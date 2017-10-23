Where to Drink in Louisville Right Now

Meta Downtown Meta is sophisticated without being pretentious, elite without being exclusive. All cocktail seekers, from connoisseurs to casual drinkers are welcome here. While the designer wallpaper, low lighting, and velour sofas alone are reason enough to gather at Meta with friends, you won’t be disappointed by their drinks, either. This season, Meta is presenting a cocktail list they’re describing as its "most creative and daring to date." Featured cocktails include "Suicide Squad Goals: an ambient cocktail with Redemption Rye, Ancho Reyes, EXR bitter liqueur, Mezcal, chocolate, and cinnamon" and "Papi Chulo -- a classic daiquiri for the cold weather months with Contratto Fernet, Don Q Cristal Rum, lime and sugar, as well as a Fernet Branca gummy garnish."

Big Bar Highlands This winter, Big Bar is giving grownups a reason to celebrate snow days again -- enjoy $3 signature slushies every time it snows. Sip yours out on their patio beneath one of their designer heat lamps for a delightful summer-in-winter experience. Big Bar feels like a classic neighborhood bar that’s had some enchanting upgrades; a rotating cast of regulars gives this cozy Highlands hotspot a right-at-home feel, and bar manager Drew Gillum never misses an opportunity to deck the chandeliers in tasteful seasonal décor. Save your dollars for the go-go boys and your best vocals for their twice-a-week karaoke night. Pro tip: The lighting in Big Bar makes for the best selfies.

Play Butchertown Play is where Louisville’s drag queens and kings reign. This nightclub features multiple bars, a theater, a massive dance floor, an outdoor area, and ample free parking. Mixed drinks here are going to be your standard nightclub lineup, but you won’t mind because you’ll be eager to get your cocktail and get back to the show or -- if you’re lucky -- the hottie you left on the dance floor.

Courtesy of The Hub

The Hub Clifton The Hub is the tool belt of neighborhood bars -- if you need it, it’s got it. Food: a casual selection of elevated Southern classics. Beverages: a regionally focused beer list and custom cocktails. Space to unwind: large patio, weekly dance party Saturday nights in "The Pit" featuring a late-night happy hour, and a long communal table in their private dining area. Drift from fall into winter with their half-priced bottles of wine Wednesdays and $5 sangrias. Parking is limited, and more than likely, you’ll be staying for more than one drink, so arriving by Uber or Lyft is ideal.

Courtesy of Proof On Main

Proof on Main Downtown Proof on Main is your best of both worlds bar, so if you and your companion have different tastes, no worries -- there’s fine bourbon for you, and award-winning wine for them. With a menu boasting over 75 different bourbons, you can go on a distillery tour without ever getting up from your seat. While we’re sure all of their bartenders are equally talented, Oliver stands out as the charismatic soul who has you ready to order a second round before you’ve even finished your first. The art on the walls at Proof is as expertly curated, as is the art in the adjoining 21c museum. 21c invites you to wander their exhibits with your drink in one hand and your date in the other.

COURTESY OF 8UP ELEVATED DRINKERY & KITCHEN

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen Downtown 8UP is the rooftop bar Louisville goes to get those big-city feels -- and big-city cocktail prices, too. Situated on the rooftop of the Hilton Garden Inn, this space has an entirely separate atmosphere than the hotel below. Sexy reds, curved lampshades, velour sofas, and a glass fire pit give this space a sensual vibe. The "Sparkling Sapphire," a gin and lychee cocktail finished off with a dose of cava, remains from the summer menu, but has been joined by seasonal offerings like the "Strawberry Cheesecake" (Michael Godard gin, Giffard crème de fraise des bois, lemon juice, ricotta cheese) and the "Autumn Nip" (Michter's bourbon, sweet potato pie syrup, black walnut bitters, and a Caol Ila 12-year Scotch rinse, garnished with an orange peel).

Seidenfaden's Cafe Germantown While lots of folks would advise you visit Seidenfaiden’s on Saturday night, Friday night for Saving Our Style’s "All Waves" party is really when you want to fall through. On the inside, Seidenfaiden’s looks like one of those nondescript bars you’d find on the set of a TV show. But the barflies hunched over their beers in the late afternoon sun give the bar over to party kids who turn the bar into a dance club when the hours begin to stretch past midnight.

Galaxie NuLu Galaxie nails the upscale dive bar aesthetic -- you’re here for affordable drinks against a deluxe backdrop. Their casual, come-as-you-are crowd drains glass after glass of the bar’s famous spicy margaritas in carefully orchestrated dim lighting. In warm weather, the good times spill out onto a few tables that line their sidewalk. Dancing is encouraged on Thursday and Saturday nights. Not down for a marg? Go for the "Breakfast of Champions" special: a can of beer and a shot of whisky -- selection changes daily.

