The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in LA

Tom's Urban LA Live Downtown Cost: $25-$55

What you’ll get: Boasting over 75 screens for ample viewing, Tom’s Urban is listing three tiered tickets: $25 tickets buys you a seat in the main dining room; $45 premium tickets will get you a seat in the Sports Deck and Bar Top; and $55 VIP tickets snag you a seat on the top floor, including one drink ticket and access to an unlimited taco bar.

Busby's East Mid-Wilshire Cost: $20

What you’ll get: This sports bar -- packed with a myriad of games, including mini-golf, Skee-Ball, pool, darts, air hockey, and board games -- will be screening the fight on its many TVs.

IX Tapa Cantina Pasadena Cost: $30

What you'll get: Although your entry fee only guarantees you admittance (and not an actual seat), it also includes access to the 21-and-over after party. You probably won't have trouble viewing the fight on one of the 20 flat-screens, though, or the massive 10-by-10-foot projector screen.

The Gardens Casino Hawaiian Gardens Cost: $40 or $10 for Players Card members

What you’ll get: Watch the most talked about fight in the Gardens Casino’s cavernous event space, which boasts 10 big-screen TVs and three giant projection screens. Food and drink specials will also be available for purchase.

Founders Ale House South Robertson Cost: $20

What you’ll get: At this all around neighborhood bar, seating is first come, first served, but there’s not a bad seat in the house with several 4K TVs and a 9-foot projector. Pair the fight with Founders' famous slow-roasted beer dip, a local fan favorite.

Dirty Bull Tavern Woodland Hills Cost: $30

What you’ll get: Grab a seat at this beer lover's paradise, where five projectors and over 10 flat-screens will be screening the fight. Food and drink specials will also be available throughout the night.

The Phoenix Beverly Grove Cost: $25

What you’ll get: Perch yourself at The Phoenix for the fight and sip on artful cocktails, a variety of the city’s finest whiskey, cognac, bourbon, and scotch, or draft beer, and munch on small bites from the food menu.

Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill Sherman Oaks Cost: $25-$500

What you’ll get: Unless you opt for one of the mega-expensive VIP packages (which include complimentary champagne and a variety of seating options), you'll be doing the standing room shuffle as you watch the fight on the 100-inch projector screen, or on one of the 10 flat-screens.

Barney's Bearney West Hollywood Cost: $35

What you’ll get: At this 90-year-old neighborhood favorite, Barney's tickets include admission and a reserved table for a viewing of the fight on the many TVs and projector screens.

The Surly Goat Encino Cost: $20

What you’ll get: Post up at this local watering hole, where you can anticipate raucous crowds and a steady stream of overflowing beers.

Rush Street Culver City Cost: $40

What you'll get: Your ticket secures you a guaranteed seat at this bi-level spot with two bars, two lounges, and 16 TVs.

Lucky Strike LA Live Downtown Cost: $50

What you’ll get: Between bowling, pool tables, a DJ booth, VIP bottle service, group-friendly appetizers, and of course a scattering of giant projection screens in the event space, there’s plenty to do -- and eat, and drink -- during the fight.

Sycamore Tavern Hollywood Cost: $20

What you’ll get: This local neighborhood tavern is screening the match amid mixed drinks, beers, and their food menu (try the Tavern burger). Space is limited, so make your reservations now.