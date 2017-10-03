53 Late-Night Happy Hours in LA

Happy hour in LA is the best. Actually getting through traffic to make it to happy hour? Not at all the best. Unless, of course, you're headed to one of these 53 late-night happy hours, which are spread out across 18 different 'hoods and all go at LEAST as late as 10pm.
East Borough
Culver City
When: Mon, 9-10pm (food specials); Sun-Wed, 9pm-10pm and Thur-Sat, 10-11pm (drink specials)
The Deal: On Mondays, stop by this farm-fresh Vietnamese joint for all sorts of edible deals, like steamed bao ($3!), banh mi ($6!), and pho baguette ($7!). Then come back again for rad deals on the super-creative cocktails and craft and Southeast Asian beer selection.
U-Zen Sushi
West LA
When: Nightly, 8pm-close
The Deal: $2.50 for small glasses and $4 for large glasses of Sapporo, Asahi, and Kirin; $4 for large hot house sake; and $2.50 for cold house sake and house wine. Aaaaannd... nightly appetizer and sushi discounts.
The Backhouse
West LA
When: Nightly, 10pm-close
The Deal: Score lots of cheap yakitori and sushi rolls along with $5 wells and house wines, $4 drafts, and $6 hot sake and sangria.
Gyu-Kaku
West LA
When: Mon all day; Sun-Thu 8:30-11:30pm; Fri-Sat 9:30-11:30pm
The Deal: Discounts on basically the entire food menu, as well as $1.95 Sapporos.
Preux & Proper
Downtown
When: Nightly, 11pm-1am
The Deal: Bacon. Grilled. Cheese. $12.
Bar Amá
Downtown
When: Mon-Sat, 10pm-close
The Deal: Not only does “Super Nacho Hour” have one of the best HH names, but Josef Centeno also brings some of the world's best late-night drunchies to new, cheaper heights, like queso nachos for only $5. You can also score deals on kielbasa tacos ($5), shortrib taquitos ($7), and loads of drink specials like seasonal margs ($7), beers ($4), and a margarita pitcher ($27). Super indeed.
Kendall’s Brasserie
Downtown
When: Tue-Fri, 8-10pm
The Deal: $1 oysters and $9 absinthe cocktails. Plus, other booze and food deals.
Far Bar
Downtown
When: Sun-Mon, 3pm-close
The Deal: This hidden Little Tokyo favorite is doing $3 Sapporos, $4 beer-of-the-days, $5 wells, $6 cocktails/whiskey-of-the-days, $5 wines, discount sake, and plenty of other drink specials and reduced-price munchies like wasabi fries, Ming’s wings, spicy tuna rolls, and sliders.
Cole’s
Downtown
When: Sun-Wed, 11pm-2am
The Deal: Throw back $5 drafts and $6 Old Fashioneds, and then throw down with a $5 French dip slider trio or $5 BBQ pork slider trio, both with fries. Want more fries or tots? You got ‘em for $1.
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Downtown
When: Sun-Fri, 9pm-close
The Deal: Select beers for $5.50, wines for $7, cocktails for $8, and a bunch of $8 bites like crab cake BLTs, sliders, and mini filet mignon sandwiches.
Yard House
Downtown
When: Sun-Wed, 10pm-close
The Deal: $1 off domestic pints and well drinks; $2 off craft and import pints/goblets/domestic half yards/specialty drinks/wine by the glass, $3 off house martinis, $4 off craft and import half yards; plus discounts on late-night munchies.
Mohawk Bend
Echo Park
When: Sun-Thurs, 10pm-close; Fri-Sat, 11pm-close
The Deal: Rotating selection of 15 personal pizzas ranging from $5.50 to $7 and snacks like nachos, chips and dip, and garlic herb twists for $3 to $6. Plus, add a half pint of Golden Road to any food order for $2.
Bowery Bungalow
Silver Lake
When: Nightly, 10pm-close
The Deal: Carafes of red or white sangria for $28. Pro tip: hit the back patio.
Diablo Taco
Silver Lake
When: Mon, 7-11pm; Thur, 9-11pm
The Deal: On Mondays this urban taco fabricator serves up $1 PBR pints, $3 sangrias, and other drink specials while you draw on the tables (woo hoo!), and on Thursdays you can score $2 PBRs, $3 cans of Olympia, and glasses of sangria at $4, plus nightly draft specials.
Barbrix
Silver Lake
When: Sun-Thur, 10pm-close
The Deal: This prime date spot hooks you up with half off of wines by the glass and rotating drink specials. Swing by on Mondays for $1 oysters, too.
