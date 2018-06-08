Food & Drink

Where to Watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles

e Americans may lag in our collective enthusiasm over pro soccer, but we’re certainly trying these days, with an increasing interest in our own league and, more locally, a shiny new stadium just unveiled downtown. The World Cup kicks off on June 14 this year, hosted by our old pal Russia, and plenty of bars, pubs, and restaurants around LA will be airing games throughout the tournament (some will even be opening at 5am for die-hards who can’t miss a kick). Bummer the US team didn't make the World Cup this time around, but you can still join in the revelry, cheering on whatever country you like, or just drinking and people-watching (or all of the above).
We’ve been doing some recon to scope out the best bars in LA to watch the World Cup this summer, and even checked in with former US men’s national team members Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden, who are a part of the FOX World Cup broadcast team, for some tips on their favorite soccer spots in Los Angeles. Since it’s early yet, be sure check back for updates on opening times and food and drink specials.

Joxer Daly's
Joxer Daly's

Joxer Daly's

Culver City

Laid-back neighborhood bar with tons of beers and ample TVs
Joxer Daly’s is that quintessential neighborhood watering hole with its laid-back semi-divey vibe, decent pricing, and killer imported beer selection along with a patio of outdoor tables overlooking a nothing stretch of Washington Boulevard. The bar, which draws a mixed crowd of die-hard regulars, after-work imbibers, day drinkers, and yes, soccer fans, is also guaranteeing it will show every single game, opening at 5am for your viewing pleasure.
Specials: TBD

Ye Olde King's Head
Ye Olde King's Head

Ye Olde King's Head

Santa Monica

Seriously British pub near the beach
This stalwart British pub a quid’s throw from the beach is a labyrinth of wood-heavy dining rooms with royal portrait-lined walls, a beer-heavy bar, dart boards, TVs galore, and a bakery and gift shop touting British specialties. In other words, it's like a giant British museum. There'll be all the shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips you'd expect, but YOKH will be showing the World Cup games starting at 8am, so you’ll want to take advantage of the traditional British breakfast plates complete with English baked beans.
Specials: TBD

Highland Park Bowl
Highland Park Bowl

Highland Park Bowl

Highland Park

Retro bowling alley on the Eastside
LA’s oldest bowling alley (which actually dates back to prohibition) is looking good thanks to its refurbished retro look, a trio of bars, and a big, beautiful 1930s mural, as well as solid pizza and cocktail offerings. For the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoffs, and the final game, HPB will open early to screen the games on the 15-foot projector over the bowling lanes, with sound -- so you can watch one sport while playing another.
Specials: Happy hour and food specials for the final-round games, and prize raffles during the final game.

Hangar Inn
Hangar Inn

The Hangar Inn

Manhattan Beach

Old-time Packers bar with an airplane sticking out of the roof
This 60-plus-year-old Packers bar on Aviation Boulevard draws a raucous crowd of jersey-wearing fans come American football season and gets an equally enthusiastic influx of screaming soccer-loving patrons during World Cup days. The plan is to start showing all the games on Hangar's 17 TVs starting at the usual 7am opening time, but the place may decide, as it gets closer, to open the doors at 5am for some games; call ahead to find out which ones.
Specials: TBD

The Stalking Horse
The Stalking Horse

The Stalking Horse Brewery & Freehouse

West LA

Brewery and British pub with vegan offerings
Artisanal Brewers Collective’s stylish new British pub boasts both an onsite brewery (which will start brewing its own beer in the coming months) and an adept kitchen, churning out Cornish classics like Yorkshire pudding and fish and chips, as well as vegan-friendly options like a plant-based Welsh rarebit and Impossible burger. World Cup games will be screened on TVs in the bar and on the patio and via projector in the dining room, opening at 7am on weekends and 11 during the week. Pro tip: You can book seats in advance on The Stalking Horse's website.  
Specials: $4 drafts during games and multiple $4, $6, and $8 “breakfast of champions” offerings available at 7am on weekends.

Cafe Brasil

Culver City

Cozy Brazilian eatery with wine and beer
This colorful Brazilian cafe with a lush patio doesn't have a proper bar (though beer and wine is available) and offers just two TVs, but it’s a top spot for those cheering on the South American soccer team who want to be amongst fellow fans and take advantage of a good and cheap breakfast menu with specialties like fried plantains and acai bowls. Later in the day, look for fish specials, pastas, black beans and rice and empanadas. Stay tuned for early opening hours, as the place will most likely get going in time for early AM Brazil games and lots of impressively long goooooooooaaaaaaaaal-yelling.
Specials: TBD

Sharks Cove
Sharks Cove

Sharks Cove

Manhattan Beach

South Bay sports bar packed to the gills with TVs
This South Bay sports bar is reminiscent of a TV network control room thanks to its rows and rows of flat-screens -- 50 in fact, all of which make for some great game viewing. There’s an attached street-facing patio if you want to get some fresh air or some natural light after gazing at screens in a dark bar all morning, and there’s also a basic breakfast menu in addition to the usual bar fare. Sharks Cove will open at 5am for certain games (call to confirm); otherwise, it gets going at 11am on weekdays and 9am on weekends.
Specials: TBD

The Fox and Hounds
The Fox and Hounds

The Fox and Hounds

Studio City

British pub popular among international sports fans
This Ventura Boulevard pub is known for doling out plenty of British breakfasts and beer to fans who come in to watch international sports, so we’re expecting the World Cup scene to be pretty tremendous. You'll be able to watch all the live tournament games on its two projector screens, as well as the 10 TVs scattered throughout the bar.  
Specials: TBD

The Cat and Fiddle
The Cat and Fiddle

The Cat & Fiddle

Hollywood

British rock-inspired restaurant and pub
The resurrected Hollywood pub may not have that same signature sprawling patio at its new location, but you’re here to watch soccer anyway (and there is, indeed, some outdoor space at this venue). Expect British fare to the tune of Scotch eggs, shepherd’s pie, and curried chicken, along with lots of draft beer offerings and fun cocktails like the Picadilly Pimm’s. As of now, the plan is to show all the games from opening (currently 11:30am) till close, with special early openings to be decided closer to the finals.
Specials: TBD

Lizbeth Scordo is a food and lifestyle writer. Follow her on Instagram @modlizbeth and Twitter @lalizbeth.

