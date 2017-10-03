Food & Drink

LA's First-Ever Metro Rail Bar Map

By Published On 07/16/2014 By Published On 07/16/2014

More Like This

related

​Hey LA: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Is Here

related

THE Essential LA Happy Hour Update

related

The 23 Best Beachside Bars in Los Angeles

related

Where to Party Dinner in LA

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Real-Life Shooting Behind That Crazy 'American Horror Story: Cult' Scene

related

Twitter Is Making a Major Change and People Are Not Having It

related

This Budget Airline Just Added 19 New Routes and Is Celebrating With $39 Fares

This will blow your mind: LA has an urban rail system called the Metro Rail with six lines that serve 80 stations across LA. But this will blow your mind even harder: we turned the Metro Rail Map into a Metro Rail Bar Map that breaks down the best bar within a 10-minute walk of every Metro stop (that actually has bars near it). Enjoy.

Editor's Note: Yeah, we know the Orange and Silver lines aren't on here. They're bus lines. You mad?

Related

related

The official unofficial Joshua Tree Drinking Guide

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
​Hey LA: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Is Here

related

Food & Drink
THE Essential LA Happy Hour Update

related

Food & Drink
The 23 Best Beachside Bars in Los Angeles

related

Food & Drink
Where to Party Dinner in LA

related

The official unofficial Joshua Tree Drinking Guide

Red Line

North Hollywood -- The Federal Bar
Universal City -- Universal Bar & Grill
Hollywood & Highland -- The Pig & Whistle
Hollywood & Vine -- Wood & Vine
Vermont/Sunset -- Tiki Ti
Vermont/Santa Monica -- The Virgil
Vermont/Beverly -- Lock & Key
Wilshire/Vermont -- HMS Bounty
7th St/Metro Center -- Library Bar
Pershing Square -- The Varnish
Civic Center/Grand Park -- Redwood Bar & Grill
Union Station -- Traxx

Purple Line

Wilshire/Western -- Beer Belly
Wilshire/Normandie -- Pot Lobby Bar
Wilshire/Vermont -- HMS Bounty
7th St/Metro Center -- Library Bar
Pershing Square -- The Varnish
Civic Center/Grand Park -- Redwood Bar & Grill
Union Station -- Traxx

Green Line

Douglas -- Lido Di Manhattan
Mariposa Station -- King's Cove
Hawthorne/Lennox -- El Torito
Long Beach Bl -- Real De Oaxaca
Lakewood Blvd -- The Wet Bar
Norwalk -- Torch Room Lounge

Blue Line

Washington -- Buck Wild's
Firestone -- El Paraiso
Artesia -- TGI Fridays
Pacific Coast Highway -- Tobos
Anaheim St -- La Fiesta
5th St -- Beachwood BBQ and Brewing
1st St -- Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery
Downtown Long Beach -- Auld Dubliner
Pacific Ave -- Shannon's On Pine

Expo Line

Culver City -- Father's Office
Expo/Vermont -- Moreton Fig
Expo Park/USC -- The Lab Gastropub
Jefferson/USC -- 901 Bar and Grill
23rd St -- Mal's Cafe
Pico -- Cana Rum Bar
7th St/Metro Center -- Library Bar

Gold Line

Sierra Madre Villa -- Bowlmor Pasadena
Lake -- T Boyles Tavern
Memorial Park -- The 35er
Fillmore -- Congregation Ale House
South Pasadena -- Firefly Bistro
Highland Park -- The Greyhound
Lincoln/Cypress -- Footsies
Chinatown -- Grand Star Jazz Club
Union Station -- Traxx
Little Tokyo/Arts District -- One Eyed Gypsy
Mariachi Plaza - Eastside Luv
Soto -- Karla's Bar
Indiana -- La Bufadora
Atlantic -- Love Hate Rock Bar

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA and really wishes the Metro was open until after last call. Follow him on Twitter at @thrillistla and Instagram at @jeffmillerla.

Stuff You'll Like