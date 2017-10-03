Every Single Damn Place to Boozy Brunch in LA

So, two years ago, we let you know about 60-something all-you-can-drink brunches in LA. Then last year, we found some more, and expanded the list. But this year we decided to remove the spots that closed (boo!) or decided not to do all-you-can-drink anymore (boo! Boo!!) and expanded the list yet AGAIN. So here it is: a cool 101 places to get all the booze you can drink at brunch, organized by neighborhood so you at least know where you've ended up before you Uber home.
Atwater Village
Atwater Village TavernAddress and Info
The deal: This Mexican BBQ-inspired brunch offers $15 endlessly refillable mimosas, Sundays only, as well as $5 Bloodys and micheladas.
Baldwin Hills
Post and BeamAddress and Info
The deal: Hit the patio for stuffed French toast with Nutella and non-stop mimosa love for $15.
Brentwood
Cabo CantinaAddress and Info
The deal: $9.95 no-limit mimosas and Bloodys with a $5 food purchase, 'til 3pm on Fri and Sat and 2pm on Sun.
Culver City
Meet in ParisAddress and Info
The deal: $18 bottomless mimosas if you get an entree until 3pm.
Rush StreetAddress and Info
The deal: An endless build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, or unlimited mimosas for $20.
A-FrameAddress and Info
The deal: Unlimited stacks of pancakes AND mimosas (!!) can be yours for just $15.
Culver HotelAddress and Info
The deal: You will love eating brunch at this historic LA hotel.
Overland CafeAddress and Info
The deal: $6.99 gets you bottomless Champagne. ("You can order orange juice on the side if you want to make your own mimosas. We won't stop you." -- MGMT)
Downtown
Grand Cafe @ Omni HotelAddress and Info
The deal: $50 gets you a full buffet, including a carving station, seafood, and 'mosas.
Cole’sAddress and Info
The deal: $11 gets you bottomless mimosas on the weekends, and $15 scores you bottomless mimosas and a breakfast sandwich.
Stafford and MathisAddress and Info
The deal: Get cozy on this massive new patio and prepare yourself for $15 bottomless mimosas.
The MustAddress and Info
The deal: Hit this classy wine joint for never-ending sorbet sparklers (raspberry or mango sorbet & sparkling wine) for $20.
Bacaro LAAddress and Info
The deal: Bottomless pours of sangria, mimosas, Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, and strawberry bellinis for an hour for $15 per person (everyone must participate).
Artisan HouseAddress and Info
The deal: It's got a $24.99 gourmet brunch buffet, which can be made gourmet-er with a $10 bottomless mimosa addition.
Border GrillAddress and Info
The deal: There's a $29.99 all-you-can-eat special, and you can add mimosas for just $10 more.
Little EasyAddress and Info
The deal: This NOLA-themed bar has $15 unlimited mimosas during its weekend jazz brunch.
CervetecaAddress and Info
The deal: $15 nonstop build-your-own-mimosa buckets
East Valley
Eclectic CafeAddress and Info
The deal: $25 gets you both an entree and bottomless mimosas.
Idle HourAddress and Info
The deal: Sat and Sun from 11am-3pm it's got live music and $25 bottomless mimosas on the back patio.
River Rock LoungeAddress and Info
The deal: $12 AYCD mimosas until 3pm
Jinky's Studio CafeAddress and Info
The deal: All day, every day -- as many mimosas as you can stand for $17 with purchase of an entree.
The SixAddress and Info
The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas 'til 2pm
Echo Park
Lot 1 CafeAddress and Info
The deal: Order any food item, and you'll get $10 bottomless mimosas (though, pro tip, you can't take 'em with you to watch a band in the side room).
Franklin Village
La PoubelleAddress and Info
The deal: This place makes it interesting -- $16 for can't-stop-won't-stop pours of bellinis, Kir Royales, or mimosas on weekends starting at 10:30am.
Highland Park
MaximilianoAddress and Info
The deal: $15 AYCD mimosas/bellinis from 10am-3pm on weekends
Hollywood
Off VineAddress and Info
The deal: On weekends 'til 2:30pm, it's doing nonstop mimosas and Champagne for $16.95, and Bloodys for $18.95.
Hollywood CornerAddress and Info
The deal: $15 for AYCD mimosas w/ the purchase of an entree
Cabo CantinaAddress and Info
The deal: $9.95 gets you bottomless mimosas and Bloodys with a $5 food purchase 'til 3pm on Fri and Sat and 2pm on Sun.
Eat This CaféAddress and Info
The deal: This solid neighborhood brunch fave pours the mimosas endlessly for $15 if you also order an entrée.
Mud Hen TavernAddress and Info
The deal: When the whole table participates, there’s no end in sight for the mimosas (mango, peach, pomegranate, orange, and nude!) at Susan Feniger’s non-Border Grill digs.
