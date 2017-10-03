These are LA's 9 best beer bars

Venice Ale House (click here for address and info) Venice

When you moved to LA, you probably dreamed of a place where you could drink local craft beers on the beach while girls in bikinis walked by. Well, this is that place.

Blue Palms Brewhouse (click here for address and info) Hollywood

What happens when a beer geek takes over a failing cafe next to one of LA's most beloved music venues, and re-jiggers it to become an ode to hops? Blue Palms, that's what -- a small, hi-top-tabled bar with an ever-changing beer list. It's the perfect place to spend your downtime between bands/before shows/even when you're not going to a show at the Fonda in Hollywood.





Father's Office (click here for address and info) Mid-City

Sang Yoon's beloved gastropub's internationally famous for their burger, but that wasn't initially what made them notorious. FO has always had a great list, and their Culver City location's also got massive, picnic-style outdoor tables -- perfect for pint drinking and making fun of everyone hovering over them trying to see when you're leaving ("sorry, dude, just running to the bathroom... again...").

The Daily Pint (click here for address and info) Santa Monica

Didn't this Santa Monica dive just make our Best Whiskey Bars list? Yes, it did. Is that a reason to keep the long-standing, many-dozens-of-beers-updated-daily bar off this list? No. No it is not.

Glendale Tap (click here for address and info) Glendale

This Eastside tavern's proprietor's a big-time beer geek, which means he carefully maintains the 50-plus tap list, focusing on local and small-run brews and happily educating brew-hounds on the tasting notes for each.

related The 11 best places to eat on Ventura

Tony's Darts Away (click here for address and info) Burbank

Before he was The Overlord of Golden Road Brewing's Empire, Tony Yanow was the genius behind this Burbank beer bar, which's dive-like in its charm (the games are a really nice touch), but with a carefully curated brew-list (and extra-delicious sausages).

Mohawk Bend (click here for address and info) Echo Park

The dude from Tony's is also behind this Silverlake/Echo Park gastropubstaurant, with a killer beer list, a great vegan-friendly-but-thankfully-they-also-have-meat-phew menu, and an enclosed back patio that could not be better for day drinking. Seriously.





Sunset Beer Company (click here for address and info) Echo Park

Right by Dodgers stadium, this all-beer convenience store (which sources internationally, so there're hundreds of brews you've probably never tried) was also genius to open a bar next door. They'll pop the bottle on anything they sell at any time, so long as you stick around to drink it, which means you're definitely hanging out for a while.