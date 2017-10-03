Food & Drink

$1 Old Fashioneds and More: 2015's Best Repeal Day Deals in Los Angeles

By Published On 12/04/2015 By Published On 12/04/2015
Courtesy of 1933 Group

This Saturday is Repeal Day -- the celebration of the day when Prohibition ended in 1933, or, as you know it, that day when some bars in LA serve old fashioneds for $1. So celebrate both, at any of these spots doling out low-cost drinks (or doing grand parties):

Harlowe

West Hollywood

The deal:  Make happy hour very, very, very happy with $1 old fashioneds, from 5-7pm.

The Independence

Santa Monica

The deal: This SaMo resto is doing $4 rum-based FDR-themed cocktails from 10:30am-11pm.

The 10 Best Whiskey Bars in LA

43 Los Angeles Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die

The 12 best tequila bars in LA

Courtesy of 1933 Group

Oldfield's Liquor Room

Culver City

The deal: Toss on some suspenders to fit in, and then grab $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.

Angel City Brewery

Downtown

The deal: Party Repeal Day-style with free samples of the holiday-only Sparkling Berliner Weisse, as well as cash pours of rare barrel-aged brews (oh, and you gotta follow Angel City on Facebook or Twitter for the password).

Courtesy of 1933 Group

La Cuevita

Highland Park

The deal: HP's beautiful Mexican bar has $1 Tequila Presses from 5-7pm.

Melrose Umbrella Co.

Melrose

The deal: There will be $5 Old Forester old fashioneds all day, plus live music. If you dress up you get to skip the line, and you'll score a 15% discount on Goorin Bros. hats across the street if you say "the cat's meow" (seriously).

Courtesy of 1933 Group

Bigfoot West

Culver City

The deal: The campy bar's doing $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.

Bigfoot Lodge

Los Feliz

The deal: You guessed it: $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.

Beelman's Pub

Downtown

The deal: The DTLA fave's doing buy-one-get-one-for-$1 old fashioneds and $4 Boardwalk Empire punch.

Courtesy of 1933 Group

Sassafras

Hollywood

The deal: The Southern-themed Hollywood bar's got $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.

Townhouse and the Del Monte Speakeasy

Venice

The deal: This upstairs/downstairs bar combo's celebrating their 100th anniversary on Repeal Day, with live music and a one-hour deal where cocktails are at 1933 prices... but the hour won't be announced until it happens.

How to Get Into LA's Best Secret Bars

Courtesy of Hungry Cat

The Hungry Cat

Hollywood

The deal: Two-for-$12 cocktails including the rye-based Scofflaw and the Hemingway-inspired Jack Rose.

Bar10

West Hollywood

The deal: Snag half-off holiday-based shots (like the rum-based Eggnog Slingshot) at this new WeHo bar.

Courtesy of 1933 Group

Thirsty Crow

Silverlake

The deal: The eastside standby's got $1 old fashioneds from 5-7pm.

Terrine

Mid-Wilshire

The deal: Drink $6 Ancient Age old fashioneds (and $9 classic cocktails) on one of LA's best patios, all day.

Jeff Miller will be taking Uber today. Hit him up on Instagram and Twitter.