Sadie Kitchen and LoungeAddress and Info
The deal: The party-hearty dude behind Golden Box is hosting this new Sunday-only brunch, which includes $14 bottomless mimosas, which you can upgrade to Dom for a cool (and, let's admit it, probably stupid) $1,000.
OinksterAddress and Info
The deal: This beloved burger joint just launched brunch, which includes unlimited Mimoinksters (lemonade + Champagne) for $12 'til 3pm.
MaderaAddress and Info
The deal: Sunday from 11am-4pm, get all-you-can-mimosa for $14.
BirchAddress and Info
The deal: Sunday's roast menu includes $20 no-limit shandies and Buck's Fizzes, which is just a fancy name for mimosas.
Koreatown
The CommissaryAddress and Info
The deal: Roy Choi's experimental American restaurant at The Line is doing all-you-can-Bloody-or-Mimosa for $20, with bellinis for $2 more.
R BarAddress and Info
The deal: Bottomless fresh strawberry margs are $20 with a $10 food purchase.
Long Beach
District WineAddress and Info
The deal: $12 for bottomless mimosas from noon-3pm
K.C. Branaghan'sAddress and Info
The deal: $9.95 gets you nonstop mimosas every day 'til 1pm.
Berlin BistroAddress and Info
The deal: $20 scores you any brunch item plus AYCD mimosas.
Los Feliz
Rockwell Table & StageAddress and Info
The deal: Bottomless mimosas run $17.99 on weekends at this patio-abetted performance-and-eating space.
Malibu
Malibu Cafe at Calamigos RanchAddress and Info
The deal: This hideaway-type outdoor cafe's got $25 AYCDown mimosas, Sundays only.
Marina Del Rey
The WarehouseAddress and Info
The deal: Sundays from 10am-3pm, it's doing a $35.95 buffet with bottomless mimosas.
Cafe del ReyAddress and Info
The deal: Prix-fixe brunch ($40) gives you the enviable decision of bottomless mimosas, sparkling wine, sparkling cider, or Bloody Marys.
Mid-City
TartAddress and Info
The deal: This spot's got $18 nonstop mimosas (and $40 punch bowls made with a FULL HANDLE OF BOOZE), but even better than that, if you jump in the pool fully clothed at the next-door Farmer's Daughter Hotel, you'll get half-off your bill.
Jack n' Jill's TooAddress and Info
The deal: All day, every day, get $9 bottomless OJ-and-Champagne flutes.
Della TerraAddress and Info
The deal: Buy an entree between 10am-3pm on weekends, and get $14 all-you-can-drink bellinis or 'mosas.
Sal's RestaurantAddress and Info
The deal: Buy an entree any time it's open on Saturday and Sunday, and you can get endless mimosas for $12, or $14 if you wanna get all fancy and add strawberries.
WirtshausAddress and Info
The deal: Throw a sausage party at this German brew-hall, where you can drink bottomless Champagne for $9, or mimosas for $12.
Luna ParkAddress and Info
The deal: Endless cups of white and red sangria, as well as mimosas? $15! And Bloodys are two-for-one.
Simplethings Sandwich and Pie ShopAddress and Info
The deal: Order (all) the pies at this precious recently brunched spot and enjoy limitless mimosas for $10.
Whisper LoungeAddress and Info
The deal: It has an '80s-themed brunch named after a Wham! song on Sundays (seriously!) with $20 endless Bloody Proud Marys or peach mimosas called Papa Don't Peach. Seriously.
Mid-Valley
La FriteAddress and Info
The deal: A $25 prix fixe that includes an appetizer, entree, dessert, and nonstop mimosa-ness.
Vitello'sAddress and Info
The deal: $14 keeps the mimosas bottomless and the possibilities for weekend fun endless at this refined Italian spot. Also: jazz, not necessarily Italian or bottomless.
Palms
Overland CafeAddress and Info
The deal: You've got a two-hour limit to down AYCD Champagne (w/ purchase of an entree) for $6.99 on weekends; on weekdays, it's got Champagne bottles for $7.50 so you can make your own mimosas.
Pasadena
Edwin Mills CafeAddress and Info
The deal: Weekend days mean unlimited Champagne cocktails for $10.
The TerraceAddress and Info
The deal: This outdoor restaurant (in the Langham Hotel) has an all-you-can-handle-buffet and endless mimosas all for $58 on Sunday.
Playa del Rey
The TripelAddress and Info
The deal: Get your fill of $18 bottomless fresh-fruit prosecco cocktails on draftt (!) or a $16 bottomless shandy when you order a full meal. Easily done.
BacariAddress and Info
The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas, strawberry bellinis, sangria, or sparkling sangria.
Santa Monica
ArealAddress and Info
The deal: On Saturday or Sunday, 'til 3pm, it's got all-you-can-down mimosas for just $15.
Border GrillAddress and Info
The deal: It's got a $29.99 all-you-can-eat tapas brunch; for $10 more, you can make that all-you-can-drink with mimosas.
