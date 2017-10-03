Cool in the Clutch
LA’s 22 Longest Happy Hours

By Published On 07/09/2015 By Published On 07/09/2015
Adam Bouska

Sometimes, you want a happy hour. But way-more-than-sometimes, you want a happy THREE OR FOUR OR MORE hours. And when you want that, you’ll go to this, a list of the 22 longest happy hours in LA.

Cha Cha Lounge

Cha Cha Lounge

Silverlake
How long: Four hours
The deal: $4 PBRs + whiskey shots from 5-9pm every day in an interior that looks like Three Amigos had a lovechild with A Christmas Story and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Here’s to Solstice, El Guapo, and the beautiful leg lamp.
 

The Morrison Pub

Atwater Village
How long: Four hours
The deal: This Scottish-themed pub has enough drink deals to knock a piper down. From 3-7pm daily, $6 gets you a Bee’s Butt, Morrison Mule, Blackthorn, Sculpin, and more, plus you can fill your belly with Morrison mac & cheese, sliders, or nachos for $6.

William Bradford

Bigfoot West

Culver City
How long: Four hours
The deal: From 5-9pm daily, you can sip $5 Manhattans, Old Fashioneds, and gin gimlets while you bask in the glow of... disco ball deer antlers and a wayward stuffed white fox? Yeah. Oh, and you can also soak everything up with $3 empanadas.
 

Big Wangs

Multiple locations
How long: Four hours
The deal: Watch 10+ televised games AT THE SAME TIME while you get your late-afternoon drink on from 3-7pm daily, and again from 10pm-midnight... and, uh, all day on Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday deals include $9 giant mimosas, $6 build-your-own Bloody Marys, and a $10 32oz Bloody.

Backstage Bar and Grill

Culver City
How long: Four hours
The deal: From 4-8pm every day you get $3 garlic fries, $5 sliders, and $5 mac & cheese (So. Freaking. Good.) PLUS $2 domestic beers, $3 well drinks, and discounted prices on all other appetizers.

The Must

The Must

Downtown
How long: Four hours
The deal: From 3-7pm daily, booze is $7, wine is $5-$7, and beer is $5-$8. Best of all, you can play drinking Connect Four and get your fortune told by Zoltar (“You will definitely have a headache tomorrow...”).
 

Cabo Cantina

Multiple locations
How long: Four hours
The deal: From 4-8pm daily, two-for-one EVERYTHING. Including giant margaritas as big as your face.

Flickr/emdot

El Chavo

Silverlake
How long: Four hours
The deal: Patio + Dolly Parton shrine + $4 well drinks and margs from 5-9pm every day = yaaaaas.

Snake Pit Ale House

Hollywood
How long: Five hours
The deal: From 3-8pm daily, this rock-themed bar has deals on well drinks, beer, nachos, and quesadillas.
 

District Pub

North Hollywood
How long: Five hours
The deal: From 2-7pm every day, get $2 off 20ish delicious beers on tap and $1 off bottles. And if you get hungry, this place has got you covered sausage-wise (from alligator to vegan chipotle), plus there are burgers galore and pretzels the size of small dogs.
 

Snow White Cafe

Hollywood
How long: Six hours
The deal: Here, you can house $8 big-ass beers daily from 1-7pm while pondering whether or not there should’ve been an eighth dwarf: Tipsy.
 

Tavern on Brand

Glendale
How long: Seven hours
The deal: From noon to 7pm every day, get two-for-one beer & drink deals and... a deep-fried Twinkie.

Flickr/borjamatic

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

Santa Monica
How long: Seven hours
The deal: From 12-7pm daily (with extra specials on weekdays), Westsiders can snag discounts on well drinks, signature cocktails, sangria, mimosas, beer, and wine.
 

Story Tavern

Burbank
How long: Seven hours
The deal: Story Tavern’s “Merriest Hour” goes from 11:30am-7:30pm every single day, which means $5 well drinks and $8 signature cocktails, plus $2 off draft beers and ciders on Monday. Or Wednesday. OR THURSDAY.

Atwater Village Tavern

Atwater Village Tavern

Atwater Village
How long: 7.5 hours on Sundays
The deal: You can go with $15 bottomless mimosas, or $5 Bloody Marys, micheladas, and sweet tea vodka lemonades ‘til 3pm, then from 4-7pm, snag $4 wells, $2 off drafts, and $5 glasses of vino, plus there are even more specials depending on the day of the week (Tequila Tuesday! Whiskey Wednesday!!!).

Te’kila

Te’kila

Hollywood
How long: All day Sunday
The deal: End/start your week with $3 mimosas and $5 Bloody Marys, margaritas, and well drinks, plus tequila wings, drunken fajitas, and sliders with tequila chipotle aioli. And mistakes. Lots of mistakes.

Basement Tavern

Basement Tavern

Santa Monica
How long: All day Sunday
The deal: On weekdays, happy hour is a measly THREE hours, but on Sunday? All day (5pm to close) you can sit in the comfy basement and get $3 beers, $5 wine and wells, and half-off all food.
 

The Waffle

Hollywood
How long: All day
The deal: Delicious, double-size mimosas for just $6 ALL DAY LONG; this spot's also got Proud Marys (made with fresh homemade Bloody Mary mix) for $8, which pair well with the fried chicken & jalapeño waffle. Yep, that.

Flickr/muyyum

Yen Sushi and Sake Bar

West LA
How long: All day
The deal: Once you’ve spent $7.99 anytime this joint is open, magically all draft beer and sake drops down (to $2 in some cases!) and sushi specials become just $7.
 

The Palomino

Westwood
How long: All day
The deal: $6 cocktails, $5 wine, and $4 drafts ALL DAY LONG EVERY DAMN DAY.

Flickr/thomashawk

Gold Room

Echo Park
How long: All day
The deal: Cheap booze. Free tacos. What else do you need to know? The all-day, every day happy hour features $3 margs, $5 sangria, and $6 tequila. And of course, FREE tacos with your drink. Yes, seriously.

Shane Soto

Far Bar

Little Tokyo
How long: Varies... but it’s long
The deal: This dark-alley bar leads you straight to a happy hour deals from 3pm to close daily: $6 cocktails, $5 well drinks or glasses of wine, $4 beer of the day, $5 sliders, $3.50 wasabi fries, and whiskey. All. The. Whiskey.

Michelle Spencer

