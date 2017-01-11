The Best Places to Boozy Brunch in OC

We’ve told you about the best bottomless-booze-brunches in LA, but we left out our Southern neighbors... until now. Sorry/not sorry, but here’s every. single. bottomless. booze. brunch. in OC, plus a few that aren’t bottomless... but have drinks so cheap, they may as well be.
Costa Mesa
The deal: Add $9 to whatever you eat if you want to get after some bottomless Bloodies and mimosas.
The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of any entree.
The deal: Not quite bottomless, but cheap-enough $5 Bloody Marys and $3 mimosas with the purchase of an entree (Sundays only)!
The deal: $15 full bottles of bubbly & OJ, and, ya know, BOWLING.
Dana Point
The deal: Their $15 “Meal Mary” is garnished with bacon, a blue cheese olive, chilled shrimp, pepperoni, Jack cheese, pepperoncini, and a jalapeño “bedevilled” egg. And if that’s not enough for you, tack on some bottomless Champagne for another $15. Any questions?
The deal: You could get one mimosa for $7.50, or you could get a million of them for $15. The choice is yours.
The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas with any entree, and $4 secret-recipe Chef’s Marys.
Fullerton
The deal: $25 pitchers of Sobieski “Manmosas” (Sobieski Orange and Blue Moon) and $12 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of an entree.
The deal: They’re not bottomless, but they’re cheap as the dickens: $3 mimosas and $5 Bloodies, screwdrivers, and greyhounds.
Huntington Beach
The deal: A multitude of knockout breakfast drinks, like Instant Breakfast (a mason jar of vodka, Kahlua & house-made Irish cream, topped with whipped cream, cocoa powder, and a biscotti), The Donut Don Bloody Mary (a 24oz mason jar-Bloody Mary with a donut, celery and bacon), and, you guessed it, $15 bottomless Champagne.
The deal: $14 bottomless "Mamosa" on Saturdays and Sundays as long as you buy food.
The deal: Endless mimosas for $12, or bump it up to $16 for St. Germain, Canton Ginger, or Chambord.
Irvine
The deal: Nothing bottomless, but you can build your own Bloody for $8, or grab a $14 mimosa carafe.
The deal: The Lime Truck’s Daniel Shemtob is rocking Irvine’s brunch scene with $15 bottomless mimosas to go along with his tasty-as-hell brunch fare (like chimichurri steak scrambles and sourdough French toast).
The deal: $10.95 bottomless mimosas! And you can even choose from standard mimosa, pear, cranberry, or pomegranate.
Laguna Beach
The deal: $45 four course prix fixe with complimentary bubbly.
The deal: $16 bottomless ‘mosas with any entree, plus daily specialty bellinis for $9.
Newport Beach
The deal: $10 bottomless mimosas with the purchase of an entree, as well as $15 Grey Goose Bloody Marys garnished with cajun jumbo prawns.
The deal: $25 for an entree and bottomless mimosas OR Bloodies. Bingo.
The deal: $7 BOTTLES of Champagne, as well as a full Sunday brunch buffet.
The deal: Saturday $33 pre-fixe with bottomless mimosas and Sunday $52 pre-fixe with bottomless mimosas (don’t freak -- Sunday comes with full seafood options AKA CRAB LEGS).
The deal: $10.95 bottomless mimosas! And you can even choose from standard mimosa, pear, cranberry, or pomegranate.
The deal: Not officially bottomless, but at $3 each, the mimosas may as well be. See ya later.
The deal: $10 endless mimosas until 3pm (with the purchase of an entree) or $8 bacon Bloody Marys.
The deal: Bottomless Champagne brunch on Saturdays and Sundays (with Sunday NFL games).
The deal: Champagne is better when it’s bottomless. Which it is at Crusiers for only $10.
Orange
The deal: Endless Sunday mimosa or Bloody Mary brunch buffet. $29 per person, but, did you even read the part about it being a buffet?!?
The deal: A casual $50 will score you access to the all-you-can-eat-and-also-drink Sunday Champagne brunch buffet. Bonus points for the top-tier view that overlooks Orange.
The deal: $28 for all you can eat food and a build-your-own-Bloody-Mary bar. Who Song and Larry, you dun it again!
Placentia
The deal: Ultra-cheap $4 mimosas, $7 Bloody Marys, and tasty brunch specials like chilaquiles & shrimp sandwiches.