Brick+MortarAddress and Info
The deal: Saturday and Sunday 'til 3pm, drink bottomless mimosas for $15 (for two hours) w/ purchase of an entree, or grab a single Bloody from a make-your-own-drink bar for $10.
FigAddress and Info
The deal: This crazy-good farm-fresh resto at the Fairmont's got a $40 "eggs and kegs" deal on weekends -- all-you-can-eat eggs, and all-you-can-drink beer on tap. Amen, indeed.
Sonoma Wine GardenAddress and Info
The deal: Sit atop the mall and down unlimited mimosas, truffle-foamed (wha?!) Bloody Marys, and bellinis while eating brunch -- it's $35 total, which includes the entree of your choice.
Cabo CantinaAddress and Info
The deal: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, get boozy with $9.95 bottomless mimosas and Bloodys.
Ox and SonAddress and Info
The deal: Keep 'em coming for $14 with an entree purchase at this New American spot.
Little DoorAddress and Info
The deal: This nook-like spot has $15 endless mimosas and $20 nonstop Bloodys on weekends.
HerringboneAddress and Info
The deal: $25 bottomless mimosas at this new outpost of the Brian Malarkey favorite
Silver Lake
El CaserioAddress and Info
The deal: Hang with dudes that've got crazy-curly mustaches and drink $14 bottomless mimosas or bubbly.
Good Microbrew and GrillAddress and Info
The deal: On Saturdays and Sundays it's got alllllll the mimosas for $14, or Bloodys for $14.95 until 4pm.
BarbrixAddress and Info
The deal: This sweet patio-having date spot pours on the endless mimosas for $8 with the purchase of an entree.
El CidAddress and Info
The deal: It's $20 for AYCD mimosas at this longtime local favorite.
Jay's BarAddress and Info
The deal: The divey Jay's has breakfast (who knew?) with AYCD Moscow mules (!!) for $18.
South Bay
Patrick Molloy'sAddress and Info
The deal: You gotta act fast here -- from 9am-noon, you've got an hour to down as many mimosas as you can for just $3. THREE. BUCKS.
Sophie's PlaceAddress and Info
The deal: Get an entree, and bottomless mimosas are $14 (and Bloodys are $16).
The RockefellerAddress and Info
The deal: $16.99 for bottomless mimosas (orange, guava, peach & watermelon) from 10am-2pm Saturdays & Sundays (two-hour limit in Hermosa and one-hour limit in Manhattan).
Sunset Strip
Saddle Ranch Chop ShopAddress and Info
The deal: Topless mimosas (JK, they're bottomless) or Bloodys for $9.99 with an entrée every day until 3pm.
Cabo CantinaAddress and Info
The deal: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am-3pm, get $9.95 bottomless mimosas or Bloodys.
Rock & Reilly'sAddress and Info
The deal: $24 gets you breakfast and all-you-can-drink mimosas, Bud Light drafts, or Bloodys.
Riot House RestaurantAddress and Info
The deal: $15 AYCD mimosas with a brunch entree at this restaurant at the Andaz
The Church KeyAddress and Info
The deal: Flag down one of those roving cocktail carts to order up $13 bottomless mimosas.
Torrance
Lazy DogAddress and Info
The deal: Weekend brunch features $5 (!) cocktails until 2pm Saturday and Sunday.
Venice
Joe'sAddress and Info
The deal: 'Til 2:30pm, there're $14 bottomless mimosas.
Primitivo Wine BistroAddress and Info
The deal: Sit outside and down $15 unlimited mimosas or sangria, and listen to live acoustic music from the likes of Christopher Hawley and Burning Jet Black's David Sparrow.
Cabo CantinaAddress and Info
The deal: The fratty Mexican beach hut's got bottomless mimosas or Bloodys for $9.95, Fri-Sun 'til 3pm.
CasablancaAddress and Info
The deal: On Sundays, $14.99 will get you a big ol’ brunch entrée and continuous pours of Champagne, Bloody M's, and sangria at this traditional Mexican stalwart.
Sunny SpotAddress and Info
The deal: Catch some rays on the patio, order up the pork belly and eggs, and power through bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and the tasty Sunny Rum Punch for $17.
The AnchorAddress and Info
The deal: $15 nonstop Bloodys and mimosas on Sunday only
West Hollywood
Marco's TrattoriaAddress and Info
The deal: Mon-Fri from 9am-3pm, and on weekends from 8am-2pm, $12 scores you bottomless mimosas and $10 all-you-can-drink Champagne for two hours.
Taste on MelroseAddress and Info
The deal: Saturday and Sunday, unlimited mimosas and bubbly are $16 with a two-hour max.
Kitchen 24Address and Info
The deal: Saturdays only, stop by for $15 bottomless Bloodys and mimosas.
Basix CafeAddress and Info
The deal: Saturday and Sunday, classic mimosas are $15 and blood orange mimosas are $16.50, and both come with free refills.
Tortilla RepublicAddress and Info
The deal: $17 gets you the mimosas that have no bottom.
