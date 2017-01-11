12 Things You Didn't Know About Tom Bergin's

1. President Reagan once received a shamrock from TB's... in the Oval Office

It happened in 1983 on St. Patrick's Day, and he's not the only Cali politician who has a link to the bar: Mayor Garcetti bartended there for St. Patrick's Day in 2014.



2. One of the booths essentially belonged to Cary Grant

His shamrock is still there, too.



3. Bing Crosby, John Wayne, and... Julia Roberts have shamrocks

Kiefer Sutherland also has one, but that makes absolute sense.

