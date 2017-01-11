Food & Drink

12 Things You Didn't Know About Tom Bergin's

By Published On 04/12/2016 By Published On 04/12/2016
tom bergin's interior los angeles irish bar
Ricardo DeAratanha/Getty Images

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

Look, we all know that a lap around the bar at Bergin's is called the Indy 500 (because you can go around and around while accomplishing absolutely nothing), but -- as the venerable institution celebrates its 80th anniversary -- we thought it was time to dig a little deeper for some of the stories behind the shamrocks.

Related

related

The Best Irish Bars in Los Angeles

related

Your Essential Guide to Every LA County Brewery

related

The Crappy Craft Cocktail Revolution Is Upon Us

More Like This

related

Forget Runyon Canyon: Try These 7 Secret Hikes in LA Instead

related

The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in NYC

related

The Best Cities in America for Street Art

related

All of the Ice Cream Treats We'll Be Eating in San Francisco This Summer

related

The Best Irish Bars in Los Angeles
ronald regan tom bergin's los angeles
Tom Bergin's

1. President Reagan once received a shamrock from TB's... in the Oval Office

It happened in 1983 on St. Patrick's Day, and he's not the only Cali politician who has a link to the bar: Mayor Garcetti bartended there for St. Patrick's Day in 2014.
 

2. One of the booths essentially belonged to Cary Grant

His shamrock is still there, too.
 

3. Bing Crosby, John Wayne, and... Julia Roberts have shamrocks

Kiefer Sutherland also has one, but that makes absolute sense.
 

4. There's no set way to get a shamrock

There used to be a punch card... and then there wasn't. There used to be a set number of drinks... and now there isn't. Basically, they have to really, really, really like you. Like, a lot. There was a period of my life when I was there four times a week, and I don't have a shamrock. So, like, five times a week at least?

tom bergin's los angeles sign
Tom Bergin's

5. They hosted the 1951 Los Angeles Rams World Championship Dinner

And the banner that proves it still hangs above the bar, hopefully to be joined soon by other LA championship football banners... right? RIGHT??
 

6. They literally were the first place in the US to serve Irish coffee

San Francisco columnist Stanton Delaplane brought it over from Shannon Airport in London in 1938 -- right after it was created. The recipe contains dark roast coffee, simple syrup, heavy cream, and Tullamore DEW whiskey, although after about three of them, you'll be saying Tullamore DON'T.
 

7. There have been four owners since bar opened

It closed in 2013 -- seemingly for good -- until former regular Derek Schreck rescued it. Thanks, Derek! Can we buy you an Irish coffee??

tom bergin's archival photo
Tom Bergin's

8. The original owner's name was... you guessed it... Frank! 

No, actually, it was Tom Bergin. But you bought it for a minute, right?
 

9. The bar was founded in 1936

That's just three years after the end of prohibition, and just 41 years before the first Star Wars movie!

interior of tom bergin's archival photo
Tom Bergin's

10. Tom Bergin's family also owned a famous bar in Boston

It's called the Old Horseshoe Tavern, and it was founded in 1806 in Haymarket Square. 


11. The iconic horseshoe bar? It was the inspiration for the bar in Cheers. Which explains why it feels like home. Well, that and the whiskey.

related

The Best Wine Bars in LA

related

Your Essential Guide to Every LA County Brewery
interior of tom bergin's vestal los angeles
Alen Lin

12. There's a secret bar upstairs that's not open yet

Yes, seriously, it's called Vestal, and we've been there. It's beautiful, and looks like the inside of a church, but, like one dedicated to whiskey. Yes, seriously. It'll be open soon. 

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller has spent more time at Bergin's than any other bar in LA. He does not have a shamrock. Find out if he ever gets one at @jeffmillerla on Instagram or @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 20 Best Bars in the West Village
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
Every Single Festival in Chicago This Summer
JackHyper_Jun16

related

READ MORE
America's Most Underrated Party Towns
JackHyper_Jun16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like