Bar10Address and Info
The deal: Got $14? Then you've got all the Champagne and orange juice you can drink.
Hamburger Mary'sAddress and Info
The deal: The notorious drag queen brunch is even notorious-er, thanks to $14.95 bottomless mimosas.
The HudsonAddress and Info
The deal: $15 mimosas forever with purchase of an entree
West LA
The SixAddress and Info
The deal: Buy an entree and get bottomless bubbly for just $15.
West Valley
Sagebrush CantinaAddress and Info
The deal: $29 gets you an unlimited brunch buffet with Champagne, as well as two shots of flavor-infused vodka.
Westchester
Pann'sAddress and Info
The deal: You're gonna think this is a typo, but it's not: bottomless Champagne is just $6 at this fried chicken-and-waffle joint near the airport.
Westwood
SoleilAddress and Info
The deal: Buy an entree from 10am-4pm on weekends, and get nonstop mimosas for $15 and/or endless Champagne for $10.
Napa Valley GrilleAddress and Info
The deal: Mimosas, Bloody Marys, red or white sangria, and sparkling wine are all available for only $4 each.
TanzyAddress and Info
The deal: Exchange $14 for bottomless strawberry mimosas (lemon, St. Germain, One Hope sparkling wine).
This spacious neighborhood watering hole in (you guessed it) Atwater Village serves up a big selection of brews -- including rotating craft selections -- and some affordably priced, generously poured house cocktails. Teaming up with the folks at Stop, Guac n Roll Mexican Smokehouse to create a menu of BBQ and Mexican fusion fare, food at Atwater runs the gamut from fish tacos to chipotle chicken sandwiches to vegetarian friendly options.
Not just what Andrew Bynum does on the block after he's just gotten his teeth whitened, Post & Beam's also an open-kitchen, minimalist gastrobistro w/ a wood-heavy interior and patio, plus its own herb garden right outside, all from a dream team including a Wolfgang Puck dude, the guy behind BLT Steak, and food from Govind Armstrong, who's seen on TV nearly as much as Animal Cops: Detroit.
This lively cantina has no shortage of Mexican dishes and margaritas served up amidst colorful, beachy decor.
This small, casual eatery serves French dishes with weekly specials and a Sunday champagne brunch. Take a seat on the outdoor patio to enjoy those beautiful So Cla days.
This Culver City bar/restaurant sports an old-school Chicago vibe, gourmet American eats (bison burgers & truffle fries), and six different eating & drinking areas all under one roof.
This Hawaiian Culver City eatery from the Roy Choi is an Asian-fusion collaboration in a totally refurbished IHOP, hopped up with a picnic-type patio and light wood-clad walls. Food's meant to be utensil-optional, with inventive dishes like green curry and a poké sampler including choices like tuna with gochujang sauce, sesame leaves & oil, cabbage, seaweed, and nori, as well as tuna with kukui nut chili pesto and Parmesan.
Housed in a 1920s flatiron building and once owned by John Wayne -- and is rumored to be where the Munchkins from The Wizard of Oz partied after filming -- the Culver Hotel is something of a Hollywood novelty. But its bar… isn’t. It’s a straight-out-of-the-20s speakeasy with a tinge of old-school Parisian boudoir. It’s dark, and only open after 8pm. This is not the place to see and be seen, but rather, the place to hide amongst the scene, with live music, craft cocktails, and paranormal activity from the ghosts of Hollywood past.
This upscale eatery, located inside the Omni Hotel, specializes in Californian cuisine. You don't have to be a hotel guest to hit up their amazing brunch, which gets you buffet access with a carving station, seafood, and mimosas.
Constantly locked in battle with Philippe for the enviable "oldest French dip in LA" crown, Cole’s P.E. Buffet first opened its doors to thirsty commuters arriving on Red Car trolleys to the Pacific Electric terminal beginning in 1908. The bar endured the dry years with 3¢ bitters and 10¢ "near beers", but really made bank with the city’s first check-cashing service conveniently located within the bar. The Cedd Moses revamp added the speakeasy-style back bar, The Varnish, and a few modern touches (no more sawdust-covered floors! New pickled eggs!), but hung onto the original, massive front mahogany bar, Tiffany lampshades, and old oak tables made from old railway cars.
Tucked into the Luxe Hotel, S&M Kitchen (... wait) is serving some of Downtown LA's trendiest eats, from chicken liver terrine to beef culotte and garden green gnocchi, with killer outdoor seating.
The Must is... a must (sorry, we had to). Sign up for their pork pie, delicious French fries, and delicious tater tots. You won't regret it.
A modern-minimalist sleeve with banquette seating and 12-15 rotating selections scrawled on a slate wall, Bacaro LA was started up by a man who's paid his vino dues: as a sommelier (at AOC), a retail employee (Silverlake Wine), and a wine-speakeasy founder (in the courtyard of a friend's apartment -- he's the one who buzzed you in).
