The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in LA

By Updated On 08/26/2017 at 11:55AM EST By Updated On 08/26/2017 at 11:55AM EST
mayweather vs mcgregor
ROSIE COHE FOR SHOWTIME SPORTS

As you're no doubt already aware, the most anticipated boxing match in recent history is going down this Saturday. Formerly retired, world-champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be facing off against UFC phenom (and NSFW suit trolling expert) Conor McGregor, in what’s expected to be either the greatest or most overblown fight ever, depending on who you ask. Regardless of how you feel about prizefighting or Vegas odds, though, there's no denying that the hype leading up to this match has been truly incredible, and whatever happens, it'll be one for the record books.

The title card of Mayweather vs. McGregor kicks off at 7pm PST on Saturday, August 26, and while you can certainly watch the PPV live at home, LA's got a ton of restaurants and sports bars offering reasonably priced (and booze-filled) viewing parties and events, so why not make a night of it? Look down below for a list of all the best spots to post up and watch history being made -- or, if you're feeling bold, drive out to Vegas for an even better fight party experience.

Tom's Urban LA Live
Tom's Urban LA Live

Tom's Urban LA Live

Downtown

Cost: $25-$55
What you’ll get: Boasting over 75 screens for ample viewing, Tom’s Urban is listing three tiered tickets: $25 tickets buys you a seat in the main dining room; $45 premium tickets will get you a seat in the Sports Deck and Bar Top; and $55 VIP tickets snag you a seat on the top floor, including one drink ticket and access to an unlimited taco bar.

Busby's East

Mid-Wilshire

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: This sports bar -- packed with a myriad of games, including mini-golf, Skee-Ball, pool, darts, air hockey, and board games -- will be screening the fight on its many TVs.

Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

IX Tapa Cantina

Pasadena

Cost: $30
What you'll get: Although your entry fee only guarantees you admittance (and not an actual seat), it also includes access to the 21-and-over after party. You probably won't have trouble viewing the fight on one of the 20 flat-screens, though, or the massive 10-by-10-foot projector screen.

The Gardens Casino

Hawaiian Gardens

Cost: $40 or $10 for Players Card members
What you’ll get: Watch the most talked about fight in the Gardens Casino’s cavernous event space, which boasts 10 big-screen TVs and three giant projection screens. Food and drink specials will also be available for purchase.

Founders Ale House
Founders Ale House

Founders Ale House

South Robertson

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: At this all around neighborhood bar, seating is first come, first served, but there’s not a bad seat in the house with several 4K TVs and a 9-foot projector. Pair the fight with Founders' famous slow-roasted beer dip, a local fan favorite.

Dirty Bull Tavern

Woodland Hills

Cost: $30
What you’ll get: Grab a seat at this beer lover's paradise, where five projectors and over 10 flat-screens will be screening the fight. Food and drink specials will also be available throughout the night.

The Phoenix
The Phoenix

The Phoenix

Beverly Grove

Cost: $25
What you’ll get: Perch yourself at The Phoenix for the fight and sip on artful cocktails, a variety of the city’s finest whiskey, cognac, bourbon, and scotch, or draft beer, and munch on small bites from the food menu.

Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill

Sherman Oaks

Cost: $25-$500
What you’ll get: Unless you opt for one of the mega-expensive VIP packages (which include complimentary champagne and a variety of seating options), you'll be doing the standing room shuffle as you watch the fight on the 100-inch projector screen, or on one of the 10 flat-screens.

Barney's Beanery
Barney's Beanery

Barney's Bearney

West Hollywood

Cost: $35
What you’ll get: At this 90-year-old neighborhood favorite, Barney's tickets include admission and a reserved table for a viewing of the fight on the many TVs and projector screens.

The Surly Goat

Encino

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: Post up at this local watering hole, where you can anticipate raucous crowds and a steady stream of overflowing beers.

Rush Street
Rush Street

Rush Street

Culver City

Cost: $40
What you'll get: Your ticket secures you a guaranteed seat at this bi-level spot with two bars, two lounges, and 16 TVs.

Lucky Strike LA Live

Downtown

Cost: $50
What you’ll get: Between bowling, pool tables, a DJ booth, VIP bottle service, group-friendly appetizers, and of course a scattering of giant projection screens in the event space, there’s plenty to do -- and eat, and drink -- during the fight.

Sycamore Tavern
Sycamore Tavern

Sycamore Tavern

Hollywood

Cost: $20
What you’ll get: This local neighborhood tavern is screening the match amid mixed drinks, beers, and their food menu (try the Tavern burger). Space is limited, so make your reservations now.

2nd Floor Gastropub and Sports Bar

Koreatown

Cost: $20-25
What you’ll get: With your entry fee ($20 for standing room only, and $25 for a seat), join fans in front of the bar’s many TVs. Be sure to sample items from the American and Asian fusion menu.

Staying home instead? Planning your own viewing party? Here's our guide to hunting down the PPV live stream , and check out our other watch guides for Boston, Chicago, DallasLas Vegas, Miami, NYC, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who knows next to nothing about boxing. Follow her on Instagram.

