Legendary Bar Tiki-Ti Will Reopen Friday

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend in the most patriotic way possible: with tiki drinks, because Tiki-Ti, a decades-old Los Angeles institution and legendary tiki bar, announced it will reopen on Friday, May 22nd -- two weeks after owners said it was "indefinitely closed."
The beloved Polynesian-themed bar made the announcement on Facebook, saying, "The Tiki Ti is proud to announce our return to normalcy. Starting Friday, May 22, we are back to our regularly scheduled shenanigans. We will be open from 4pm - 2am this Friday and Saturday, returning to our regular days and hours. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
Phew, you really had us worried there, Tiki-Ti, but thanks for giving us another reason to enjoy a nice Mai Tai -- or the 91 other drinks on the menu.
True to its name, Tiki-Ti churns out notoriously tasty (and dangerously sweet) island-inspired libations. As is the custom with all great tiki spots, drinks topped with fresh skewered pineapple, passion fruit juice, and various island rums are served in coconut shells and thematic tiki-faced jugs -- the bar tenders at this joint are big believers in the fact that no one should feel guilty about craving a sugary, pink, paper-umbrella-topped cocktail. The space itself is equally festive, displaying a museum-like array of Polynesian statues, masks, and keepsakes, almost as diverse and extensive as the drink menu itself. And along with the pop-artifact collection, the island charm aesthetic at this tropical drink haven is complete with a steady soundtrack of easy-listening, beat-heavy music.