Food & Drink

LA's Best New Secret Bar Is Hidden in... a Play???

By Published On 05/26/2016 By Published On 05/26/2016
The Day Shall Declare It, Paradise Bar, Los Angeles, CA
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

You already know that LA has a wealth of secret bars, and that the most exciting part of the current food & drink scene in town is that amazing things can pop up unexpectedly just about anywhere. Plus, you probably already know that there's also an amazing amount of underground theater here, because, well, we're in LA. But what you're about to find out is that the best new pop-up bar in town, aptly named Paradise, combines all of those qualities because it's hidden within an Arts District play called The Day Shall Declare It. It's only open 'til July 31, so here's what you need to know immediately:

Related

related

23 Secret LA Bars, and How to Get Into All of Them

related

The 14 LA-Brewed Beers You Need to Drink This Spring

related

The Crappy Craft Cocktail Revolution Is Upon Us

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

related

23 Secret LA Bars, and How to Get Into All of Them
The Day Shall Declare It, Paradise bar, Los Angeles
Gema Galiana

The play itself is based loosely on the writings of Tennessee Williams, and explores the big life themes of relationships, work, and, uh, nuclear war, in a somewhat surrealist way, with the audience imbedded into the performance, following the actors through the sets -- which include the bar (more on that coming up, promise).

The Day Shall Declare It, Paradise Bar, Los Angeles CA
Gema Galiana

The play is more emotion-driven than plot-based: the characters move together and separately in a dance-type routine throughout the space, and if that's your thing, you'll totally dig it...

Paradise Bar, The Day Shall Declare It, Los Angeles CA
Gema Galiana

But even if you aren't into plays -- and, actually, regardless of whether you go to the play at all -- the bar is open afterwards, with high-end craft cocktails curated by Vagrant Bartenders, a group that's made menus for award-winning restaurants from chefs like Govind Armstrong and Mark Gold.

The Day Shall Declare It, Paradise Bar, Los Angeles CA
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

The bar itself is beautiful with a speakeasy vibe and period-specific style, which includes classic elements like Edison lightbulbs and brick walls, and bartenders who spend their time on drinks ranging from classic Old Fashioneds to specialties like the vodka-Benedictine-bitters Gypsy.

related

The Best Wine Bars in LA

related

The 14 LA-Brewed Beers You Need to Drink This Spring
The Day Shall Declare It, Paradise Bar, Los Angeles CA
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

But the real highlight is the outdoor patio, which gets a big reveal at the end of the performance and is full of its own surprises, including a live jazz band...

The Day Shall Declare It, Paradise Bar, Los Angeles CA
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... and killer BBQ sandwiches, served on pretzel rolls (they've also got classic bar snacks like pickled eggs).

Wanna get over there? Act fast: it closes up at the end of July, at which point all of this becomes Paradise lost.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is the editor of Thrillist LA and loves a good immersive theater experience. Follow him at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Midwest Summer Festivals Worth Taking a Road Trip For
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
LA’s 9 Best Beach Road Trips
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
What to Eat at Smorgasburg (That You Can't Get Anywhere Else in LA)
JackHyper_Jun16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like