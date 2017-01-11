Spring in LA? Time For Banging Julep Recipes.

Just because it always feels like springtime in LA doesn't mean that we shouldn't mark the most wonderful time of the year -- and the Kentucky Derby -- with that seasonal essential, the mint julep. To get you the most lip-smacking recipe possible, we hit up Downtown bartender Mary Bartlett for a spin on the old standby.
"Mint juleps are simple and classic," says Mary. "I tried to stay true to that, while bringing in a little spice and citrus. This julep has spicy, warm flavors but it's still a mint julep at heart."
More Like This
The Zip Zap Julep
Ingredients:
- 1.1 ounce Bulleit bourbon
- 0.23 ounce Amaro Montenegro
- 0.25 ounce cinnamon syrup
- 10 mint leaves
- 4 hearty mint sprigs
- Powdered sugar
Directions:
- Measure cinnamon syrup and pour into serving glass.
- Add about 10 mint leaves.
- Muddle lightly.
- Add bourbon and amaro to mixture.
- Stir to combine.
- Add pebble ice or crushed ice.
- Mix ice in using bar spoon and push mint back to the bottom of the glass.
- Top with additional ice so it's slightly above the top of the glass or tin.
- Add a hearty mint bouquet and straw.
- Lightly dust mint and ice with powdered sugar.