The Virgil
Silver Lake
When: Tue, 7pm-12am
The Deal: $5 drafts, $6 wine and well, $8 craft cocktails, and usually live music, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Jones
Hollywood
When: Sun-Thur, 10pm-2am
The Deal: This late-night haunt hooks you up with $5 you-call-it drinks and house wines, $4 beers, $8 specialty cocktails, and discount bites like $6 pizzas.
Mud Hen
Hollywood
When: Sun-Thur, 10pm-12am
The Deal: $4 well drinks, and select wine/draft beers, which include some awesome craft options.
Five0Four
Hollywood
When: Sun-Thur, 10:30pm-12:30am
The Deal: Five0Four burger for $7, fries for $3, hot wings for $6, blackened shrimp taco for $2, and bread pudding for $5.
EMC Seafood & Raw Bar
Koreatown
When: Sun-Thur, 10pm-12am; Fri-Sat, 10pm-2am
The Deal: $5 draft brews, vino, and select menu items, plus oysters for a buck and a quarter each.
Birds
Franklin Village
When: Tue-Thur, 11pm-12am
The Deal: Wash down your rotisserie chicken dinner with half-price drinks (all of them!). Bonus: Friday night ladies drink for half price from 11pm to close.
Desert Rose
Los Feliz
When: Fri-Sat, 10pm-close
The Deal: Hit the spacious patio for $5 house wine, $3 beers, and $3-off specialty drinks.
Link n Hops
Atwater Village
When: Mon-Thur, 10pm-12am
The Deal: Sip on select quality brews for $4 and $5, and feast on a variety of $5 links, $3 fries, and more.
Rosewood Tavern
Fairfax
When: Sun-Tue, 10pm-Midnight
The Deal: $5 for well drinks, select drafts, and wine, plus food deals like $6 mac & cheese, wings, and kimchi sliders.
Luna Park
Mid-Wilshire
When: Fri-Sat, 10-11:30pm
The Deal: Two-for-one drinks and pizza!!
The 3rd Stop
Beverly Grove
When: Nightly, 11pm-1am
The Deal: $4 for select draft and bottled beers, $5 for wines and nicer drafts (!), and tasty bites like spicy wings, truffled mac & cheese, and pizza.
Gyu-Kaku
Beverly Hills
When: Mon all day; Sun-Thu 8:30-11:30pm; Fri-Sat 9:30-11:30pm
The Deal: Discounts on basically the entire food menu, as well as $1.95 Sapporos.
Dog Haus Biergarten
Pasadena
When: Mon-Thur, 10pm-close
The Deal: Well drinks for $4, $2 off rotating signature cocktails, $4 rotating selection of three different drafts and three different cans. Plus... $1 sliders and $1 fries!!!
Gyu-Kaku
Pasadena
When: Mon all day; Sun-Thu 8:30-11:30pm; Fri-Sat 9:30-11:30pm
The Deal: Discounts on basically the entire food menu, as well as $1.95 Sapporos.
Bodega Wine Bar
Pasadena
When: Sun-Thur, 10pm-1:30am
The Deal: $3 beers, $5 wines, $6 soju drinks, $6 apps, and $8 pizzas!
Yard House
Pasadena
When: Sun-Wed, 10pm-close
The Deal: $1 off domestic pints and well drinks; $2 off craft and import pints/goblets/domestic half yards/specialty drinks/wine by the glass, $3 off house martinis, $4 off craft and import half yards, plus discounts on late-night foodstuffs.
Dia Del Campo
Hermosa Beach
When: Fri-Sat, 11pm-12am
The Deal: Stop by “emborracharse hour” for $1 tacos, $1 Mexican corn, and drink specials like $5 select drafts and bottles, $6 select wines, and $8 well and signature cocktails.
Gyu-Kaku
Torrance/Huntington Beach
When: Mon all day; Sun-Thu 8:30-11:30pm; Fri-Sat 9:30-11:30pm
The Deal: Discounts on basically the entire food menu, as well as $1.95 Sapporos.
FishBar
Manhattan Beach
When: Sun-Thur, 9:30pm-12am
The Deal: $3 well cocktails and house wine; $4 domestic drafts, $5 house margs and Absolut cocktails, and, for the hungry: chowder of the day for $1.99.
Kincaid’s
Redondo Beach
When: Nightly, 9pm-close
The Deal: $1 off all draft beers, $4.95 for select wines, $5.95 for well drinks and select cocktails (like your fave: Green Apple Drop), and loads of discounts on upscale bar bites.
Yard House
Long Beach
When: Sun-Wed, 10pm-close
The Deal: Yep, they've also got $1 off domestic pints and well drinks; $2 off craft and import pints/goblets/domestic half yards/specialty drinks/wine by the glass, $3 off house martinis, $4 off craft and import half yards, plus food specials.
