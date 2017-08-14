Los Feliz's Legendary Tiki-Ti is "Indefinitely Closed"

Food & Drink

Tiki-Ti, a decades-old Los Angeles institution and legendary tiki bar -- arguably one of America's best -- announced on Facebook Wednesday that it is "indefinitely closed." The shocking news comes after the tiny tiki bar didn't open as usual on Wednesday, and triggered a huge outpouring of supportive messages from longtime fans in the comments on its Facebook page.

 
The bar has only a dozen seats, but has a cocktail list boasting 92 choices, like Ray's Mistake, created by Tiki-Ti's founder, the late Ray Buhen. Since opening in 1961, it has been run by three generations of the same family, and as of now, it's unclear as to why it has been closed. But perhaps there's some hope in the last part of the announcement: "We will keep you posted on when we plan to reopen. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

UPDATE: Good news. On Thursday, Tiki-Ti's owner, Mike Buhen, told the Los Angeles Times the closure is not permanent. "We will be opening up,” he told the paper. “We’re taking some time, doing some restructuring and stuff.”

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and hopes to get sloshed on sweet tropical drinks there someday soon. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