Finally opening to the public on Thursday, Artisan House's basically what would happen if you took every place you might go in a typical day, subtracted the orthodontist and Pilates center, and made each one of said places uniformly awesome, resulting in a multi-purpose 10000sqft, turn-of-the-20th-century-themed warehouse-ish space housing a resto, marketplace, and bar under 24ft-high ceilings with hardwood floors and marble tabletops that once served as the building's original floor.
This Downtown LA spot serves upscale modern Mexican food in a vibrant setting, with food expertly crafted by Executive Chef Alex Moreno.
This casual gastropub inside downtown's Alexandria Hotel channels New Orleans' joie de vivre in its decor, Cajun-influenced menu, and anything goes vibe. The French Quarter-like space is split between a small bar in the front and a swankier parlor in the back with a fountain and porch swing. Absinthe-based cocktails, po' boy sliders, and fluffy beignets are the go-to food and drink move.
Hair of the dog has never been more delicious: this Downtown outpost of the Mexican mini-chain has a brunch that includes four beer-battered waffle variations, as well as a chorizo breakfast burger with Oaxacan cheese. Ceviche, enchiladas, and even $1 happy hour oysters ought to keep you busy the rest of the day.
Don and Laura Adams brought to us Eclectic Fine Food & Spirits which has been killing the brunch and happy hour game in North Hollywood for some time. If you're looking for a new spot to post up, look no further.
Originally built as a tap room in 1941, Idle Hour has been refurbished and reopened into a shining example of what every bar shaped like a giant whiskey barrel should be. Cocktails on tap, a top-notch patio out back, and even a separate private party annex that's shaped like a giant, pipe-smoking bulldog (everything is shaped like something!!) take this Vineland drinking destination to the next level.
Grandly opening on Sat in the land of unbearable heat and Bayside Tigers rivals, River Rock Lounge's sorta like an apres-ski bar (w/ food!), housing rock walls, mounted, all-white buffalo heads, and antler chandeliers inside what was once a regular watering hole for old-school stars like Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra.
Jinky's is known for delicious chilies (they have a whole separate menu for them) and plenty of filling breakfast fare. Try the Desperado breakfast burrito with eggs, red onions, diced tomatoes, Ortega chiles, cheddar cheese, chopped potatoes, and Jody Maroni turkey-chicken chorizo. Pair that with a Bloody Mary, and you got yourself one of the best brunch experiences in Studio City.
The second location of the vaunted Pico gastrobistro's now open in the Valley, offering simple American comfort vittles (Turkey Sloppy Joe Sliders with fried housemade pickles, a pot pie with braised short rib, thin crust pizzas, etc.), plus cocktails (Bruce Lee's Kickin' Mai Thai, The McQueen Bullitt) all from a damn cozy interior featuring artfully worn leather seating, mercury-dipped Edison bulb lights, and a bar crafted from recycled wooden wine crates and aged copper, also what Flattop says when Dick Tracy asks him how he likes his wines.
Check out Lot 1 Cafe to hear local bands play or to grab a two dollar pint of PBR, daily till 9p. If that wasn't enough to get you down there, they also do a wicked brunch deal.
From the art deco posters on the red walls to the sidewalk seating to the classic bistro fare, La Poubelle is French to the core and a mainstay in the heart of Hollywood. Traditional plates like coq au vin, moules frites, and confit de canard fill the menu, as does a solid list of cocktails, wine, and beer. This romantic spot also has a private event space, The Gold Room, that can be rented for birthday parties, rehearsal dinners, bridal & baby showers, and holiday events.
Hair of the Dog is a Portland brewery that only makes 600 barrels of beer a year, and only sells them in three markets, two of which have terrible, depressing weather. And now they are available at Maximiliano's beer dinner, featuring six suds-paired courses like baked Fanny Bay oysters w/ bacon confit (matched with a 10% ABV Old Ale) and braised pork belly with dry fig and cherry gastrique alongside a Flanders red ale.
Off Vine, in Hollywood, is serving up some of the best Californian comfort food in the LA area. Everything about this quaint little spot will charm you, right down to unlimited mimosas for brunch.
The Hollywood Corner has daily specials which change constantly and frequently. They also have unlimited mimosas for brunch, so there's that.
This lively cantina has no shortage of Mexican dishes and margaritas served up amidst colorful, beachy decor. Their bottomless brunch is a complete deal at $9.95 for bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas with any $5 food purchase.
This cheery, counter-service eatery offers sandwiches, salads, soups and a bottomless brunch.
The Mud Hen Tavern is a neighborhood bar & restaurant that offers some great seasonal, gourmet pub food and has a great selection of both craft beers and unique cocktails.
American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails are served at this vintage-style restaurant. Happy hours, brunch and live music make this a great spot any time of the week.
This trendy space serves a range of sandwiches like The Cluckster, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich served with house made ranch, buffalo sauce, pickles and lettuce on a seeded bun. Grab a spot at the communal tables, preferably around brunch when you can get unlimited Minoinksters (lemonade & champagne).
