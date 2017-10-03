The 14 Most Beautiful Bars in LA

Though you can find beauty in almost every bar if you spend enough time in it, it takes a special type to wow you even before you've started drinking. But these 14 bars do it, be it through smooth lines, beautifully carved wood, or views that make your jaw clang against your knees. So check them out and consider spending a little time in each before everything starts looking pretty.
Also, quick note: we tried to avoid "restaurants with a beautiful bar" in favor of actual bars, so please don't start yelling at us asking where Faith & Flower and Gracias Madre are, OKAY?!!? Thank you. And now on to the bars.
Pour Vous
East Hollywood
It's no surprise this French-themed bar -- with its ornate chandeliers, exposed brick, and fireplace (not to mention the, uh, full-sized train outside) made the list: it's operated by the same dudes as the intricately designed Break Room '86 and Good Times at Davey Wayne's, not to mention...
Dirty Laundry
Hollywood
We once called it the sexiest bar in LA, and you know what? We trust ourselves. It's underground, darkly lit, there are sexy wood walls, sexy hidden-away tables, and it's even got the word "sex" on one of the walls, dammit.
No Name
Mid-Wilshire
*Sigh* We're still not allowed to take pictures of this leather-entombed semi-private room with a bar made from old guitar amplifiers. So just trust us when we say that it even has a room in which the wallpaper changes colors based on the light, and it's damn beautiful.
Sassafras
Hollywood
We've told you many times about this bar in Hollywood that literally took a southern home and rebuilt it piece-by-piece inside the bar. And this is us, telling you again.
La Cuevita
Highland Park
There is something quite alluring about the mix of curtains and brick and chandeliers and tequila and tequila and tequila and...
Nest
Downtown
Everything about this top-floor bar at the Ritz Carlton (attached to Wolfgang Puck's WP24) is intended to be a jaw-dropper: the view is stunning, the bar itself immaculate, and the seating designed like, uh, nests, with slatted dividers giving just the right amount of privacy.
The Observation Bar
Long Beach
This Art Deco lounge on the Queen Mary is no recreated nouveau-chic version of the original Queen Mary lounge: it IS the original Queen Mary lounge, with nearly everything just as it was in the 1930s, from the tables to the fresco above the bar. IT'S LIKE YOU WERE THERE.
The Spare Room
Hollywood
Even without the immaculately maintained bowling lanes, this bar upstairs at the Roosevelt would be a contender thanks to its massive doors, beautiful banquettes, and handsome liquor lockers. But then throw in those lanes (pun very much intended) and you're looking at a bar with beauty to... spare (can't... stop... punning).
Love Song
Downtown
Unfairly pigeonholed as "that bar next to the Regent," Love Song is actually that BEAUTIFUL bar next to the Regent: though it's brand-spanking-new, LS is full of creatively curated knicknacks that make it seem like it's been there forever
The Tap Room
Pasadena
This swanky bar at a swanky hotel (the Langham Huntington) feels almost regal, thanks to the massive couch, meticulously designed tile floor, and oversized chess pieces. And we are ending this writeup here so as to avoid the many chess puns going through our mind.
The Gothic Bar at Clifton's
Downtown
Is it a surprise that one of the most beautiful bars in LA is in the most beautiful new restaurant/bar/museum/insane building in LA? No. It is not.
The Edison
Downtown
This OG of the fancy-cocktail revival may be almost a decade old (!) but it is still potentially the most damn handsome bar in all of LA: the gargantuan venue used to be an actual power plant, which means it still maintains some of that turn-of-the-century industrial charm that gives it a unique old-school cool. More than that, though, it's one of the only bars in LA that actually enforces dress code rules, meaning everyone in there is going to look almost as good as the bar.
Eveleigh
West Hollywood
We're going to make one restaurant exception for this Sunset Strip mainstay, since so many people meet there for drinks. Once you're there, you have two choices: the front bar, which makes it seem like you're drinking in a gorgeous cabin, or the back bar, which makes it seem like you're drinking at a gorgeous cabin's outdoor bar. Basically, there is no wrong answer.
Melrose Umbrella Co.
