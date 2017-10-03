Food & Drink

Pssst! This New Pasadena Beer Hall Has a Secret Bar Underneath It.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Meet Old Town Pasadena's newest argument that you should really make it to Old Town Pasadena more often: Der Wolfskopf, a just-now-open German beer hall to end all German beer halls. The best part? The dudes behind Surly Goat and Little Bear are behind it (AND ALSO THE SECRET BAR UNDERNEATH IT!!!!!!!!!!).

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

As you might expect, the place is stocked with loads of hard-to-find German brews, easy-to-find German brews, and regular-to-find German brews...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... bizarro vessels (you basically have to do at least one shot while you're there, right?)...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... and, uh, LAAAAADDDIIIEEEESSS!!!

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

What you might NOT expect? The secret bar underneath the place. If you're a regular -- at any of the group's bars -- or a bartender likes you, or you just get lucky, you'll get to cross this rope, walk down these stairs, and finally see what's behind the mysterious porthole we showed you earlier.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

In case you never make it that far, though, here it is: the ultra-secret downstairs bar, which'll have its own secret selection of...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... secret craft cocktails... 

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

... and secret specialty beers.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Both areas also have on-theme bar food, with frankfurters, Bavarian pretzels, and schnitzel to fill you up.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Which should adequately fortify you for another one (thousand) of these. Prost, bro. Prost.

1. Der Wolfskopf 72 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 (Pasadena)