Madera Kitchen is like a bungalow hideaway on the edge of the Hollywood Hills, where you can nosh on tasty Mediterranean fare and cocktails from the prodigious bar. You'll find wooden tables and chairs, funky light fixtures, and an outdoor fireplace in this rustic space, plus greenery and hanging plants just about everywhere you look. From goat cheese ravioli to an oxtail flatbread to grilled octopus, the dishes here are bursting with flavor and sure to please your palate.
Birch might be the most adventurous restaurant ever to hit the neighborhood, blending together influences and flavors from all over the world (think scallop sashimi and rabbit baklava). As a bonus, you'll find a collection of inspired, market-forward cocktails with ingredient combinations like black lime and white tea rum, frankincense and irish whiskey, or vodka and pinecone.
This new Roy Choi restaurant, set in a greenhouse at The Line Hotel in Koreatown, offers an abundance of fruit and vegetable-centered dishes and specialty cocktails. The spot is decked out with communal tables, a bar, and lots of small round tables.
This password-protected speakeasy (check their Facebook before you go) is the perfect hipster/dive bar to lose time playing bingo or throwing back a few while listening to a live band rock out.
Owned by local Long Beach residents Mark and Angela Dunton, District Wine offers up wine flights everyday and also has 30 wines available by the glass. Stop by for happy hour 6 days a week and their brunch specials on Sunday.
This cozy Irish pub with dark wood decor serves traditional dishes and drinks from morning to night, including a bottomless brunch every day.
Berlin Bistro is a casual cafe and restaurant in the East Village Arts District of Long Beach that also happens to live among some of the area’s best street art (it’s also located next to an old record shop and bookstore, if you fancy yourself a scholar of the arts). The urban gastro pub-like space is heavily wooded with light flooding in through the glass wall, and eclectic tunes from the record shop next door. Grab a coffee and pastry with your friends at the communal table, or snag a seat on the patio and enjoy satisfying, seasonal California cuisine from the cozy, bright storefront on East 4th Street.
This indoor supper club-cum-bi-level open-air patio restaurant's totally upped the ante on menus with unique spins on classic eats like carrot cake french toast, brown sugar-marinaded prime rib of pork, and spicy tuna tacos, plus Norman-approved tipples including Ben's "Bobby Burns" Belles (sweet vermouth, Scotch, Benedictine, lemon twist), and Percevel's Pistachio Sour, a Grey Goose-er w/ an egg and pistaches, or what Kevin Costner regularly got on the set of Waterworld.
The Gerson family has been holding down this spot for four generations. Inspired by the cowboy-lifestyle and rustic California, the Malibu Cafe is doing everything right, especially brunch— it’ll make anybody a foodie. Play a round with their outdoor pool table or go around in the FERRIS WHEEL(?!).
The Warehouse Restaurant is as close as you can be to the water without actually going surfing. Go for brunch on the weekends, or for dinner and order some surf and turf.
Overlooking the marina, Cafe del Rey is a sophisticated spot fit for a power lunch, romantic dinner, or special occasion brunch. The upscale Mediterranean menu is heavy on fish and seafood, and the three-course prix fixe brunch, which includes sparkling wine, mimosas, and Bloody Marys, is a solid deal.
Tart is a well-loved brunch spot thanks to its menu of homey, American dishes that count Mexican and Southern recipes among their many influences. Standbys like fried chicken and waffles, a bacon and blue cheese burger, and a chorizo-loaded breakfast burrito keep the crowds coming, especially to the outdoor patio whose cozy, romantic atmosphere has an undeniable California feel with string lights and plenty of succulents.
From the Jack N' Jills chef, this small, homey joint showcases Louisiana-inspired sandwiches, salads, and crepes, from the brunch-y Market Street (andouille sausage, sautÃ©ed onions, peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, and scrambled eggs) to the dinner-time Ba
Della Terra offers up a three-course meal option for 15 bucks on Tuesdays and has an epic brunch fare on the weekends making it easy and cool to dine out.
This restaurant and comedy club is great for casual fare like burgers, pizza and sandwiches. Stop by on weekends for bottomless brunch all day.
This beer haus has ping pong and an open patio, serving traditional eats like schnitzel and sausage as well as bottomless brunch on the weekend.
This moody, modern space serves cocktails accompanied by upscale takes on classic comfort food like goat cheese fondue and seafood chowder.
If, like us, you know this cute little business from its WeHo location, you know what you’re in store for: incredible (Stumptown) coffee and a simple but delicious menu of sandwiches and salads. Really, though, the reason you’ll come back is the pie. From the staples to the constantly innovative specials, you can try them all at “cutie pie” level ($2.50 samplers, and guilt free) until you find the one you love. Or, who are we kidding -- the “ones.”