Yard House
Northridge
When: Sun-Wed, 10pm-close
The Deal: Again: $1 off domestic pints and well drinks; $2 off craft and import pints/goblets/domestic half yards/specialty drinks/wine by the glass, $3 off house martinis, $4 off craft and import half yards, plus cheap food.
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Woodland Hills/Burbank
When: Sun-Fri, 9pm-close
The Deal: Select beers for $5.50, wines for $7, cocktails for $8, and a bunch of $8 bites like crab cake BLTs, sliders, and mini filet mignon sandwiches.
Mexicali Cocina Cantina
Studio City
When: Nightly, 11pm-1am
The Deal: $4.25 bottled beers, $5.25 house wine, $5.50 well drinks, $6.25 sangria, $5.75 margaritas, $21 pitchers of margs, and plenty of Mexicali appetizers.
Gyu-Kaku
Sherman Oaks/Topanga Canyon
When: Mon all day; Sun-Thu 8:30-11:30pm; Fri-Sat 9:30-11:30pm
The Deal: Discounts on basically the entire food menu, as well as $1.95 Sapporos.
The Good Nite
North Hollywood
When: Most nights, 9-11pm (usually)
The Deal: The late-night happy hour deals vary at this beloved karaoke spot depending on, uh, what they feel like, but you can usually count on $4 PBR or Bud Light, $5 margaritas or mojitos, $6 Fireball shots, and singing. Lots and lots of singing.
The Oaks Tavern
Sherman Oaks
When: Sun-Thur, 10pm-12am
The Deal: Pick your poison: $4 single, $6 on the rocks, or $8 double.
Bar One
North Hollywood
When: Sun, 10pm-close
The Deal: $3 cans, $4 craft beerskis, $1 off taps and wine, and $4 sangrias. Also: free fun.
Hutchinson Cocktails & Grill
West Hollywood
When: Nightly, 10pm-1:30am (bar area only)
The Deal: Several bucks off everything on the bar menu at this swank, newish Indonesian-inspired steakhouse. Pro tip: get the dry-aged burger ($15, instead of $21).
Bacari PDR
Playa Del Rey
When: Mon-Fri, 9:30-close; Sat-Sun, 10:30pm-close (February only, for now)
The Deal: Catch an ocean view and enjoy $6 wells, $8 signature cocktails, sangria for $5/half-liter and $10/liter, and $6 small plates and piiiiizzzzzza.
Bodega Wine Bar
Santa Monica
When: Sun-Thur, 10pm-1:30am
The Deal: $3 beers, $5 wines, $6 soju drinks, $6 apps, and $8 pizzas!
Taberna Arròs y Vi
Santa Monica
When: Mon-Thur, 6-10pm, Fri-Sat, 5-11pm
The Deal: Can it be technically considered a happy “hour” when it lasts the whole time the place is open? Follow up: when good beer and wine is only $4 and pitchers of sangria only $15, do you care?
Fork In The Road
Santa Monica
When: Thur-Sat, 10pm-2am (food until 12am)
The Deal: This super-tasty farm-to-fork spot does $6 select wines, discount cocktails, and a quality beer and whiskey shot combo. And you definitely will want to order off the extensive and discounted late-night bites menu.
Louie’s of Mar Vista
Mar Vista
When: Mon-Fri, 10-11pm
The Deal: $8 Bee Sting cocktails, $6 wells, $4 PBR, and lots of crazy-delicious food deals like short rib tacos, chicken nuggets, and burgers & fries.
Yard House
Marina Del Rey
When: Sun-Wed, 10pm-close
The Deal: *sigh* $1 off domestic pints and well drinks; $2 off craft and import pints/goblets/domestic half yards/specialty drinks/wine by the glass, $3 off house martinis, $4 off craft and import half yards, plus late-night eats discounts.
Napa Valley Grille
Westwood
When: Mon-Sat, 9pm-12am; Sun, 3-11pm
The Deal: Hit the patio or bar here to class up your late-night happy hour with a solid selection of $5 and $6 beers, $6 wells, $8 craft cocktails, reduced-price wines, and discounted eats like merguez corn dogs, buttermilk chicken fingers, and spicy tuna tartare.
The Glendon Bar & Kitchen
Westwood
When: Nightly, 10pm-12am
The Deal: $6 vino, $3.50 PBR, and $4 select beers, discount cocktails, and loads of deals that you can eat ($1 wings! $6.50 flatbreads! $5.50 mac & cheese!)
Big Wangs
Multiple locations
When: Nightly, 10pm-1am
The Deal: Select pints for $4, well drinks for $5, signature cocktails for $6, you-call-it and premium drinks for $7, and your hands-down-favorite “Wang-tinis” for $6.
