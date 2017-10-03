These are LA's 13 Bad Decision Bars

The Bad Decision Bar. We've all been there before, asleep in the bathroom, with egg rolls in our pockets, and... wait... these aren't my pants. Here in LA, there are exactly 13 of these so-called "Bad Decision Bars", where you're pretty much guaranteed to do something you'll regret/secretly be proud of.
Happy Ending
Hollywood
They've got sand buckets of Long Islands, a ping pong ball vending machine for beer pong, a Wheel of Chance you can spin for cheaper alcohol ($3 Donkey Punch shots!), and a Lobster Crane game. WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?!?
Power House
Hollywood
The only thing worse than staring at Mini Mr. T when you're inside? Staring at literally anyone else inside.
Hank's Bar
Downtown
"Hey, we're Downtown and a few rounds in. Let's take a walk and see what's behind this nondescript door-OHMYGOD."
Jumbo's Clown Room
Los Feliz
Courtney Love notoriously was a "dancer" here when she moved to LA.
Sam's Hofbrau
Downtown
Courtney Love was too thin and good-looking to get a job as a "dancer" here when she moved to LA.
The Overpass
Koreatown
This [semi-legal] [bar slash performance venue] is where [hard partiers] go [after-hours] to do [unspeakable things to each other].
Saddle Ranch
Universal City
You never mean to ride the mechanical bull, or eat three of the cotton candies, or talk to the girl in the shirt-dress, but then you lose out on the third lead in an ad for herpes cream, and...
Kibitz Room
Beverly Grove
It's not clear which decision is worse: the one where you order your fifth $5 tequila drink, or the one where you decided to stick around to see if this next band's better than the first one. Either way, your fingers will smell like pastrami when you wake up.
La Cita
Downtown
Note-to-self for next time: though there are mariachi dancers here, you are not one, nor should you try to be one, ever again.
James' Beach
Venice
"So, that means you're 15 years older than me? That's not so bad".
Brass Monkey
Koreatown
Because, karaoke bar where people sing "Gangnam Style".
The Gaslite
Santa Monica
Because, karaoke bar where American Idol hopefuls (!!!) sing "Gangnam Style".
Busby's East
Mid-Wilshire
Somehow, "dropping by for a couple hours to watch the Lakers game and maybe have a couple of shots of cheap tequila" always turns into "trying to walk-thru the Wilshire Jack in the Box drive-thru".
-
1. Hank's Bar840 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
-
2. Jumbo's Clown Room5153 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
3. Sam's Hofbrau1751 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
-
4. Brass Monkey Karaoke659 S Mariposa Ave, Los Angeles
-
5. Gas Lite2030 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica
-
6. Saddle Ranch Chop House8371 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
-
7. Kibitz Room410 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
-
8. La Cita Bar336 S Hill St, Los Angeles
-
9. James' Beach60 N Venice Blvd, Venice
-
10. The Powerhouse1714 N Highland, Hollywood
-
11. Happy Ending7038 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood
-
12. The Overpass303 East 5th St, Los Angeles
-
13. Busby's East5364 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
Hidden in the lobby of the Stilwell Hotel on Grand St., Hank’s is a Downtown dive that’s been a neighborhood favorite for over half a century. The dark, narrow bar is home to a jukebox, cheap drinks, and cheaper popcorn (it’s free). The sign outside reads “Hank’s Delightful Dining & Drinking.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
Located in Downtown LA, Sam's is a must-stop if you're looking to keep the night going.
Brass Monkey is a bit on the smaller side, so if you want to get a spot and sing your heart out, get there early and reserve a spot.
Gas Lite is a special place, mainly because every night is karaoke night. But if singing isn't your thing, well then you can always watch other people make a fool of themselves. That's always fun too...
Boasting large rib-eye steaks and a mechanical bull, Saddle Ranch is no doubt a legit steakhouse. Oh yeah, and they have huge stacks of cotton candy. Don't ask questions, just eat it.
Opened in 1961 as a small venue for bands and musicians alike to jam, Kibitz's still offers music every night of the week... and cheap drinks.
This hipster haven boasts mariachi tunes, plus musical theme nights like "Punky Reggae" and "Mustache Monday". Check out this Downtown boozer on the weekends, too, because they're serving up a crazy Bloody Mary bar at what they've dubbed "Sunday Bloody Sunday". In addition to an indoor dance floor there is also a spacious outdoor patio to really spread out and sip on cheap but strong drinks.
Looking for a new spot to get out of the Downtown hustle? Check out James' Beach in Venice to change up your weekend game.
While she dips into Hollywood and Highland for a latte (and emerges with, like, eight handbags and a panicked look on her face), you can dip into $7 near-double top shelf pours, a jukebox stuffed with the classics (Boston, Journey, mo' Boston!), and characters ranging from a dude who looks like Mr. T, to a chick/dude that looks like Mr. T, to a...wait, that's actually Mr. T.
The boozy dream of a group of people including former Mint chef Matthew Gladstone, this massive ode to gratification rests upon the three pillars of bar awesomeness: a great happy hour, an ambitious menu, and flatscreens -- 30 of 'em.
The Overpass in Silverlake is an invite-only speakeasy. It opens late and is hard to find, but if you're on the list (or you know the password), then you're one step ahead of us.
Busby's East may have the most comprehensive checklist of "stuff a sports bar should have" you've ever seen. Every television sports package and 40 flat screens? Check. Extensive food and drink menus? Check. Free bar games, arcade games and board games? Check. Live bands, DJs and a lively nightclub scene? Check. Checkmate, Busby's East.