunday with DJ Skemaddox and guest DJs turning out everything from house to indie jams. A newly expanded menu for summer features hits like grilled octopus tacos and cocktails like the Copper Passion -- a heady mix of passion fruit purée, vodka, and a rosé cava float served in one of those sweet two-piece pineapple-shaped copper tumblers.
The Roof Garden, The Peninsula HotelAddress and Info
9882 S Santa Monica Blvd
Lovely views of Beverly Hills, and an immaculately kept-up roof with a classy and breezy patio, with BBQs and oysters. The pool is open to guests (staycation, anyone?) and features swank cabanas decked out with TVs, fans, Wi-Fi, and anything else you’d need to forget about the world beyond poolside livin’.
The Pool Bar and Café at The Four SeasonsAddress and Info
9500 Wilshire Blvd
Lounge chairs, a cafe-style restaurant, a six-seat bar, tropical cocktails, and smoothie shots. If you’re looking to get closer to the Mediterranean-style pool, guests and non-guests can rent lounge chairs, daybeds, and private cabanas that include lunch, bubbly, and more perks.
Above SIXTYAddress and Info
9360 Wilshire Blvd
Panoramic views of the Hills with lounge chairs, cabanas, and cozy nooks surrounding a heated pool. You can order up solid menu highlights from Caulfield's like a raw bar platter or short rib sliders and refreshing cocktails like The Crisp with tequila, serranos, basil, and cucumber. Catch outdoor flicks on Wednesday nights this summer, as well as weekend pool parties, a Sunday rosé brunch, and more.
Mr. C Beverly Hills HotelAddress and Info
1224 Beverwil Dr
An ultra-posh, relatively new hotel open to guests and “locals" on Tuesday nights. You can also rent a cabana on other days if you’re not a guest. Locals can join every other Tuesday for their “Spritz Social,” which features new Italian spritzer cocktails, classic Cipriani bites, life-size Jenga, ping-pong, corn hole, and DJs. Also: summertime movie screenings take place on the alternating Tuesdays, where you can sip cocktails and order from their menu while viewing poolside.
The AvalonAddress and Info
9400 W Olympic Blvd
This vintage oasis recently received a colorful makeover and its shapely pool offers a chill retreat with '50s-inspired seasonal cocktails and knockout dining options from Viviane. Chow poolside on brunch and Bloody Marys, hit up their Sunday oasis pool parties with a DJ, rent a cabana for the day, or sip cocktails at night.
The Beverly HiltonAddress and Info
9876 Wilshire Blvd
Potent Tiki cocktails from the legendary Trader Vic’s poolside lounge, rentable pool rafts, and loads of old Hollywood charm and memorabilia. Swing by for Mai Tai Mondays for 50% off the classic potion. Oh, and they have the largest pool in the neighborhood and it’s heated year round, though you’ll have to be a guest or book a spa day to take a dip.
Downtown
The StandardAddress and Info
550 S Flower St
"Beds" that you definitely shouldn't shine a black light on, a heated pool, a dance floor with nightly DJs, and bar bites like bacon-wrapped corn dogs. Also, unbelievably attractive people. The party kicks off early at 2pm on Summer Fridays with music, drinks, food, and more.
Rooftop Pool and Bar @ Ace HotelAddress and Info
929 S Broadway
It may not be the biggest pool in town, but it’s easily one of the best views around. Inspired by the completion of the Expo Line, their new summer cocktail menu features boozy mixes inspired by famous public transit systems around the world and neighboring cultural institutions. New bites include pretzel dogs, shrimp tacos, and Jeni’s ice cream sandwiches. Swing by Mondays for movie nights with free popcorn and $7 cocktails, or Mon-Fri happy hours from 12pm-5pm with $1 oysters, $5 Tiger beer, and $5 Hoxie spritzers.
WP24 Rooftop Patio at The Ritz-CarltonAddress and Info
900 W Olympic Blvd
Scope out killer views from this swank poolside bar, which is open to non-guests through Labor Day weekend. Plus, on the last Friday and Saturday of the month, they’ll be screening '80s classics like E.T. and Raiders of the Lost Ark. Get bubbly with champagne floats, farm-to-glass cocktails, and sangria while chowing on upscale BBQ classics with an Asian flair like confit pork belly sliders and Thai-spiced grilled corn.
