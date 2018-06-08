Where to Watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles

Recommended Video Eat This Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party Watch More

Joxer Daly's Culver City Laid-back neighborhood bar with tons of beers and ample TVs

Joxer Daly’s is that quintessential neighborhood watering hole with its laid-back semi-divey vibe, decent pricing, and killer imported beer selection along with a patio of outdoor tables overlooking a nothing stretch of Washington Boulevard. The bar, which draws a mixed crowd of die-hard regulars, after-work imbibers, day drinkers, and yes, soccer fans, is also guaranteeing it will show every single game, opening at 5am for your viewing pleasure.

Ye Olde King's Head Santa Monica Seriously British pub near the beach

This stalwart British pub a quid’s throw from the beach is a labyrinth of wood-heavy dining rooms with royal portrait-lined walls, a beer-heavy bar, dart boards, TVs galore, and a bakery and gift shop touting British specialties. In other words, it's like a giant British museum. There'll be all the shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips you'd expect, but YOKH will be showing the World Cup games starting at 8am, so you’ll want to take advantage of the traditional British breakfast plates complete with English baked beans.

Highland Park Bowl Highland Park Retro bowling alley on the Eastside

LA’s oldest bowling alley (which actually dates back to prohibition) is looking good thanks to its refurbished retro look, a trio of bars, and a big, beautiful 1930s mural, as well as solid pizza and cocktail offerings. For the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place playoffs, and the final game, HPB will open early to screen the games on the 15-foot projector over the bowling lanes, with sound -- so you can watch one sport while playing another.

Specials: Happy hour and food specials for the final-round games, and prize raffles during the final game.

The Hangar Inn Manhattan Beach Old-time Packers bar with an airplane sticking out of the roof

This 60-plus-year-old Packers bar on Aviation Boulevard draws a raucous crowd of jersey-wearing fans come American football season and gets an equally enthusiastic influx of screaming soccer-loving patrons during World Cup days. The plan is to start showing all the games on Hangar's 17 TVs starting at the usual 7am opening time, but the place may decide, as it gets closer, to open the doors at 5am for some games; call ahead to find out which ones.

The Stalking Horse Brewery & Freehouse West LA Brewery and British pub with vegan offerings

Artisanal Brewers Collective’s stylish new British pub boasts both an onsite brewery (which will start brewing its own beer in the coming months) and an adept kitchen, churning out Cornish classics like Yorkshire pudding and fish and chips, as well as vegan-friendly options like a plant-based Welsh rarebit and Impossible burger. World Cup games will be screened on TVs in the bar and on the patio and via projector in the dining room, opening at 7am on weekends and 11 during the week. Pro tip: You can book seats in advance on The Stalking Horse's website.

Specials: $4 drafts during games and multiple $4, $6, and $8 “breakfast of champions” offerings available at 7am on weekends.

Cafe Brasil Culver City Cozy Brazilian eatery with wine and beer

This colorful Brazilian cafe with a lush patio doesn't have a proper bar (though beer and wine is available) and offers just two TVs, but it’s a top spot for those cheering on the South American soccer team who want to be amongst fellow fans and take advantage of a good and cheap breakfast menu with specialties like fried plantains and acai bowls. Later in the day, look for fish specials, pastas, black beans and rice and empanadas. Stay tuned for early opening hours, as the place will most likely get going in time for early AM Brazil games and lots of impressively long goooooooooaaaaaaaaal-yelling.

Sharks Cove Manhattan Beach South Bay sports bar packed to the gills with TVs

This South Bay sports bar is reminiscent of a TV network control room thanks to its rows and rows of flat-screens -- 50 in fact, all of which make for some great game viewing. There’s an attached street-facing patio if you want to get some fresh air or some natural light after gazing at screens in a dark bar all morning, and there’s also a basic breakfast menu in addition to the usual bar fare. Sharks Cove will open at 5am for certain games (call to confirm); otherwise, it gets going at 11am on weekdays and 9am on weekends.

The Fox and Hounds Studio City British pub popular among international sports fans

This Ventura Boulevard pub is known for doling out plenty of British breakfasts and beer to fans who come in to watch international sports, so we’re expecting the World Cup scene to be pretty tremendous. You'll be able to watch all the live tournament games on its two projector screens, as well as the 10 TVs scattered throughout the bar.