San Clemente
The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas, $8 Bloody Marys, and no-nonsense food like hamachi crudo and short rib Benedicts.
San Juan Capistrano
The deal: $15 will get you watermelon, pineapple, or orange mimosas without a bottom in sight.
The deal: Go ahead and get your Sunday into gear with a $34 pre fixe and free-flowing Champagne brunch.
Santa Ana
The deal: From 10am-3pm on Sundays you can grab brunch specialties like pork belly croque madames and lamb bowls (!), as well as Bloody Marias (tequila, baby) and $12 bottomless mimosas.
The deal: $10 bottomless mimosas/Champ with any food purchase (which shouldn’t be hard, considering they have a Bloody Mary BURGER).
Tustin
The deal: $10.95 bottomless mimosas! And you can even choose from standard mimosa, pear, cranberry, or pomegranate.
The deal: Free flowin’ champ until 2pm for $12 on Saturdays and Sundays.
The deal: $11.50 endless mimosas with the purchase of an entree.
The deal: $20 scores your choice of Benedict, “brunch favorite,” or omelet and endless mimosas/bellinis/blackberry sangria on Sundays.
This friendly spot in Costa Mesa offers modern interpretations of classic Mexican fare for lunch, brunch, and dinner and their weekday specials can't be beat. You've got taco specials on Tuesday (when else?), brunchin' deals on Sunday Funday (add an extra $9 to your meal and load up on bottomless Bloodies), AND two happy hours a day, every day of the week. Sounds like a happy meal to us.
True to its name, The Hub is where people get together in Costa Mesa. This friendly, tavern-style spot is a go to for groups. Offering shareable plates of contemporary New American fare, gather around and get your brunch on: The Hub offers dope weekend deals on breakfast grub, including bottomless Bloodies and mimosas.
This Soul Food spot in Costa Mesa's got your next brunch on lock. Seriously, ask yourself when was the last time you had fried chicken and waffles for breakfast and if it's been a while, get to Memphis Cafe stat, because you deserve it. Bringing the bold flavor and savory soul of Tennessee to SoCal, Memphis's has got a whole lot of charm for not a lot of cash. Get comfy in their chic midcentury modern digs and get eatin'.
The alleycats strike at this Costa Mesa bowling cafe. A full service restaurant and bowling alley, The Costa Mesa 55 Tavern and Bowl is a fun and quirky choice for dinner, drinks, and an all around good time. Go knock down pins and then satisfy your hunger with the tavern's extensive menu of New American snacks and shareable plates, speciality cocktails, pizzas, and burgers.
Jimmy's Famous American Tavern in Dana Point is a super solid brunch, dinner, or happy hour option. There's something for everyone on this menu full of bold, flavorful fare--choose from a wide range of comfort food classics and globally inflected New American eats and get comfy in the resto's cozy and comfortable tavern-like digs. Like Bloody Marys? Might we suggest Jimmy's Meal Marry for your next brunch, coming topped with bleu cheese, chilled shrimp, pepperoni, jack cheese, and a jalepeño “bedevilled” egg.
What a Dish Cafe & Catering is a friendly brunch spot in Dana Point. Locally-sourced, farm fresh New American eats make up the bulk of the menu, all of which are perfect for enjoying al fresco on the venue's outdoor patio. Go bottomless on brunch for only $15 and make this meal one to remember.
The Wine Bistro is great for all events from small, easy date nights and birthday parties to large business lunches and wedding rehearsals. Nestled in the Lantern District, it offers an eclectic atmosphere and tasty American cuisine. There’s a drink for everyone with its selection of over 40 wines, specialty cocktails and craft beers.
Arriba! If you're feeling festive, check out this Spanish/Mexican fusion spot in Fullerton. The warm, pub like interior is accentuated by a massive wire cast of a bull's head and several paintings of Spanish conquistadors bedeck the walls. Once you get a marg, you'll be in the mood for all the tasty, flavorful grub Matador's got in store.
Microbrews and whiskey drinks are what's on tap at this American pub in Fullerton. They've set up shop in an old train depot and the vintage Americana vibe extends to the menu: think elevated comfort food classics with a twist. If your'e dining in, this resto has one simple rule: draw a chalk outline of a whiskey bottle and jump one-legged to the bar. Bottoms up!
