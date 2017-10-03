You’re Not Allowed in These 11 LA Bars Once You Turn 30

Things you’re not allowed to do when you turn 30: 1) say “on fleek,” 2) date an 18-year-old, and 3) go to any of these 11 LA bars.
Cabo Cantina
Brentwood
There are bottomless reasons (see what we did there??) you’re not allowed to go here.
The Man Cave
Studio City
Did you see the name of this place? Did you see how it’s written in what seems to be a bunch of white tape? Do you still have questions?
Saddle Ranch
West Hollywood
No, you’re not allowed to ride a mechanical bull anymore. And no, you’re also not allowed to drink an entire carafe of Long Island iced tea. And no-no-no, you’re not allowed to then call an Uber and throw up on the side of it. No. NO.
Big Wangs
Hollywood
Just get your wangs somewhere else.
Bar Lubitsch
West Hollywood
You’ve got an old man heart now, and you’ve gotta make sure it gets the proper oxygen and reasonably priced drinks it deserves. Ain’t happenin’ at the sweaty shit show inside of Bar Lubitsch.
Panama Joe’s
Long Beach
“Blood Mary Hangover Bar” is a real thing that PJ’s advertises, as is a “Build Your Own 32oz Double Shot.” Read that sentence again. Cool? Cool.
Cha Cha Lounge
Silverlake
Because you’re an adult now, and it’s time to play foosball on tables that aren’t broken. Also: go grab some sausage across the street at The Red Lion. Honestly, you have a better chance of getting your sausage grabbed there, too. BECAUSE YOU’LL BE HITTING ON PEOPLE YOUR OWN AGE.
The Down & Out
Downtown
It’s time to let the fake mugshot stand go. Do you really want your FB to look like you’ve done time?
The Happy Ending
Hollywood
If you’re over 30 and playing beer pong in a bar, it’s definitely time to reevaluate things.
O’Brien’s
Santa Monica
There are two O’Brien’s in Santa Monica -- one where you push your way through a crowded bar to get to a hotter-than-hell back room to see a probably-terrible band with a definitely-terrible sound mix, and the other where you dodge punches from an inevitable bar fight over something impeccably dumb. BOTH are places you’re no longer allowed in.
Busby’s West
Santa Monica
Oh you wanna be crowded and yelled at by UCLA bros while eating fried food and making your way through a labyrinthine abyss? NOPE, sorry. Forbodden.
