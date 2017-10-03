Food & Drink

This Ode to Bartending Will Make You Love LA Even More

LA's bartending scene is tight-knit -- and nowhere has that been as obvious as it will be when you watch this video (exclusively dropping on Thrillist!) produced by veteran barman Billy Ray and his new high-end mixer brand Mixwell. Over the course of just five minutes, a bunch of drink-tenders from your favorite bars (No Vacancy, The Walker Inn, etc) will make you remember why you love drinking in the city. And, why you love LA in general.

Mixwell Celebrates the Bartenders of Los Angeles from Mixwell on Vimeo.


Jeff Miller knows that Billy Ray'll bring something great to the White Elephant party this year.

