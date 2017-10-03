$1 Old Fashioneds and More: 2015's Best Repeal Day Deals in Los Angeles

This Saturday is Repeal Day -- the celebration of the day when Prohibition ended in 1933, or, as you know it, that day when some bars in LA serve old fashioneds for $1. So celebrate both, at any of these spots doling out low-cost drinks (or doing grand parties):
Harlowe
West Hollywood
The deal: Make happy hour very, very, very happy with $1 old fashioneds, from 5-7pm.
The Independence
Santa Monica
The deal: This SaMo resto is doing $4 rum-based FDR-themed cocktails from 10:30am-11pm.
Oldfield's Liquor Room
Culver City
The deal: Toss on some suspenders to fit in, and then grab $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.
Angel City Brewery
Downtown
The deal: Party Repeal Day-style with free samples of the holiday-only Sparkling Berliner Weisse, as well as cash pours of rare barrel-aged brews (oh, and you gotta follow Angel City on Facebook or Twitter for the password).
La Cuevita
Highland Park
The deal: HP's beautiful Mexican bar has $1 Tequila Presses from 5-7pm.
Melrose Umbrella Co.
Melrose
The deal: There will be $5 Old Forester old fashioneds all day, plus live music. If you dress up you get to skip the line, and you'll score a 15% discount on Goorin Bros. hats across the street if you say "the cat's meow" (seriously).
Bigfoot West
Culver City
The deal: The campy bar's doing $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.
Bigfoot Lodge
Los Feliz
The deal: You guessed it: $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.
Beelman's Pub
Downtown
The deal: The DTLA fave's doing buy-one-get-one-for-$1 old fashioneds and $4 Boardwalk Empire punch.
Sassafras
Hollywood
The deal: The Southern-themed Hollywood bar's got $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.
Townhouse and the Del Monte Speakeasy
Venice
The deal: This upstairs/downstairs bar combo's celebrating their 100th anniversary on Repeal Day, with live music and a one-hour deal where cocktails are at 1933 prices... but the hour won't be announced until it happens.
The Hungry Cat
Hollywood
The deal: Two-for-$12 cocktails including the rye-based Scofflaw and the Hemingway-inspired Jack Rose.
Bar10
West Hollywood
The deal: Snag half-off holiday-based shots (like the rum-based Eggnog Slingshot) at this new WeHo bar.
Thirsty Crow
Silverlake
The deal: The eastside standby's got $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.
Terrine
Mid-Wilshire
The deal: Drink $6 Ancient Age old fashioneds (and $9 classic cocktails) on one of LA's best patios, all day.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller will be taking Uber today. Hit him up on Instagram and Twitter.