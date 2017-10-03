The 14 Most Beautiful Bars in LA

related 43 Los Angeles Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die

Pour Vous East Hollywood It's no surprise this French-themed bar -- with its ornate chandeliers, exposed brick, and fireplace (not to mention the, uh, full-sized train outside) made the list: it's operated by the same dudes as the intricately designed Break Room '86 and Good Times at Davey Wayne's, not to mention...

Dirty Laundry Hollywood We once called it the sexiest bar in LA, and you know what? We trust ourselves. It's underground, darkly lit, there are sexy wood walls, sexy hidden-away tables, and it's even got the word "sex" on one of the walls, dammit.

No Name Mid-Wilshire *Sigh* We're still not allowed to take pictures of this leather-entombed semi-private room with a bar made from old guitar amplifiers. So just trust us when we say that it even has a room in which the wallpaper changes colors based on the light, and it's damn beautiful.

Sassafras Hollywood We've told you many times about this bar in Hollywood that literally took a southern home and rebuilt it piece-by-piece inside the bar. And this is us, telling you again.

La Cuevita Highland Park There is something quite alluring about the mix of curtains and brick and chandeliers and tequila and tequila and tequila and...

related Every Beachside Bar in LA

Nest Downtown Everything about this top-floor bar at the Ritz Carlton (attached to Wolfgang Puck's WP24) is intended to be a jaw-dropper: the view is stunning, the bar itself immaculate, and the seating designed like, uh, nests, with slatted dividers giving just the right amount of privacy.

The Observation Bar Long Beach This Art Deco lounge on the Queen Mary is no recreated nouveau-chic version of the original Queen Mary lounge: it IS the original Queen Mary lounge, with nearly everything just as it was in the 1930s, from the tables to the fresco above the bar. IT'S LIKE YOU WERE THERE.

The Spare Room Hollywood Even without the immaculately maintained bowling lanes, this bar upstairs at the Roosevelt would be a contender thanks to its massive doors, beautiful banquettes, and handsome liquor lockers. But then throw in those lanes (pun very much intended) and you're looking at a bar with beauty to... spare (can't... stop... punning).

Love Song Downtown Unfairly pigeonholed as "that bar next to the Regent," Love Song is actually that BEAUTIFUL bar next to the Regent: though it's brand-spanking-new, LS is full of creatively curated knicknacks that make it seem like it's been there forever

related Every Tiki Bar in LA

The Tap Room Pasadena This swanky bar at a swanky hotel (the Langham Huntington) feels almost regal, thanks to the massive couch, meticulously designed tile floor, and oversized chess pieces. And we are ending this writeup here so as to avoid the many chess puns going through our mind.

The Gothic Bar at Clifton's Downtown Is it a surprise that one of the most beautiful bars in LA is in the most beautiful new restaurant/bar/museum/insane building in LA? No. It is not.

The Edison Downtown This OG of the fancy-cocktail revival may be almost a decade old (!) but it is still potentially the most damn handsome bar in all of LA: the gargantuan venue used to be an actual power plant, which means it still maintains some of that turn-of-the-century industrial charm that gives it a unique old-school cool. More than that, though, it's one of the only bars in LA that actually enforces dress code rules, meaning everyone in there is going to look almost as good as the bar.

Eveleigh West Hollywood We're going to make one restaurant exception for this Sunset Strip mainstay, since so many people meet there for drinks. Once you're there, you have two choices: the front bar, which makes it seem like you're drinking in a gorgeous cabin, or the back bar, which makes it seem like you're drinking at a gorgeous cabin's outdoor bar. Basically, there is no wrong answer.

related The 12 oldest bars in Los Angeles

related Every Beachside Bar in LA