Hollywood
Tropicana Bar and Pool at The RooseveltAddress and Info
7000 Hollywood Blvd
A total scene at night and a pretty chill vibe during the day, with added-bonus celeb-spottings (we saw Iggy Pop going for a swim once!). Sip cocktails from their new lineup, which includes film-inspired libations from The Big Chill to Boogie Nights, and order eats off their extensive menu while admiring the David Hockney artwork at the bottom of the pool. After 12pm, non-guests can rent out poolside lounge beds as long as they’re willing to shell out for eats and drinks.
Koreatown
The Line HotelAddress and Info
3515 Wilshire Blvd
A swank crowd and a citrus tree-lined pool deck with top-notch cocktails and bites from the greenhouse-y environs of Roy Choi’s restaurant Commissary. The pool is open 10am-7pm for guests only, but non-guests are free to join for drinks in the evening and hit up the ping-pong and foosball tables. Pool parties and fashionable pop-ups occasionally take over on the weekends, so be prepared for a list.
LAX Adjacent
Deck 33 Bar at Custom HotelAddress and Info
8639 Lincoln Blvd
Planes overhead, cool water down below. Grab a brew or craft cocktail and perch above the pool or get cozy by the fire pit. Though if you’re looking for a chill pool bar experience, weekend nights are probably to be avoided.
Long Beach
Rooftop 360º @ Pike HyattAddress and Info
286 Bay St
They say it's guest-only, so your guess is as good as ours... though the (almost) 360º view is pretty stellar. Rooftop dining and drinking is open Saturdays and Sundays 12pm to 7pm.
Hyatt RegencyAddress and Info
200 South Pine Ave
During the day, the bar's open to anyone; they say the pool's guest-only, but if you buy a couple drinks, our theory is that they'll look the other way. You can also hang on the poolside patio and order up breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Or just stick to the liquid diet.
Mid-City
The Pool Bar, The Roof on Wilshire, The Hotel WilshireAddress and Info
6317 Wilshire Blvd
Shockingly great views, a shallow yet stylish pool, and roaring fire pits. You’ll also find quality cocktails and way-better-than-average poolside bites from Chef Eric Greenspan.
North Hollywood
The Pool Bar at Sportsmen's LodgeAddress and Info
12825 Ventura Blvd
A recently renovated pool bar open 11am to 11pm, and access to one of the biggest pools in the valley, which is available for non-guests if you register with the hotel. Order up a mojito and some bar bites and kick back for the day.
The Lobby Bar at The GarlandAddress and Info
4222 Vineland
After a recent and stellar upgrade, The Garland maintains its old Hollywood charm with a great mix of retro and modern style. As a non-guest, you can sip drinks and eat at the pool-adjacent Lobby Bar or play a round of foosball outside, but if you want to take a dip, catch a classic film poolside during Dive-In movie nights, or hit up the occasional taco cart out there, you’ll have to be a guest.
Santa Monica
Blue Streak Bar at Loews HotelAddress and Info
1700 Ocean Ave
A view of the Santa Monica Pier, and if they're feeling saucy, a reprimand for swimming if you're not a guest. At night, warm up by one of the bar’s 13 fire pits with an ocean view and order up a drink and a bite.
Cast at the ViceroyAddress and Info
1819 Ocean Ave
Near-to-ocean swank, a great wine, and cocktail selection, and an elevated street food menu. Unwind in the Cast Lounge and bunker down in a cabana if you’re feeling like a baller.
Suite 700 Poolside Bar at Hotel Shangri LaAddress and Info
1301 Ocean Ave
Access to the pool is yours... if your bar bill tops $35. Which should be no problem. Enjoy sweeping views of the beach and pier, happy hour deals during the week from 4pm-6pm, and a DJ on Saturday nights from 8pm onward.
West Hollywood
Skybar at MondrianAddress and Info
8440 Sunset Blvd
This glowing rooftop pool can get a bit scene-y on weekend nights, but the jaw-dropping views are worth the visit. As an added bonus, swing by Monday nights this summer starting at 8pm to catch the Dive-In movie series, which you can watch poolside or while swimming.
The StandardAddress and Info
8300 Sunset Blvd
Lounge-y cabanas and dudes who are probably from Europe. And their girlfriends. Pool access is for guests and non-guests who purchase limited day passes. Chill on the blue astro-turf deck or challenge someone to a game of ping-pong. Just maybe not the European dudes’ girlfriends.
