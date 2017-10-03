Pssst! This New Pasadena Beer Hall Has a Secret Bar Underneath It.

Meet Old Town Pasadena's newest argument that you should really make it to Old Town Pasadena more often: Der Wolfskopf, a just-now-open German beer hall to end all German beer halls. The best part? The dudes behind Surly Goat and Little Bear are behind it (AND ALSO THE SECRET BAR UNDERNEATH IT!!!!!!!!!!).
As you might expect, the place is stocked with loads of hard-to-find German brews, easy-to-find German brews, and regular-to-find German brews...
... bizarro vessels (you basically have to do at least one shot while you're there, right?)...
... and, uh, LAAAAADDDIIIEEEESSS!!!
What you might NOT expect? The secret bar underneath the place. If you're a regular -- at any of the group's bars -- or a bartender likes you, or you just get lucky, you'll get to cross this rope, walk down these stairs, and finally see what's behind the mysterious porthole we showed you earlier.
In case you never make it that far, though, here it is: the ultra-secret downstairs bar, which'll have its own secret selection of...
... secret craft cocktails...
... and secret specialty beers.
Both areas also have on-theme bar food, with frankfurters, Bavarian pretzels, and schnitzel to fill you up.
Which should adequately fortify you for another one (thousand) of these. Prost, bro. Prost.
