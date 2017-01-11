The Pacific Seas at Clifton's Opens This Week, Is the New Tiki Bar of Your Dreams

Is that a full-sized vintage Chris-Craft mahogany speedboat jutting out from the bar? Yes, yes it is... which Andrew Meieran, Clifton’s owner and renovator-in-chief, explains was no easy feat to get into the fourth floor of the historic building on Broadway. While bringing his vision of the bar to life was met with challenges along the way, he ultimately prevailed, thanks in part to a talented Tiki team he assembled.

“By far the biggest challenge has been finding people who still retain the lost art of Tiki construction,” Meieran explains. “I was lucky enough to work with Bamboo Ben [Bassham], who is one of the few people in the world who exemplifies not only the spirit of Tiki and Polynesian cultural heritage (his family is legendary and his knowledge unsurpassed), but is a true craftsman able to create authentic Polynesian structures and details. Sammy Bean, from the legendary Jim Beam family, is the most gifted muralist on the planet. He was able to take inspiration from the fabled artifacts and dream-like surroundings and translate that into transportive imagery -- a gift that embodies the true heart of Tiki and exotic bar culture.” Bean’s sunset mural can be seen behind the bar.