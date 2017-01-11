39 LA Bars That Are Open on Christmas Day

It isn’t Christmas without some sort of alcoholic beverage in your hand (ask your uncle), so once you’ve had your fill of dad jokes and dogs wearing Christmas sweaters, here are some bars you’ll want to hit as soon as the clock strikes 5. Or noon. Or 7am.
Bigfoot Lodge
Atwater Village
Not enough rockabillies, bikers, and animatronic woodland creatures at The Griffin for you? Walk two block down Los Feliz Blvd and get yourself into Bigfoot Lodge for some of the best craft cocktails the city has to offer.
The Roost
Atwater Village
The Roost may not have free popcorn anymore (boo!), but you can still spend Christmas Day with its world-famous Big TV.
The Griffin
Atwater Village
You’ll feel like you’re in the Gryffindor common room at the tapestry-adorned, fireplace-laden Griffin, and that’s definitely not a bad thing. Bonus: sweet-potato tots.
El Carmen
Beverly Grove
It’s not Christmas without copious amounts of tequila, so get El Carmen in your life right away. And you know what goes great with tequila? Many more tequilas. Opens at 7pm.
Mr. C
Beverly Hills
Why not spend Christmas in a hotel bar like an elegant ‘90s divorcée? Mr. C’s bar will be open, and its mulled-wine game will be strong.
Backstage
Culver City
Backstage will be open all day to meet your Yuletide day-drinking needs. Merry Christmas indeed.
Culver Hotel
Culver City
Ever wondered how they celebrated Christmas in hotels in the ‘20s? Well, time machines don’t exist, so drinking in this very legit 1920s-era bar on Christmas Day is the closest you can get. Show up early, because it'll close at 6.
Library Bar
Downtown
We know you and your friends love to take turns reading passages from Pride and Prejudice to each other, and Library Bar will ensure you can get your Jane Austen on, even on the 25th. Oh, and get a couple thousand orders of the pork belly skewers (with spicy maple glaze, cilantro, and lime), because you have to treat yo'self sometimes.
Spring St Bar
Downtown
This Thrillist-fave bar full of delicious sandwiches will be jingle bell rockin’ from noon until close, so if you’re Downtown, this is a done deal, especially since it always has an Anchor on draft, and it’s always $5.
Beelman’s Pub
Downtown
If Library Bar and Beelman’s aren’t enough for you, keep the ACME Hospitality crawl going by at their newest spot for some not-obnoxiously-designer burgers and seven rotating taps.
Little Easy
Downtown
If jambalaya is all you really want for Christmas, this NOLA-style gastropub will fulfill your dreams. Open from 12pm-2am.
Sassafras
Hollywood
If you’ve ever wanted to spend Christmas Day in the middle of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, look no further than Sassafras, a decked-out bayou-style bar with live music and great drink specials. Bonus: you’ll most definitely not hear the Deliverance banjo riff.
Burgundy Room
Hollywood
It’s maximum dark in the Burgundy Room, which means you won’t have to get a good look at all the nightmare people cruising down Cahuenga.
The Pikey
Hollywood
With its Christmas roast and Christmas cheer cocktails, The Pikey aims to trick you into thinking you’re in the Dickensian Christmas age. Check it out from 4pm-2am.
HMS Bounty
Koreatown
Koreatown’s best nautically themed bar will be doling out its traditionally stiff pours on Santa’s big day, so make sure you’re a part of that. Ho, ho, ho, and a barrel of rum. In a single drink.
Baja Sharkeez
Manhattan Beach & Hermosa Beach
Even Santa Claus has his bro side. Hit up Baja Sharkeez to unleash it in the South Bay.
The Colorado Bar
Pasadena
Conveniently located right across the street from Denny’s, so, looks like you've got your day planned. 7pm-close.
Bodega Wine Bar
Pasadena & Santa Monica
Even if you’re not a wine expert, Bodega will treat you kindly. And so will its finger-licking small plates (like Caprese sliders and homemade hummus & pita).
