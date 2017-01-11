Food & Drink

Anaheim's The Blind Rabbit Is Making Flaming Flambéed Drinks & They're Phenomenal

The Blind Rabbit in Anaheim, CA is taking flaming drinks to a whole new level. The bar's bartenders torch their drinks for an amazing spectacle of shooting sparks and high-rising flames -- but they mainly set their cocktails ablaze because the flames actually help create new and different flavors. So sit back and watch the mixology magic do its thing, because these drinks are straight fire. 