Butterfly Bar and Pool, Hotel Petit ErmitageAddress and Info
8822 Cynthia St
360-degree views, if you can sneak in -- it's guests (and guests of guests) only. Once you’re there, expect secret garden-like nooks, roaring fireplace, and movies under the stars -- basically, scoring a visit will definitely be worth the effort.
The London West Hollywood Rooftop PoolAddress and Info
1020 N San Vincente
Panoramic views, classy poolside cabanas, food and drink specials on Mondays, and #RoseAllDay on Tuesdays. Probably not actually any Brits.
Sundeck Bar at Andaz West HollywoodAddress and Info
8401 West Sunset Blvd
It's "guests only" at this rooftop bar with an amazing view, but an elevator'll take you up there, and we're not telling anyone if you happen to slip in... And if you’re looking to pop bottles poolside, programming includes Sundeck Sessions featuring DJs and bottle service through the summer.
Bar 1200 at Sunset MarquisAddress and Info
1200 Alta Loma Rd
A super-mellow hideaway at one of LA's best-kept secrets. Sorry, one of LA's previously best-kept secrets. And if you get the crew together (15 people at least), you can take over the sound-system with your own playlist for an hour every Sunday to Wednesday, 8pm to midnight.
Westwood
The Backyard and WET Pool at the W Los Angeles-WestwoodAddress and Info
930 Hilgard Ave
Great burgers and drinks at the bar and in cabanas, with occasional weekend night and Sunday parties that are often promoter-listed or RSVP-required. The recent addition of a camouflaged airstream trailer bar adds to the colorful vibe of this hidden oasis as do happy hour deals from 4pm-7pm, Mon-Fri.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
-
1. SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills465 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
-
2. The Roof Garden at the Peninsula Hotel9882 South Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills
-
3. The Pool Bar & Café at the Four Seasons Hotel9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
-
4. SIXTY Beverly Hills9360 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
-
5. Mr. C Beverly Hills1224 Beverwil Dr, Beverly Hills
-
6. Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills9400 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills
-
7. Aqua Star Pool at the Beverly Hilton9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
-
8. The Standard, Downtown LA550 S Flower St, Los Angeles
-
9. Upstairs Rooftop Lounge at Ace Hotel933 S Broadway, Los Angeles
-
10. WP24LA Live, Los Angeles
-
11. Tropicana Bar at the Roosevelt Hotel7000 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
-
12. The Line Hotel3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
13. Deck338639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles
-
14. Rooftop 360º285 Bay St, Long Beach
-
15. Hyatt Regency Long Beach200 S Pine Ave, Long Beach
-
16. The Roof on Wilshire6317 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
17. The Pool Bar at Sportsmen's Lodge12825 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles
-
18. The Garland4222 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood
-
19. Loews Santa Monica1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
-
20. Viceroy Santa Monica1819 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
-
21. Suite 700 at Hotel Shangri-La1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica
-
22. The Private Rooftop at Petit Ermitage8822 Cynthia St, West Hollywood
-
23. Boxwood1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood
-
24. The Sundeck at Andaz West Hollywood8401 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
25. Bar 12001200 Alta Loma Rd, West Hollywood
-
26. The Backyard at The W930 Hilgard Ave, Los Angeles
-
27. The Standard, West Hollywood8300 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
28. Mondrian Los Angeles8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
This boutique hotel encompasses all the luxe of Beverly Hills living. Featuring three restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chef José Andrés, the SLS is an ultrachic destination for visitors and locals alike looking for a hip vibes and good times with a scenic view. Head upstairs to the Altitude Pool and Lounge, where you'll find curtained cabanas, chaise lounges with plush white cushions, and sweeping views of the hills. Light bar fare and craft cocktails are also available.
Atop the Peninsula Hotel, this outdoor garden restaurant focuses on healthy eating and Asian-influenced California cuisine. Attire is casual (but don't forget, it is the Peninsula, after all), and stunning skyline views, Grecian-inspired architecture, and lush plants make it a prime spot for date night.
You’ll feel like royalty at this Beverly Hills rooftop pool. Hospitality à la the Four Seasons never ceases to impress, and the Pool Bar & Café is no exception. Sunbathers basking by the Mediterranean-styled pool enjoy Evian spritz and freshly-squeezed smoothies, all while snacking on upscale fare from the bar.