The Gaslite
Santa Monica
Free popcorn, karaoke, and nary a lick of pretentiousness to be seen. Have yourself a merry little sing-along from 5pm ‘til close.
The Chimneysweep
Sherman Oaks
It’s not a holiday in the Valley if you don’t end up at the Sweep for some pool and White Russians. It’ll be open bright and early at 10am.
The Oaks Tavern
Sherman Oaks
But you can’t spend ALL night at the Chimneysweep, so feel free to pop across the street to the Oaks Tavern to mix things up (and play copious amounts of shuffleboard).
4100 Bar
Silver Lake
4100 Bar will be spreading the real holiday cheer from 6pm-2am with a jukebox, photo booth, and $8 Dickel picklebacks.
Laurel Tavern
Studio City
If you’ve managed to round up your entire family, Laurel Tavern will do you right with its big communal tables, burgers, and strong craft beer lineup.
The Fifth
Valley Village
Starting at 8pm, you’ll be able to get your holiday cheer on at The Fifth. Which means starting at 8pm, you’ll be able to play Ms. Pac-Man. Until, like, forever.
The Venice Whaler
Venice
It’s been a long year. You deserve an ocean view while you booze it up on Christmas Day. The Whaler will open at 11am.
Harlowe
West Hollywood
If you want to spend your Christmas in one of the most beautifully designed bars in LA, get over to Harlowe. Open 6pm-2am.
Nest at WP24 at the Ritz-Carlton
Downtown
If you’re trying to class it up this Christmas, hit up Nest -- it sits a chill 24 floors above DTLA and sports some knockout views, as well as swanky cocktails and a lineup of Asian-inspired bites by that Wolfgang Puck guy, too.
The Darkroom
Fairfax
The Darkroom is a beautifully unpretentious spot in an otherwise stuffy stretch of Melrose. Head over after 7pm to play some darts, down some reasonably priced drinks, and eat some super-solid pub grub (get the sweet potato fries).
Avec Nous
Beverly Hills
Hotels don’t close on Christmas! Which means that L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills won’t be closed. Which means that Avec Nous, the upscale French spot with the best cocktails in Beverly Hills won’t be closed. Which means you should go to there.
El Tejano
North Hollywood
When Bow & Truss closed, El Tejano went kind of the other way with a Tex-Mex sports bar vibe. They’ll be open for their normal hours, so you can start spreading Christmas cheer as early as 9am.
Highland Park Bowl
Highland Park
Not exactly a bar, but it’d be dumb of us not to tell you to hit up one of 2016’s most stunning openings (especially one the whole family can enjoy). Plus they’ve also GOT a bar, so no complaining, OK?
Golden Gopher
Downtown
The Goph is one of LA’s best neighborhood vibes, and they’ll be slinging drinks on Xmas starting at 5pm, which will give you plenty of time to think about what to play on the jukebox.
Tony’s Saloon
Arts District
People can forget about Tony’s, because it’s so far towards the edge of the Arts District. But Tony’s is still there, great patio and all, and will totally be open so don’t forget this time.
Arts District Brewing
Arts District
You can gather your Xmas crew and head to ADB as early as 5pm for Skee-Ball, ping-pong, cornhole, and darts (and beer... definitely beer).
Sixth St Tavern
Downtown
Great beer list. Great food (wings!). Lots of space and outdoor seating. A perfect spot to hit before you crawl towards Library Bar, Spring St. Bar, and Beelman’s (also all open!). Hooray!
The Thirsty Crow
Silver Lake
At 9pm, one of Silver Lake’s neighborhood-iest spots will open up to feel whatever’s left of the cheer. You’ll want any drink they make with ginger beer.
Idle Hour
North Hollywood
An extensive whiskey list in a bar that’s shaped like a whiskey barrel? Yes. Such yes. They’ll open up shop at 5pm for all your Christmas needs.
Bigfoot West
Culver City
The Culver City-based, less biker-y outpost of the Atwater Spot will be jinglin' starting at the their normal time of 5pm.
La Cuevita
Highland Park
The beloved Highland Park watering hole known for live jazz and FREE tacos (on Tuesdays) will be open at 9pm.
