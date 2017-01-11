The Best Places to Boozy Brunch in OC

We’ve told you about the best bottomless-booze-brunches in LA, but we left out our Southern neighbors... until now. Sorry/not sorry, but here’s every. single. bottomless. booze. brunch. in OC, plus a few that aren’t bottomless... but have drinks so cheap, they may as well be.

Costa Mesa La Vida Cantina (address and info) The deal: Add $9 to whatever you eat if you want to get after some bottomless Bloodies and mimosas. Continue Reading

The Hub (address and info) The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of any entree.

Memphis Cafe (address and info) The deal: Not quite bottomless, but cheap-enough $5 Bloody Marys and $3 mimosas with the purchase of an entree (Sundays only)!

Costa Mesa 55 Tavern + Bowl (address and info) The deal: $15 full bottles of bubbly & OJ, and, ya know, BOWLING.

Dana Point Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern (address and info) The deal: Their $15 “Meal Mary” is garnished with bacon, a blue cheese olive, chilled shrimp, pepperoni, Jack cheese, pepperoncini, and a jalapeño “bedevilled” egg. And if that’s not enough for you, tack on some bottomless Champagne for another $15. Any questions?

What a Dish (address and info) The deal: You could get one mimosa for $7.50, or you could get a million of them for $15. The choice is yours.

The Wine Bistro (address and info) The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas with any entree, and $4 secret-recipe Chef’s Marys.

Fullerton Matador Cantina (address and info) The deal: $25 pitchers of Sobieski “Manmosas” (Sobieski Orange and Blue Moon) and $12 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of an entree.

Hopscotch (address and info) The deal: They’re not bottomless, but they’re cheap as the dickens: $3 mimosas and $5 Bloodies, screwdrivers, and greyhounds.

Huntington Beach SeaLegs Wine Bar (address and info) The deal: A multitude of knockout breakfast drinks, like Instant Breakfast (a mason jar of vodka, Kahlua & house-made Irish cream, topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder, and a biscotti), The Donut Don Bloody Mary (a 24oz mason jar-Bloody Mary with a donut, celery and bacon), and, you guessed it, $15 bottomless Champagne.

Mama’s on 39 (address and info) The deal: $14 bottomless "Mamosa" on Saturdays and Sundays as long as you buy food.

The Corner (address and info) The deal: Endless mimosas for $12, or bump it up to $16 for St. Germain, Canton Ginger, or Chambord.

Irvine Del Frisco’s Grille (address and info) The deal: Nothing bottomless, but you can build your own Bloody for $8, or grab a $14 mimosa carafe.

TLT Food (address and info) The deal: The Lime Truck’s Daniel Shemtob is rocking Irvine’s brunch scene with $15 bottomless mimosas to go along with his tasty-as-hell brunch fare (like chimichurri steak scrambles and sourdough French toast).

Zov’s (address and info) The deal: $10.95 bottomless mimosas! And you can even choose from standard mimosa, pear, cranberry, or pomegranate.

Laguna Beach Las Brisas Restaurant (address and info) The deal: $45 four course prix fixe with complimentary bubbly.

Tortilla Republic (address and info) The deal: $16 bottomless ‘mosas with any entree, plus daily specialty bellinis for $9.

Newport Beach Bayside Restaurant (address and info) The deal: $10 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of an entree, as well as $15 Grey Goose Bloody Marys garnished with cajun jumbo prawns.

Bosscat Kitchen and Libations (address and info) The deal: $25 for an entree and bottomless mimosas OR Bloodies. Bingo.

Newport Landing Restaurant (address and info) The deal: $7 BOTTLES of Champagne, as well as a full Sunday brunch buffet.

Back Bay Bistro (address and info) The deal: Saturday $33 pre-fixe with bottomless mimosas and Sunday $52 pre-fixe with bottomless mimosas (don’t freak -- Sunday comes with full seafood options AKA CRAB LEGS).

SOL Cocina (address and info) The deal: Not officially bottomless, but at $3 each, the mimosas may as well be. See ya later.

The Alley (address and info) The deal: $10 endless mimosas until 3pm (with the purchase of an entree) or $8 bacon Bloody Marys.

Woody’s Wharf (address and info) The deal: Bottomless Champagne brunch on Saturdays and Sundays (with Sunday NFL games).

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill (address and info) The deal: Champagne is better when it’s bottomless. Which it is at Crusiers for only $10.

Orange Citrus City Grille (address and info) The deal: Endless Sunday mimosa or Bloody Mary brunch buffet. $29 per person, but, did you even read the part about it being a buffet?!?

Orange Hill (address and info) The deal: A casual $50 will score you access to the all-you-can-eat-and-also-drink Sunday Champagne brunch buffet. Bonus points for the top-tier view that overlooks Orange.

Who Song and Larry’s Cal Mex Cantina (address and info) The deal: $28 for all you can eat food and a build-your-own-Bloody-Mary bar. Who Song and Larry, you dun it again!

Placentia Salt & Ash (address and info) The deal: Ultra-cheap $4 mimosas, $7 Bloody Marys, and tasty brunch specials like chilaquiles & shrimp sandwiches.

San Clemente Pierside Kitchen (address and info) The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas, $8 Bloody Marys, and no-nonsense food like hamachi crudo and short rib Benedicts.

San Juan Capistrano Sundried Tomato (address and info) The deal: $15 will get you watermelon, pineapple, or orange mimosas without a bottom in sight.

El Adobe de Capistrano (address and info) The deal: Go ahead and get your Sunday into gear with a $34 pre fixe and free-flowing Champagne brunch.

Santa Ana Little Sparrow (address and info) The deal: From 10am-3pm on Sundays you can grab brunch specialties like pork belly croque madames and lamb bowls (!), as well as Bloody Marias (tequila, baby) and $12 bottomless mimosas.

C4 Deli: The Cure for the Common (address and info) The deal: $10 bottomless mimosas/Champ with any food purchase (which shouldn’t be hard, considering they have a Bloody Mary BURGER).

The Black Marlin Bar (address and info) The deal: Free flowin’ champ until 2pm for $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tustin Grille (address and info) The deal: $11.50 endless mimosas with the purchase of an entree.

Bonefish Grill (address and info) The deal: $20 scores your choice of Benedict, “brunch favorite,” or omelet and endless mimosas/bellinis/blackberry sangria on Sundays.