Sea Legs is an airy, modern wine bar in Huntington Beach that's both relaxing and classy. Check out their menu of seasonal French-Cali fusion fare and extensive selection of boutique and small-batch vino. Also offering a wide variety of signature cocktails and shareable appetizers and sides, you won't loose your bearings at Sea Legs-- in fact, you'll feel right at home, but also like you're being well taken care of.
Mama's on 39 is a modern diner in Huntington Beach offering a diverse array of New American eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The homestyle fare and friendly vibes have made this spot a popular place among friends, family and locals and visitors alike. You'll feel like you're hanging out in Mama's very own kitchen when you join her for brunch. In fact, keep your pajamas on when you dine in and Mama will take 20% off your meal.
The Corner is a chef-driven small plates place in Huntington Beach. This colorful, minimalist interior sets the tone for what's to come, meal-wise: the menu offers a good variety of approachable, yet exciting, takes on modern favorites with a twist. Brunch is The Corner's forte, though. A Bloody Mary menu with six different iterations on the b'fast classic ensures you'll be coming back for more.
Del Frisco’s Grille dishes up creative twists on American comfort classics. The menu boasts oven-baked flatbreads, ahi tacos and cheesesteak egg rolls, as well as zesty salads, formidable sandwiches and prime steaks. The stylish, modern bar oozes with energy, setting the stage for an amazing night every night.
TLT's come a long way from its humble, food truck beginnings. The shop recently turned brick and mortar and has been popping up all over the California coast. TLT's Irvine outpost inside the Spectrum Center has all the signature fusion Mexican fare you know and love. A fast-casual counter service spot and bar, TLT's a solid choice for a quick bite or a chill happy hour.
Zov's is a Cali mini-chain doling out Mediterranean nouveau classics in a stylish, warm setting. Their Irvine location features all the signature Zov's dishes you know and love (our faves include the dirty fries with herbs, parmesan cream and Cab Franc infused mushroom gravy and the Spicy Lamb burger), plus a nice array of craft cocktails and vino by the glass or the bottle. Stop in for brunch and go bottomless on mimosas for a steal (only $10.95).
La Brisas Restaurant’s seafood food and traditional Mexican dishes are equally delicioso, and their aguas fresco will probably be one of the most refreshing drinks you’ll ever taste. Service is fast and it’s open every day. Private car and bike parking is available. This small spot serving up some big flavor.
Tortilla Republic's a SoCal staple serving up delectably delicious modern American takes on traditional Mexican grub. Their bright and airy Laguna Beach location serves all the dishes you know and love, plus great happy hour specials on food and drink, unique house made craft cocktails, and a widely varied brunch menu.
Bayside Restaurant in Newport Beach is a classy oceanside eatery known for their jazz happy hour, patio dining, and delicious brunch menu. Bayside offers a wide variety of seasonal brunch libations, including a build-your-own Moscow Mule bar, and plenty of shareable plates for the table, like seafood towers, oysters on the half shell, and carpaccio antipasto platters.
This place dishes up elevated Southern fare like collard green poppers and rock shrimp and grits in their industrial-chic dining room. Oh, and they also carry over 100 whiskeys and offer an elaborate weekend brunch with dishes like crawfish etouffee benedict.
Newport Landing's a waterfront resto in Newport Beach (where else?) offering fresh seafood fare and libations. Situated inside of a boat-like interior, the Landing is authentically nautical and Californian. This cozy spots offers dinner and happy hour daily, plus a killer Sunday brunch buffet complete with a carving station, waffle making, fresh fruit, sushi and freshly baked pastries.
This cozy spot is located within the Newport Dunes Resort. Offering sweeping bay views and fresh caught seafood fare, the Back Bay Bistro is a solid spot for brunchin' and sippin' on Rosé. Most of the menu is comprised of French-Cali fusion plates, made with a farm-to-table style ethos. The wine list features a nice variety of French, Italian, and Spanish producers, plus some Cali vineyards thrown in for good measure.
Sol Cocina is a buzzy, upscale spot in Newport Beach serving up fresh and authentic Mexi-Cali fare with open views of Newport Bay and Linda Island. The Baja-inspired menu offers deals like two-for-one starters and shared plates, plus drink specials every day (especially on Taco Tuesday).
The Alley's an old school saloon and tavern in the heart of Newport Beach serving up classic bar fare and beverages. The congenial spot serves a wide variety of breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and DIY egg dishes for brunch, plus bottomless Bloodies or mimosas. It's rare to visit a restaurant as welcoming as The Alley, which even offers a menu for dogs if you elect have your pups join you porchside. Late night, The Alley transforms into a nightlife hotspot.
