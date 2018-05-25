Food & Drink

Check out the best patio on the strip

Right down the street from The Roxy, Pearl's is a Sunset cocktail barstaurant with perhaps the sickest patio on the Strip. Bonus: it doesn't cost a bajillion dollars to get in it. Double bonus: we're going to tell you exactly how to hit it.

Jeff Miller

Start in the downstairs bar with their signature drink, which features a floating ice sphere that's lime-y, so the drink gets zingier as it melts. There's also seating down here, but why get stuck inside when...

Jeff Miller

... you can eat meatball spaghetti in this crazy-unique outdoor garden area, which's got a swingset, a photo booth, and enough leafy greens that you won't even need to feel guilty about not eating salad?

Jeff Miller

Hit the bar upstairs -- decorated with all sorts of old photos -- for this Villanova, which's got gin and the just-launched Pavan liquor, made with Muscat grapes and orange blossom (so naturally, you'll want to have Six).

Jeff Miller

Finally, enjoy some meat right on the patio: you can get lamb chops or hanger steak, or -- and let's be honest, this is what you're gonna do -- this off-menu platter of both.

1. Pearl's Liquor Bar 8909 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Right down the street from The Roxy, Pearl's is a Sunset Strip fixture with three bars and three decks, each impeccably decorated to fit the 1920s theme. The indoor-outdoor rooftop is a safe haven high above the tourist-centric neighborhood featuring a fireplace, ivy-laden ceilings, and views of the Strip. Don't let the "liquor bar" name fool you -- Pearl's puts as much emphasis on its dinner and brunch service -- as it does on its cocktails.

