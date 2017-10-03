LA's First-Ever Metro Rail Bar Map

This will blow your mind: LA has an urban rail system called the Metro Rail with six lines that serve 80 stations across LA. But this will blow your mind even harder: we turned the Metro Rail Map into a Metro Rail Bar Map that breaks down the best bar within a 10-minute walk of every Metro stop (that actually has bars near it). Enjoy.
Editor's Note: Yeah, we know the Orange and Silver lines aren't on here. They're bus lines. You mad?
Red Line
North Hollywood -- The Federal Bar
Universal City -- Universal Bar & Grill
Hollywood & Highland -- The Pig & Whistle
Hollywood & Vine -- Wood & Vine
Vermont/Sunset -- Tiki Ti
Vermont/Santa Monica -- The Virgil
Vermont/Beverly -- Lock & Key
Wilshire/Vermont -- HMS Bounty
7th St/Metro Center -- Library Bar
Pershing Square -- The Varnish
Civic Center/Grand Park -- Redwood Bar & Grill
Union Station -- Traxx
Purple Line
Wilshire/Western -- Beer Belly
Wilshire/Normandie -- Pot Lobby Bar
Wilshire/Vermont -- HMS Bounty
7th St/Metro Center -- Library Bar
Pershing Square -- The Varnish
Civic Center/Grand Park -- Redwood Bar & Grill
Union Station -- Traxx
Green Line
Douglas -- Lido Di Manhattan
Mariposa Station -- King's Cove
Hawthorne/Lennox -- El Torito
Long Beach Bl -- Real De Oaxaca
Lakewood Blvd -- The Wet Bar
Norwalk -- Torch Room Lounge
Blue Line
Washington -- Buck Wild's
Firestone -- El Paraiso
Artesia -- TGI Fridays
Pacific Coast Highway -- Tobos
Anaheim St -- La Fiesta
5th St -- Beachwood BBQ and Brewing
1st St -- Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery
Downtown Long Beach -- Auld Dubliner
Pacific Ave -- Shannon's On Pine
Expo Line
Culver City -- Father's Office
Expo/Vermont -- Moreton Fig
Expo Park/USC -- The Lab Gastropub
Jefferson/USC -- 901 Bar and Grill
23rd St -- Mal's Cafe
Pico -- Cana Rum Bar
7th St/Metro Center -- Library Bar
Gold Line
Sierra Madre Villa -- Bowlmor Pasadena
Lake -- T Boyles Tavern
Memorial Park -- The 35er
Fillmore -- Congregation Ale House
South Pasadena -- Firefly Bistro
Highland Park -- The Greyhound
Lincoln/Cypress -- Footsies
Chinatown -- Grand Star Jazz Club
Union Station -- Traxx
Little Tokyo/Arts District -- One Eyed Gypsy
Mariachi Plaza - Eastside Luv
Soto -- Karla's Bar
Indiana -- La Bufadora
Atlantic -- Love Hate Rock Bar
