The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in LA

As you're no doubt already aware, the most anticipated boxing match in recent history is going down this Saturday. Formerly retired, world-champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be facing off against UFC phenom (and NSFW suit trolling expert) Conor McGregor, in what’s expected to be either the greatest or most overblown fight ever, depending on who you ask. Regardless of how you feel about prizefighting or Vegas odds, though, there's no denying that the hype leading up to this match has been truly incredible, and whatever happens, it'll be one for the record books.
The title card of Mayweather vs. McGregor kicks off at 7pm PST on Saturday, August 26, and while you can certainly watch the PPV live at home, LA's got a ton of restaurants and sports bars offering reasonably priced (and booze-filled) viewing parties and events, so why not make a night of it? Look down below for a list of all the best spots to post up and watch history being made -- or, if you're feeling bold, drive out to Vegas for an even better fight party experience.
Tom's Urban LA Live
Downtown
Cost: $25-$55
What you’ll get: Boasting over 75 screens for ample viewing, Tom’s Urban is listing three tiered tickets: $25 tickets buys you a seat in the main dining room; $45 premium tickets will get you a seat in the Sports Deck and Bar Top; and $55 VIP tickets snag you a seat on the top floor, including one drink ticket and access to an unlimited taco bar.
Busby's East
Mid-Wilshire
Cost: $20
What you’ll get: This sports bar -- packed with a myriad of games, including mini-golf, Skee-Ball, pool, darts, air hockey, and board games -- will be screening the fight on its many TVs.
IX Tapa Cantina
Pasadena
Cost: $30
What you'll get: Although your entry fee only guarantees you admittance (and not an actual seat), it also includes access to the 21-and-over after party. You probably won't have trouble viewing the fight on one of the 20 flat-screens, though, or the massive 10-by-10-foot projector screen.
The Gardens Casino
Hawaiian Gardens
Cost: $40 or $10 for Players Card members
What you’ll get: Watch the most talked about fight in the Gardens Casino’s cavernous event space, which boasts 10 big-screen TVs and three giant projection screens. Food and drink specials will also be available for purchase.
Founders Ale House
South Robertson
Cost: $20
What you’ll get: At this all around neighborhood bar, seating is first come, first served, but there’s not a bad seat in the house with several 4K TVs and a 9-foot projector. Pair the fight with Founders' famous slow-roasted beer dip, a local fan favorite.
Dirty Bull Tavern
Woodland Hills
Cost: $30
What you’ll get: Grab a seat at this beer lover's paradise, where five projectors and over 10 flat-screens will be screening the fight. Food and drink specials will also be available throughout the night.
The Phoenix
Beverly Grove
Cost: $25
What you’ll get: Perch yourself at The Phoenix for the fight and sip on artful cocktails, a variety of the city’s finest whiskey, cognac, bourbon, and scotch, or draft beer, and munch on small bites from the food menu.
Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill
Sherman Oaks
Cost: $25-$500
What you’ll get: Unless you opt for one of the mega-expensive VIP packages (which include complimentary champagne and a variety of seating options), you'll be doing the standing room shuffle as you watch the fight on the 100-inch projector screen, or on one of the 10 flat-screens.
Barney's Bearney
West Hollywood
Cost: $35
What you’ll get: At this 90-year-old neighborhood favorite, Barney's tickets include admission and a reserved table for a viewing of the fight on the many TVs and projector screens.
The Surly Goat
Encino
Cost: $20
What you’ll get: Post up at this local watering hole, where you can anticipate raucous crowds and a steady stream of overflowing beers.
Rush Street
Culver City
Cost: $40
What you'll get: Your ticket secures you a guaranteed seat at this bi-level spot with two bars, two lounges, and 16 TVs.
Lucky Strike LA Live
Downtown
Cost: $50
What you’ll get: Between bowling, pool tables, a DJ booth, VIP bottle service, group-friendly appetizers, and of course a scattering of giant projection screens in the event space, there’s plenty to do -- and eat, and drink -- during the fight.
Sycamore Tavern
Hollywood
Cost: $20
What you’ll get: This local neighborhood tavern is screening the match amid mixed drinks, beers, and their food menu (try the Tavern burger). Space is limited, so make your reservations now.
2nd Floor Gastropub and Sports Bar
Koreatown
Cost: $20-25
What you’ll get: With your entry fee ($20 for standing room only, and $25 for a seat), join fans in front of the bar’s many TVs. Be sure to sample items from the American and Asian fusion menu.
Staying home instead? Planning your own viewing party? Here's our guide to hunting down the PPV live stream , and check out our other watch guides for Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, NYC, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.