West Hollywood
On the most touristy part of Melrose, this relatively new bar's made a name for itself thanks to its mix of top-level cocktails and a damn good-looking space laden with antique portraits, hanging umbrellas, and seats acquired from a particularly stately train station.
Pour Vous is a swanky, velvet couch-laden cocktail bar reminiscent of old Hollywood.
Located underneath an unassuming apartment building in Hollywood, Dirty Laundry is a subterranean speakeasy-style bar and nightclub with an entry-by-password-only policy. It’s a Prohibition-inspired, cocktail-centric spot with elaborate (does serving a drink on fire constitute elaborate?) cocktails like an Almond Old Fashioned or a drink garnished with Pop Rocks. The secrets continue: if you happen to stumble upon the hidden room in back, step through the threshold to live music, dancing, and imbibing… in secret.
This bar is almost as exclusive as Soho House. No pictures are allowed once you're inside. If you happen to get in you will be greeted with amazing decor and premium cocktails.
Authenticity comes in all shapes and sizes. At Sassafras Saloon, it comes in the shape of a one-time Savannah townhouse that was deconstructed, transported (from Georgia), and resurrected smack in the heart of Hollywood. Sure, the draw may be the live music and Southern-style cocktail proffer -- house-brewed sarsaparilla and barrel-aged beverages among them -- but the various (and plentiful) antebellum tchotchkes solidify the saloon’s down-home feel. Sassafras will take you from one southern corner of the country to the other as you sip your Sazerac in the parlor, underneath the portrait of Frederick Douglass.
This lounge probably makes some of the most beautiful cocktails like their Malditos Secretos as well as featuring live music—the good stuff with trombones and saxophones. This is a nice, intimate spot if you want some relaxing entertainment.
On the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, tucked inside of WP24 by Wolfgang Puck, Nest at WP24 is a luxe lounge with an Asian-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and refined wine. Enjoy small plates like sushi, dumplings, and bao buns, or entree-sized portions of kimchi fried rice, General Tso’s crispy chicken, or a roasted Cantonese duck. No matter what you choose, you’ll be among some of the finest views of DTLA from your post at Wolfgang Puck’s Ritz-Carlton-based, high-class, high-in-the-sky nest above the city.
Located on the Queen Mary, it feels like you are transported back to what it would be like to dine on a ship in the early 1900's. They make your classic cocktails and have savory dishes like their artichoke dip, onion rings, and quesadillas.
The Roosevelt Hotel is famous for being haunted, but now it's ready to be your regular haunt thanks to Spare Room. This sleek cocktail lounge/bowling alley stepped up its drink game with the addition of award-winning beverage director Yael Vengroff, who's crafting a menu full of welcome surprises, including a Salt & Vinegar Martini (served with dill potato chips), and a pandan leaf-adorned Lucky Smoke, mixed with Japanese whiskey, rum, banana liqueur, and vanilla.
With great cocktails and appetizer small plates, this bar knows the perfect balance needed for a great bar experience. Try the Pink Lady cocktail and get some of the skewers—meatball and mushroom are the best.
Lobster corn dogs, wagyu sliders, and pork tacos are just some of the delicious finger foods available here to complement the cocktails here. Try out the cough syrup chaser and for dessert their homemade donuts with caramel sauce.
Located in the upstairs of Clifton Cafeteria, this bar has some really creative drinks like the gummy sharks inside jello drink. The decor is very old-fashioned. Walking into this place is taking a step back to old California. It's quite an experience.
This 1920s-style speakeasy's offering a timely Depression-era deal: cheekily named 35c drinks (the ginny 401k and the bourbon-laced Bail Out), plus free grilled cheese and tomato soup.
The rustic space that houses Eveleigh has a reclaimed, wood-laden indoor-outdoor dining room with a communal table and sofa-like seating. Their outdoor patio is the real draw, where you'll feel as though you've entered a gorgeous garden party, surrounded by homegrown herbs and vegetables. From land (lamb meatballs) to sea (wild Pacific yellowtail), every dish on Eveleigh's menu is market-fresh and crafted with care.
If you're looking for creative cocktails with a speakeasy vibe, then you've arrived at your destination: Melrose Umbrella Company. This buzzy, den-like cocktail bar in West Hollywood specializes in herbaceous iterations of old-school libations. During the day, it turns its focus to coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.