Tucked down an alleyway away from the hustle and bustle of The Grove, Whisperer feels secretive, as if it is all your own. Whisperer’s ambiance is upscale with a chandelier and horseshoe bar in the main dining room. The cozy setting is romantic, perfect for a quite and intimate date night.
This Parisian bistro has been around for four decades, serving French classics like onion soup in addition to bottomless brunch.
This airy Italian spot serves classic dishes like pasta and pizza as well as bottomless brunch on weekends. There's also a popular jazz club upstairs worth checking out.
Overland Cafe has lines out the door every single weekend -- literally anything off their breakfast menu is amazing, plus unlimited champagne before 3:30. But they're also open late for dinner, so forget the line and come by at night for a craft beer and a burger.
This New American restaurant has no shortage of daily specials, from Wine Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday to bottomless weekend brunch. You'll be able to snag $3 drinks and discounted apps pretty much any day during happy hour.
This upscale, outdoor bistro at the Langham Hotel offers Picture Bridge views and Californian fare. Their Sunday jazz brunch features an endless buffet and equally endless mimosas.
This cozy, wood-filled gastropub's doling out mostly local and Belgian craft brews (Hot Rod Rye IPA, St. Feuillien Saison, Rodenbach Grand Cru, etc.) as well as foodstuffs like potato-loaded steamed mussels and a monster burger made from duck confit & pork.
Bacari PDR is a cozy little wine bar in an oddly shaped building on the main strip of sunny Playa del Ray that serves Italian cicchetti (similar to tapas). You will find small but filling options like a stacked shrimp, mushroom, and juice-soaked bread tower, tender glazed pork belly, cheesy mushroom pizza, a thick burger covered in molten cheese, and hot clams. Whether you go for bottomless brunch, the 90-minute open bar, Beefsteak Sundays (unlimited hangar steak with fries, onion rings, and an open bar), or just the great wine list and gourmet small plates, you will happily waddle out to your car. Like the restaurant itself, the parking lot is small so make sure to have a plan!
Areal is another Santa Monica hotspot that is serving up menu items that are fresh, locally grown, sustainable and organic. Enjoy a fresh-made hand-crafted cocktail on their sunny patio.
Executive Chef Alex Moreno's Border Grill serves up quality Mexican food in a lively setting. Hit Border Grill's weekend-only brunch, where $30 gets you all-you-can-eat Yucatan-roasted pork eggs Benedict, short-rib hash, and bacon-and-jalapeno-topped PB&Js.
This gastropub boasts a menu dotted with Spanish-inspired additions (tortillas, guajillo chili sauce, chile relleno with black beans) for breakfast and inventive toppings like green curry chicken on pizza. Outdoor seating with umbrellas amps up the relaxed vibe of the space.
Resembling a lofty fashion barn w/ massive windows, striped banquettes and a circular wood bar, Fig's helmed by a chef who cut his teeth at far more uppity places like San Fran's Cyrus and Napa's French Laundry.
This mediterranean bistro offers patio seating with views of the ocean and a curated wine list to choose from while enjoying the view. The $35 bottomless brunch on weekends includes an entree with unlimited mimosas, bellinis and truffle-foamed Bloody Marys.
This lively cantina has no shortage of Mexican dishes and margaritas served up amidst colorful, beachy decor. Hit up bottomless boozy brunch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
An ode to the butcher father who first taught him how to break down an animal, Ox & Son is chef Brad Miller’s eclectic meditation on hearty, meat-driven fare. Set in a rustic space with floor-to-ceiling windows, the Santa Monica restaurant serves daily oysters, surf and turf specialities, and a burger topped with raclette cheese, pickled onion, and truffle aioli. It's also a brunch destination thanks to inventive breakfast sandwiches, customizable omelets, and bottomless mimosas.
Sit on the patio at The Little Door. Trust us. Go on a Sunday night so you can take advantage of the French/Moroccan menu, and enjoy a glass of wine (or two) with that special someone. There's also a regular dinner menu, a brunch menu, a kid's menu, and a tasting menu, so you can go again and again without getting the same thing twice. For more casual fair, head to The Little Next Door: an awesome associated cafe for those who can't stick around.
South American and Italian tasting menus are served in an airy space with high ceilings and an outdoor patio. Bottomless brunch happens on the weekends, so plan to get your mimosa on.
This casual restaurant offers a wide range of microbrew beers in addition to American favorites for all types like onion towers and kale salads.
This cozy eatery with an airy patio serves a daily changing menu of small Mediterranean plates alongside a carefully curated wine list.
In the 1925, El Cid's predecessor, Jail Cafe -- picture a speakeasy that looks a hell of a lot like Elvis' 'Jailhouse Rock' (it was ahead of its time) -- was born. It then operated as a theater for a couple decades until it finally became LA's beloved El Cid in '63, and it's been serving up Latin fare and live entertainment acts ever since. Venezuelan Chef Juvenal Rodriguez uses local ingredients to create small-portion dishes with big flavor like ceviche, Spanish meatballs, and chicken empanadas. Stand up comedy, indie bands, and the occasional film keep this Silver Lake spot busy, so early birds catch the worms (well, tables) here.
