LA's Best New Secret Bar Is Hidden in... a Play???

You already know that LA has a wealth of secret bars, and that the most exciting part of the current food & drink scene in town is that amazing things can pop up unexpectedly just about anywhere. Plus, you probably already know that there's also an amazing amount of underground theater here, because, well, we're in LA. But what you're about to find out is that the best new pop-up bar in town, aptly named Paradise, combines all of those qualities because it's hidden within an Arts District play called The Day Shall Declare It. It's only open 'til July 31, so here's what you need to know immediately: