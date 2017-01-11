Spring in LA? Time For Banging Julep Recipes.

Just because it always feels like springtime in LA doesn't mean that we shouldn't mark the most wonderful time of the year -- and the Kentucky Derby -- with that seasonal essential, the mint julep. To get you the most lip-smacking recipe possible, we hit up Downtown bartender Mary Bartlett for a spin on the old standby.

"Mint juleps are simple and classic," says Mary. "I tried to stay true to that, while bringing in a little spice and citrus. This julep has spicy, warm flavors but it's still a mint julep at heart."