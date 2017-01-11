Bloody Marys Should Always Be Topped With Meals

LA's Spare Tire has mastered brunch with its totally over-the-top Bloody Marys, which come in four different variations that'll leave your thirst and hunger satiated, unless you're some kind of monster. The different “toppings” are more like full meals, and include the likes of chicken & waffles, grilled cheeses, and pub sliders. The most popular is the surf & turf, served with four prawns and 4 oz of hanger steak. Check out the video from FoodWithSoy, and then get on your, uh, Mary way to a fantastic brunch for only $14.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
This gastropub attached to Busby's is a whiskey lover's heaven, with more than 120 varieties of the brown stuff, which you'll use to wash down wood-fired pizza, steamed mussels in a white-wine sauce, and house-made ricotta gnocchi.