Woody's Wharf's is a chill old school seafood resto located on Newport Beach's oceanside. Since 1965, this spot has been serving up Cali classics. Originally owned by a local fisherman, the menu has a slight bent towards seafood and pescatarian friendly fare, but that's by no means all that's on the menu. Stop by Saturday and Sunday for bottomless brunch deals (aka it's free!).
What could be better than happy hour? Two happy hours! This definitely is a party place with good vibes. Our insider tip is that you must try the Chicago-inspired stuffed pizza. Stop in and you’ll see why Cruisers is a five time best of OC winner.
This American grillery doles out awesome speciality 'tails and delicious grub by the hour. This spot is upscale casual aka it's a good choice for family outings, birthday dinners, date nights, and laid back brunches. Speaking of brunch, Citrus City's breakfast and lunch buffet is one of the better ones we've seen in a bit. There's a waffle bar, meat carving station, a seafood tower AND bottomless drinks.
Check out Orange Hill for a romantic fine-dining experience. Situated alongside the winding roads of Orange County, this spo offers beautiful views of downtown Los Angeles, the magical Disneyland, and California’s sweeping coastline. Their USDA prime steaks and a signature Chilean seabass pair perfectly with an array of red and white options from their award-winning wine list. Relax in the West Coast warmth on the outdoor patio.
Who Song & Larry's is an Orange County staple, and a popular hot spot for locals and tourists alike. We are huge fans of their brunch, especially their build-your-own-Bloody-Mary bar, but if you are in the mood for a cocktail and delicious dinner menu, you'll find that here as well.
It's hard to find anything to dislike about Salt & Ash, especially with the tasty brunch meals and cocktail specials available some mornings. We suggest stopping here for multiple meals, in the mornings and in the evenings, to see for yourself.
The Pierside Kitchen is a favorite among OC locals, especially because of their amazing brunch specials. Their menu is delicious and features some out-of-the-ordinary options, but we are big fans of their brunch cocktail deals. For an updated specials list, be sure to check their website.
The Sundried Tomato Cafe is a favorite dining spot for Orange County locals thanks to their fantastic views from their outdoor dining patios and delicious dinner menu. However, we are huge fans of their boozy brunch, complete with some unique mimosa flavors.
It’s no wonder this place is pretty popular among locals: El Adobe’s 200 year old site has been recognized as a California State Historical Landmark.. Aside from that, this Mexican eatery with mesquite-grilled food. Fun fact: the ground beneath the foyer served as a passageway for stagecoaches until the Santa Fe Railroad came along in 1888.
This mixologist-laden, chef driven, matchbox-sized cafe's got a speakeasy in the back and delicious grub. Get munching on globally inspired share plates at this vintage inspired locale that's got one of the best bottomless brunch deals in town: pay only 12 smackers and you'll gain access to endless mimosas all morning long. Little Sparrow's dinner service is also worth checking out.
C4 Deli: The Cure for the Common is the antidote to all the banal breakfast sandwiches you've choked down during boring brunches in the past. This Santa Ana spot offers creative takes on the sandwich with cured meats, artisanal cheeses, and vino a plenty to pair alongside your munchies of choice. Their seven day a week happy hour is also a dope reason to visit this warm locale.
Zov’s Bistro of Tustin offers Mediterranean staples in a large, inviting space with an adjoining bakery and a private banquet room. Zov’s modern, upscale room and heated outdoor patio make it the perfect place for any occasion, especially business lunch meetings and casual dinners. The place also offers one-day cooking classes.
The Black Marlin Bar is a favorite late night hot spot in Orange County, and by far one of the best bars that Los Angeles has to offer. Not only can you enjoy typical bar food and a variety of beers and cocktails, but a fantastic brunch menu and cocktail special.
Tustin Grille is the kind of American restaurant that you can bring anyone to, whether they are your visiting parents or a new dating prospect. If you a brunch lover, you will deeply appreciate their brunch menu and cocktail specials, which can be found on their website.
This contemporary chain restaurant offers a mostly seafood, plus steals on meals and cocktails. Staple menu items as well as seasonal specials are made with the high-quality fresh ingredients. BG takes reservations and has private parking. It’s best for family events and other celebrations as well as Sunday brunch.