The Best Places in LA to Watch the Super Bowl

Thanks to two pro teams arriving over the last couple years and a mega-stadium in the works, Los Angeles has suddenly become a football town. That said, Angelenos aren’t exactly the die-hard paint-your-face types you find in all those other cities with NFL teams, as evidenced by the lack of game attendance and the fact that if you mention the LA Chargers at a group brunch someone at the table will inevitably ask, “Wait, the Chargers are an LA team?”
But Super Bowl Sunday is the one day a year when more LA residents than ever commit to watching an NFL game... or at least commit to eating and drinking during it. If you’re going to spend four hours of your life at a bar on your day off, though, you’re going to want to make sure it’s the best bar possible. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the best places to take advantage of deals and specials around the city -- from sports bars to gastropubs to cocktail lounges -- while watching defending champs the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Take your pick.
This Tea Changes Color Like a Mood Ring
The Philadelphia Eagles face off against the New England Patriots at 6:30pm EST on Sunday, February 4. Watch at any of these bars or live on NBC.
The Greyhound Bar & Grill
Highland Park
This proud Eagles bar is reserving tables for a price tag of $100 to $400 depending on size and each comes with a gift card for half the price of the table to use toward food and drink (and there were still a few tables available when we checked). Otherwise, it’s a $20 cover to get in and hang at the bar and the place will be offering $20 pitchers of craft beer and $14 buckets of house beer during the game. Since the owners are expecting serious crowds on Sunday, they’ll also be opening ETA, the affiliated cocktail lounge down the street that’s typically closed Sundays, charging a $10 cover, and doing a limited menu bar food of sliders and grilled cheese.
Opens at 8am
Sonny McLean's
Santa Monica
The long-standing Westside Irish pub that caters to Boston fans expects to be packed by 8:30am, so don’t sleep in. There’s no cover and, in addition to a lot of love for Tom Brady, expect the regular menu (including its famous fried Ipswich clams), yet-to-be-determined beer specials, and free pear cider shots for all if the Pats win.
Opens at 8am
Surfside
Venice
This Venice Beach sports bar that opened in the old Danny’s Venice Deli Space last fall has TVs at every turn for your viewing pleasure and will be amping up the food and drink deals. Look for a $15 Tailgate Platter of jalapeño poppers, wings, mac & cheese wedges, and onion rings; $8 sliders, and team-themed offerings like the New England clambake or a Philly-style cheesesteak. The bar will be offering $4 mimosas, $5 Bloody Marys, and $7 well drinks along with $14 Bud Light pitchers and buckets of Pacifico for $21 through the end of the game.
Opens at 11am
Tony's Darts Away
Burbank
This well-known Valley sports bar is hosting Tony’s Super Bowl House Party with its regular menu available, freebie bar snacks during the game, $2 dips, and four beer tickets for $24 available before the first quarter. The bar will also be doing raffle drawings at the end of each quarter with gift certificates, (more) beer, and merchandise among the prizes; you'll get two tickets if you show up before game time, and one if you get there after 3:30pm kickoff.
Opens at 10am
Laurel Tavern
Hermosa Beach
This stylish spot near the Hermosa Beach Pier is setting up an extra-large projector to screen the game. In addition to the regular food and drink menu (which has a rotating 16 microbrews on tap) the place will be selling $20 Corona buckets, $4 draft lagers, slider duos for $4, and dollar smoked Louisiana wings.
Opens at 12pm
Beelman's
Downtown
Vegans sick of being relegated to lame chips and salsa on game day can rejoice in the plant-based menu at this new DTLA bar and restaurant. Besides chef Caroline Concha’s usual menu brimming with creative vegan-ified bar food offerings of smoked tofu wontons, tater-tot nachos, and chipotle sausage chili, Beelman’s is planning a special Super Bowl-themed “menu bracket” pitting New England Patriots corn chowder against a Philadelphia Eagles Philly cheesesteak.
Opens at 10am
Public School
Culver City, Downtown, Sherman Oaks
This group of gastropubs has outposts scattered around the city -- always solid stops for a beer and a bite. On Sunday, the game will be on at all locations, which will be offering the regular menu of upscale bar bites (think Buffalo cauliflower and togarashi-dusted calamari) along with special $52 party trays equipped with tater tots, crispy wings, meatballs, and sliders meant for eight to 10 people. But no judgment if you’re a Falcons fan and drown your sorrows by going it alone.
