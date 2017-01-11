Food & Drink

Bloody Marys Should Always Be Topped With Meals

By Published On 05/26/2016 By Published On 05/26/2016
Bloody Marys
FoodWithSoy/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

LA's Spare Tire has mastered brunch with its totally over-the-top Bloody Marys, which come in four different variations that'll leave your thirst and hunger satiated, unless you're some kind of monster. The different “toppings” are more like full meals, and include the likes of chicken & waffles, grilled cheeses, and pub sliders. The most popular is the surf & turf, served with four prawns and 4 oz of hanger steak. Check out the video from FoodWithSoy, and then get on your, uh, Mary way to a fantastic brunch for only $14.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

1. Spare Tire Kitchen & Tavern 5370 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (Mid Wilshire)

This gastropub attached to Busby's is a whiskey lover's heaven, with more than 120 varieties of the brown stuff, which you'll use to wash down wood-fired pizza, steamed mussels in a white-wine sauce, and house-made ricotta gnocchi.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Last-Minute Things to Do for NYE in LA

related

READ MORE
Los Angeles Is Having an Incredible Craft Beer Boom. Celebrate at LA's Best New Breweries of 2016.

related

READ MORE
Grab a Drink From Los Angeles' Bartenders of the Year

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like