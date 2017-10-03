Food & Drink

This new LA bar's secret entrance? Epic.

By Published On 04/14/2014 By Published On 04/14/2014
Dustin Downing 

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

Good Times at Davey Wayne's: It's a new bar in Hwood with the MOST EPIC SECRET ENTRANCE IN THE HISTORY OF SECRET ENTRANCES, opened by some dudes who know a thing or two about secret entrances, since they're also responsible for La Descarga (through a closet!) and No Vacancy (through a bed in a hotel room!).

Related

related

These are LA's 10 best new steaks

related

50 great things LA has that NYC doesn't

related

These are LA's 9 best beer bars

related

These are LA's 10 best new steaks
Dustin Downing

So, where's the Davey Wayne's entrance? We can't say, but you may be able to figure it out from this photo...

Dustin Downing

Once you figure that out, you'll be on what looks kinda like the set from The Brady Bunch, with super '70s-themed sitting areas...

Dustin Downing

... and hammock-laden patios.

Dustin Downing

To keep the experience extra immersive, they've got legit '70s swag, like retro candy...

related

50 great things LA has that NYC doesn't
Dustin Downing

... retro beer cans...

Dustin Downing

... and retro, uh, guns? Or something?

Dustin Downing

Your drinks can come from a standard bar, but they probably won't...

Dustin Downing

... once you see the bar they put INSIDE of this Airstream Trailer.

related

These are LA's 9 best beer bars
Dustin Downing

The Airstream'll serve up choose-your-own-adventure, alcoholic snow cones. SERIOUSLY, THIS PLACE CAN'T BE ANY COOLER. Also: hey girl.

Dustin Downing

And about that not-being-any-cooler thing: we lied. They have live bands and DJs playing over this TV...

Dustin Downing

... plus classic bar games like shuffleboard.

Dustin Downing

Oh dude, and backyard BBQs. In other words, welcome to your new home (which maybe looks a lot like your parents' old home).

Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA, and will be spending his Summer in one of those hammocks, although he has a real problem getting out of hammocks, so maybe he'll be on the couch instead. Hit him on Twitter at @thrillistla and Instagram at @jeffmillerla.

1. Good Times at Davey Wayne's 1611 N El Centro Ave, Hollywood, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

Straight out of The Brady Bunch set, this 70's living room-themed Hollywood bar is decked out with hammocks, an Airstream Trailer, and a DJ spinning Bee Gees-esque beats. It's hard to tell what's cooler: the epic secret entrance through a refrigerator door or the no-cover. Weekend nights usually draw the biggest lines, but Good Times is open on weekend afternoons, aka the perfect time to kick back on the patio and order up some Tex-Mex street food and craft cocktails.

Stuff You'll Like