Public School 310 (Culver City) and Public School 818 (Sherman Oaks) open at 10:30am. Public School, 213 (Downtown) opens at 11am.
Brack Shop Tavern
Downtown
Finally, the old-school pricing we’ve been looking for. This laid-back bar will have 50-cent wings on offer along with $15 pitchers of Bud and Goose Island IPA for the entire game. Reserve a table, which seats three to 12, for $50 and includes 40 wings and two pitchers. If you’re not into the game or don’t feel like watching Justin Timberlake dancing around at half-time, head to the bar’s game room for ping-pong, darts, and Pac-Man.
Opens at 1pm
The Standing Room
Hermosa Beach
If you’re committing to an all-day affair, check out the $45 all-you-can-drink deal at this South Bay spot that’ll include domestic and draft beer, well drinks, and house wine. Besides its regular Korean-American fusion bar menu, The Standing Room will be kicking off $6 off-menu food specials including chili dogs and plenty of wings (Korean, hot, or pork rib with Knob Creek BBQ sauce). The deals start at 1pm, and run through end of the game.
Opens at 11am
Casey's
Downtown
The subterranean classic Irish Pub with 11 big screens will be doing its bar food-heavy happy hour all day, including $1.50 pub fries, $7 mac & cheese, and 20-ounce Guinness pints for $7. The kitchen will also be churning out its Super Bowl Irish Nachos offered one day a year. (We don’t have the scoop on exactly what’s in them, so you’re just gonna have to show up and find out.)
Opens at 12pm
Baldoria
Downtown
This minimalist Little Tokyo spot focused on small plates and cocktails doesn’t scream Super Bowl, but indeed, it’ll be showing the game with sound and offering happy hour all day until the best team wins, which means its excellent thin-crust pizzas will be just $8, and you’ll get and 20% off beer, wine, and liquor as well as $2 Elijah Craig bourbon shots for every touchdown scored (an excellent excuse to root for both teams).
Opens at 11am.
Brennan's
Marina del Rey
You may have heard that this once divey bar best known for its wacky turtle races has been reopened by new owners Artisanal Brewers Collective (Tony Yanow’s group that’s fast-and-furiously adding to its bar portfolio around the city with spots like Beelman’s and Spring Street Bar) with a remodeled space, new menu, and improved quality of life for the turtles, who now live in a herpetologist-approved sanctuary and only race once a month, rather than weekly. For Super Bowl, Brennan’s will be doing $5 cans of beer all day along with food specials including Buffalo chicken pizza ($15), soft pretzels with beer cheese ($6), and vegan chili fries ($9).
Barney's Beanery
Santa Monica
Since The Brittania Pub – the small Santa Monica bar that’s dubbed itself “Eagles Nest West” – has pre-sold every spot and won’t be allowing walk-ins, it’s sending spillover to this well-known sports bar on the Promenade, which will have all 80-plus of its TVs blazing. Email Barney's to reserve a table, with a $40-to-$60 spend per seat required. (Tables are supposedly coming with some freebie add-ons thrown in, but for now it’s a “surprise.”) There should also be seats in the bar area that'll be open and available on a first come, first served basis.
Opens at 9am
Guelaguetza
Koreatown
It may not be your go-to gametime venue, but if you want your football to come with a side of killer mole and a Michelada, this beloved Oaxacan restaurant is your spot; it'll be showing the game, cooking its regular menu, and of course offering its now-famous I Love Micheladas for $7 a pop.
Opens at 8am
Arts District Brewing Co.
Downtown
This giant Arts District craft brewpub will be showing the game and doling out team-centric shot-and-a-beer specials including the Go Pats!: a shot of Bulleit bourbon paired with Arts District's New England-style IPA for $13. For game-time food, ADBC will also be selling wings from Neal Fraser’s nearby Fritzi Coop.
Opens at 12pm
The Bungalow
Santa Monica
If wedging yourself into a stuffed sports bar doesn’t sound appealing, then go for a very SoCal Super Bowl viewing experience at this swanky indoor-outdoor bar at the Fairmont Miramar. The Bungalow will be installing a big-screen LED TV on the patio and showing the game on eight screens throughout, while the menu will be going off-script with sports bar-style adds like hot wings, nachos, chili dogs, and chili-cheese fries. Feel free to just walk in and hang at the bar or purchase a table for a cool $500... which comes with a bucket of Venice-made House Beer.
Opens at noon.
Check out the best bars to watch Super Bowl LII in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis & Philadelphia.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.