Formerly the Thompson, SIXTY Beverly Hills is a luxury hotel on Wilshire Boulevard with killer amenities. The rooftop features a Swarvoski-lined pool and six private cabanas, each of which is equipped with a private fireplace. As far as eating and drinking goes, the hotel is home to Caulfield's, a glitzy all-day American-meets-Mediterranean restaurant, and Above, a rooftop terrace bar available only to hotel guests.
If you’re looking to up your pool-hopping game, look no further than Mr. C Beverly Hills. Both locals and guests can rent luxury cabanas and lounge by the pool. There are also seasonal rooftop events, like summer film screenings and DJ-spinning parties complete with Jenga and board games.
This mid-century boutique hotel in Beverly Hills is home to the award-winning restaurant Viviane and a secluded pool deck. The Avalon is a retro oasis, complete with geometric wallpaper and 50s-inspired seasonal cocktails.
If you want to hang at the Beverly Hilton pool, you'll have to book a room or get a spa appointment (let's be real, there are worse things than a facial). The spot is all about Hollywood class, complete with private cabanas and Trader Vic's, a tiki-inspired poolside lounge.
There are places to see and be seen in Los Angeles, and The Standard DTLA will always be one of them. Located in a 12-story mid-century building, the Andre Balazs hotel features a 24-hour restaurant, a Ping Pong club, and a rooftop with a beer garden (complete with Pilsners, pretzels, and bratwurst) and a heated pool. As if that weren't enough, there's also a fire pit lounge for speciality cocktails and an outpost of Hermanos Coffee in the lobby.
The only thing hipper than the Ace Hotel DTLA is its rooftop lounge, aptly named The Upstairs Bar. Though the roof boasts a pool and lounge chairs, the emphasis isn't really on swimming -- probably because the concrete pool is small enough to be a hot tub. But you're not there for poolside cabanas, you're there for the impeccable drinks and daily event lineup, which includes everything from DJ sets and live concerts to book release parties and yoga classes. Add in stunning city views, and you've got an unquestionable classic in the rooftop game.
Wolfgang Puck's 24th-floor fine dining room at the Ritz-Carlton is an ode to Asian cuisine, featuring fusion appetizers, sushi, dumplings, and wok-fried large plates. If the sophisticated mostly-Chinese eats and 400-plus wine selection doesn't impress you much, the panoramic view of Los Angeles surely will.
With its breezy palm trees and sleek design, the Tropicana Bar blends old Hollywood glamour with contemporary California cool. Guests can sip on refreshing mimosas and fresh fruit smoothies, enjoy live DJ music, or simply float in the pool and watch the Hollywood elite in action. Be sure to check out the underwater mural painted by David Hockney.
With its groovy midcentury architecture and colorful nightlife, the Line Hotel is a Koreatown hotspot. It’s worth checking out The Speek, a block of retro-styled rooms designed by hospitality veterans Mark and Jonnie Houston, of No Vacancy and Good Times At Davey Wayne’s fame. The pool is only open to hotel guests during the day, but once the sun goes down, locals all of residences flock to the deck for cocktails, sweeping aerial views, and games like foosball and ping pong.
Layover woes got you down? Fortunately, there’s a haven of good drinks and poolside views just down the road from LAX at Deck33. Whether you choose to lounge in a cabana or post up by one of the fire pits, let the twinkly mood lighting and modern aesthetic soothe your travel-weary soul.
Just as its name implies, this rooftop pool offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Long Beach area. While the lounge is reserved for hotel guests during the week, it opens to the public on the weekend. There are plush cushions and wicker cabanas for all your lounging needs, with bottle service and cocktails to keep you hydrated and buzzed.
Some like pools, others prefer the beach -- but why can’t you have both? Enter the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach, where you can admire the coastline while taking a dip in the hotel’s heated, year-round pool. Fire pits? Check. Open bar and food served all day? Check. Guest ID because you’re staying at the hotel? That’s, uh, your call. Whether you’re officially staying or sneaking in, this sleek, contemporary rooftop pool is worth checking out.
