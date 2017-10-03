Where to get a perfectly served Johnnie Walker drink in Los Angeles

If you're looking for a perfectly served Johnnie Walker drink -- where everything's right from the ice to the garnish -- these bars will do you right, every time.
Tableside cocktails are this joint's jam -- Warwick's got a swanky, old skool-LA vibe with unique libations and a noteworthy crowd on any weekend night.
Named after the raddest of the seven hills Rome was built on (sorry Esquiline), Aventine's a date-ready Italian trattoria via San Fran with an eye-bonering patio complete with its own bar, Victorian-trimmed leather couches, and a pair of giant Christmas-light-lit olive trees. Food's all bootsy, including pancetta pizza (w/ roasted Brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, and roasted hazelnuts), and entrees like grilled lamb chop w/ balsamic mint reduction and kumquat confit.
Because... awesome, Churchill's hired a pinup-girl-esque SoHo House/Harvard & Stone drank-slanger to update their menu. Her sippers include the reposado/ Aperol/ amaro/ mescal "Thirsty In LA"; and the pisco/ pineapple/ egg whites/ bitters/ cinnamon "Grapes of Wrath", which no doubt will help you through your next Great Depression.