Presumably owned by a dude who you're already on a first-name basis with, Jay's Bar is attempting to split the difference between dive and gastropub, with a no-frills, common-table-and-stool-and-TV interior, a dozen taps with everything from Deschutes to Nut Brown, plus eats like chili-lime dry-rubbed chicken wings and grilled bratwurst w/ sweet and sour red cabbage & crispy smashed potatoes.
This Irish-inspired pub offers bar food and outdoor seating, and one of the best AYCD deals in town -- from 9am-noon, you've got an hour to down as many mimosas as you can for just $3.
This casual hangout serves comfort food and craft beer and features a dog-friendly patio and live music. Bottomless brunch is offered on the weekend for the price of an entree plus $14 for unlimited mimosas and $16 for Bloody Marys.
This rustic-chic Hermosa spot serves up scrumptious bites like truffle mac & cheese, Mexican short rib street tacos, and sweet potato tots, plus an extensive list of wine, beer, and sangria. Oh, and mimosas. We can't forget the mimosas. Head to The Rockefeller on weekends when they're bottomless, and toss 'em back alongside a dish from the tasty brunch lineup, including Belgian waffles, pork belly Benedict, and chilaquiles.
Boasting large rib-eye steaks and a mechanical bull, Saddle Ranch is no doubt a legit steakhouse. Oh yeah, and they have huge stacks of cotton candy. Don't ask questions, just eat it.
This lively cantina has no shortage of Mexican dishes and margaritas served up amidst colorful, beachy decor.
With an interior filled with flat screens and a massive selection of whiskeys, this Sunset Strip Irish pub is a favorite because of its interesting backstory (the founder was born during a bar fight!) and their commitment to charity by hosting one nonprofit event per month. Now you can feel good about that extra drink. (It's for a good cause.)
'Daz is a $40-million overhaul of the Hollywood Hyatt, which gained fame as the "Riot House" thanks to the debauchery of Robert Plant, Jim Morrison, and Axl Rose, only to become known as "that hotel across from House Of Blues."
The Church Key gets aggressively inventive with its Asian-influenced interpretations of modern American cuisine. Waiters push dim carts around the dining room featuring small plates that are familiar enough for you to recognize (sweet potato gnocchi, curried chicken pot pie) but exciting enough that some will only appeal to the most adventurous of eaters (pig ear cheetos). Signature cocktails continue to challenge expectations: Negronis come in a can and boozy popsicles are a common sighting.
Global comfort food like stir-fry, pot roast and pasta are served in this lodge-like setting. Come for weekend brunch when cocktails are just $5 until 2pm.
Come to Joe's Restaurant for a fine dining experience but with all the laid back mellow vibes that Venice provides. Make your way out and enjoy an epic brunch on their patio, which is a favorite brunch spot for locals.
Primitivo Wine Bistro is offering up some delectable tapas and other small plates and all on a beautiful patio area. Your small plates will be accompanied by an extensive wine menu, and further complimented by a sommelier who will help pick out the perfect vino for your visit.
With a location that's right on Venice Beach, Cabo Cantina doesn't need to do much else to get a glowing review, but that doesn't stop them from trying to impress further. And they do, with a menu full of low-key Mexican favorites, delicious margaritas, and, best of all, a sun-soaked outdoor area that's perfect for a fiesta or a siesta.
An homage to Rick's Cafe, this Mexican restaurant on Lincoln Blvd is decked out with Casablanca memorabilia, including a life-size statue of Humphrey Bogart. Though tortillas and tequila might seem out of context at a restaurant dedicated to a movie set in North Africa, the hearty plates of enchiladas, burritos, and seafood pescado make up for the lack of couscous. Perhaps the biggest draw to Casablanca is the so-called tequila express, a roving cart stocked with a variety of tequila to make table side margaritas.
On the border of Venice and Marina del Rey, Sunny Spot is a stylish Caribbean-influenced restaurant whose casual menu is heavy on comfort food. The offerings include waffle fry poutine, a double cheeseburger, and chimichurri skirt steak. Though dinner is a given, Sunny Spot has a stellar brunch scene with a savory-leaning plates and bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and rum punch.
The Anchor is a cozy, Main St eatery where you can satisfy your cravings for East Coast-style seafood favorites (their lobster roll, with barely-there mayo on toasted King's Hawaiian rolls, may be the best in the city) along with an intensely curated beer list.
A 15-year neighborhood institution providing WeHo with the kinds of traditional Italian dishes that work so well, they've been essentially unchanged for decades, Marco's is moving up the street and turning things to 11 by morphing into a breakfast/lunch/dinner bistro with a 25-foot ceiling, exposed-brick walls, a larger patio, and a menu that intros new, worldly deliciousness while gourmet-izing staples, which wasn't as easy as the commercial would lead you to believe