Getting to the rooftop restaurant atop Hotel Wilshire is a little complicated because you have to take two elevators, but once you make it to there, you'll never want to leave. Cabanas surround the pool and no matter where you stand, you'll get panoramic city views of the Hollywood Hills and Mid-City. Chef Eric Greenspan helms the all-day restaurant and bar with creative plates like pancake lasagna and a Wilshire (not Waldorf) salad.
Is it just us, or do some drinks taste better when consumed poolside? Enter the Pool Bar at Sportsmen’s Lodge, a Studio City staple. The hotel dates back to the heyday of the silver screen, and was a destination escape for quintessential Hollywood folk like Katharine Hepburn and Clark Gable. It’s obviously undergone modern renovations since, but the retro vibe still remains. Kick back on one of the bright orange chaise lounges, sip on a mojito, and nibble on sliders, Buffalo wings, and other bar fare.
Situated right in the heart of Hollywood, the Garland Hotel takes the glitz of Tinseltown and blends it with contemporary California cool. Whether you’re staying at the hotel or just passing through, swing by the Lobby Bar and sip on some classic libations and craft cocktails while relaxing by the midcentury-inspired pool.
Like your cocktails with a view? Sip and gaze at the Pacific Ocean in all its glory at Blue Streak Lounge in the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica. Whether you’re soaking up the sun during the day or cozying up at one of the stone fire pits at night, this poolside spot is a classy respite from the buzz of everyday life. While the quintessentially California bar bites will make you salivate, snack with caution: you might get the boot if you’re caught sneaking into this guest-only pool.
The cabanas at the Viceroy Santa Monica are an absolute must for daytime lounging, but make sure to call ahead for a reservation. The garden is, unsurprisingly, a popular choice for business events and private parties. Once you snag a spot, lounge poolside with a draft beer and some Med-inspired flatbread.
The rooftop bar atop one of Santa Monica's finest beachfront hotels, Suite 700 at the Shangri-La is a destination bar with art decor decor, ocean views, and craft cocktails. The indoor/outdoor bar owes its distinctive look -- and name -- to its past as a penthouse suite. It's kind of the perfect spot to take in a post-work drink and sunset.
This guests-only spot atop the Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood is a hidden treasure, not only because it's exclusive, but because it features a beautiful pool, a lush garden, and a fire deck. There's also an all-day restaurant and a Moulin Rouge-esque lounge called The Butterfly Bar. The space is kind of perfect for a ritzy private event.
So you want panoramic views of West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip? Meet Boxwood, the rooftop bar atop the London Hotel. It's glitzy, sophisticated, and perfect for tourists and Angelenos looking for to start a night out. The bar serves eclectic food that seems to taste best at sunset, like ceviche, tuna tartare, and crab-and-green-papaya toast.
If you're a guest at the Andaz West Hollywood, head straight to The Sundeck immediately because it's the winning feature of the entire hotel (and we're including the luxury suites). On the roof of the hotel, the pool is lined with lounge chairs and covered couches, from which you can order food and drinks for a no-fuss day of sunbathing and relaxation. A panoramic view of West Hollywood serves as the picture-perfect backdrop.
At the Sunset Marquis hotel, Bar 1200 manages to stay popular and (relatively) uncrowded. Expect handcrafted cocktails and great playlists in an intimate, pool-adjacent space. The bartenders here know their stuff so they'll prepare whatever you want, but you'd be a fool not to order the signature Haiku (Plymouth gin, mint, cucumber, lemon, simple syrup, egg white, bitters) or Scorpion (Patron Silver tequila, watermelon, simple syrup, lime, Serrano peppers) cocktails.
If the W Hotel in Westwood is all about modern and glamorous relaxation, then its flagship restaurant The Backyard and neighboring WET pool bar are a direct reflection of that. The gingerbread French toast and poached eggs at brunch will have you out of bed before noon, and the fresh fish plates and juicy burgers will have you coming right back for dinner. Meanwhile, WET serves up hot dogs, sandwiches, and veggie and hummus bites.
The Standard Hollywood is one of the best LA bar pools in the city.
In the middle of West Hollywood, Mondrian LA is a glitzy boutique hotel right on the Sunset Strip. Skybar, the rooftop lounge, features a patio and full-size pool perfect for daytime lounging and nighttime DJ-fueled parties. The hotel is also home to Ivory On Sunset, a luxe Californian restaurant open for all-day dining and cocktails.