The 14 LA-Brewed Beers You Need to Drink This Spring

American red ale, 6.4%

Covina

Not many people know about Alosta, a neighborhood brewery in the sleepy community of Covina, east of LA. But they make great beers, including its latest, RED, a commemorative hoppy red ale available in bottles and on draft, and brewed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ‘80s BMX masterpiece film RAD.



Belgian-style pale ale, 5.4%

Anaheim

Any beer that’s named after a Kendrick Lamar reference has to have the balls to back it up, and luckily Noble’s The Funk Shall Be Within You series doesn’t disappoint. A series of three Brett bottle-conditioned beers released in this last month, these Belgian-style pale ales are only available for purchase and consumption at the taproom, so use the 750ml bottles to cleanse your palate between tasters of Naughty Sauce, Orange Mocha Frappuccino, or their fifth anniversary beer, VI$ION.