Garage Bar NuLu Garage Bar, like Proof On Main, is part of the 21c family, which is evident by its ample list of bourbons. Dine and drink in a retrofitted auto service garage, and the bar makes as much use of its outdoor space as its indoor, with picnic tables out front and table tennis off to side, surrounded by AstroTurf covered lounges. All the cocktails are excellent, but you’ll want to start the festivities off with an oyster shooter: oyster + vodka + Bloody Mary mix. It’s the drink that comes with a snack!

Courtesy of The Back Door

The Back Door Highlands The Back Door is an institution. For many a young Louisvillian, it’s the bar they graduated to when they outgrew their favorite college bar. Owner John Dant describes their patrons as anyone from "bikers to brain surgeons." The bartenders -- many going on 20 years with the bar -- are well known to be more than generous with their pours, so be sure to line your belly with some of their classic bar fare, too.

Zanzabar Germantown Affectionately known as Z-bar by locals, Zanzabar’s been around since 1938. So you’re supporting a piece of Louisville history every time you knock back a shot. It has a whole vintage arcade-thing going on in the front, but on the weekends, most folks breeze right past and out onto the heated patio where there’s free wi-fi, or to the back of the bar to get sweaty on the dance floor. This place is exceptional because you can dance all night without anyone trying to grind up on you -- yeah, it’s basically heaven that way. This spot offers up a standard selection of beer and mixed drinks, but an above standard selection of dishes on their food menu.

Mag Bar Old Louisville Mag Bar says they want to be known as the bar that literally welcomes "all who want to drink and have a good time." And since 1962, that’s who they’ve been. Individuals from overlapping scenes all congregate at Mag Bar for their rotating list of draft and bottled beers, the best jukebox in town, and to catch the live show of a band they’ve been digging. If you’re feeling standoffish, this quintessential Louisville bar isn’t going to be a fit for you tonight.

Courtesy of The Highlands Tap Room & Grill and New Old Tap Room

Highlands Tap Room Highlands The Highlands Tap Room moved to a new location a few blocks down Bardstown Rd, then opened a second location right next door to their new location, blessing our fine city with both "The Highlands Tap Room & Grill" and "New Old Tap Room." A night at the Tap Room is basically like going to a house party that has spilled out onto the front lawn, except you don’t have to worry about the cops getting called. There’s a wide selection of beer, but don’t expect to order a fancy cocktail here; the bar is slammed almost every night and your best bet is to order whatever the bartenders can mix the quickest.

Courtesy of Holy Grale

Holy Grale Highlands Right now, Holy Grale has 27 beers on tap and 75 different bottles, including five different ciders and two offerings from Jolly Pumpkin to get you in the mood for the season. Holy Grale serves up otherwise hard-to-find beers in a converted Unitarian chapel, and is likely the only proudly bourbon-free bar in town. One of the six taps upstairs in the new Choir Loft is a La Trappe -- quite rare for the United States. Its expansive beer list manages to be less intimidating, though, as it’s got helpful notes -- and the bartenders are exceptionally knowledgeable and totally willing to help you out.

Recbar Jeffersontown RecBar is Louisville’s take on popular Williamsburg establishment and Thrillist NYC fave, Barcade. Their website helpfully lists the numerous arcade games they have on-site, so you can check it out before you visit, and budget your coins accordingly. Their drink list features a rotating selection of sixteen beers on tap, just as many cans, and a bourbon list that’s only put to shame by Proof on Main and Garage Bar.

The Lobby Bar at The Brown Hotel Downtown The Lobby Bar at the Brown Hotel will unveil its annual gingerbread creation shortly after Thanksgiving along with a special assortment of gingerbread cocktails in celebration. The Lobby Bar describes itself as "Contemporary classic meets Old World opulent." What better place to indulge in the excesses of the holiday season with friends and family? Pair a bourbon flight with their rich lobster mac & cheese and make a toast to the good life.

Courtesy of Artesano Vino Tapas Y Mas

Artesano Vino Tapas Y Mas Westport Village If you must brave the crowds at the mall this holiday season, take the edge off with a cocktail or glass of wine from Artesano Vino Tapas Y Mas. Located in Westport Village less than five minutes from St. Matthews Mall and Oxmoor Mall, Artesano has a menu filled with standard tapas fare. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by choices, you can’t go wrong with a glass of their red sangria, or even a pitcher -- we won’t judge.

MilkWood Downtown If you head Downtown this holiday season to catch a show, MilkWood is conveniently located at Actor’s Theatre, and a brisk walk from The Kentucky Center For The Arts. You may have seen Chef Edward Lee featured on the PBS series Mind Of A Chef, and Milkwood’s drink menu is quite comprehensive, with cocktails, wines, and beers organized by palette and preference, with categories like "herbaceous," "lush," "bitter," and "umami." Order the "Big In Bangkok" and be prepared to be surprised by how well peanut butter and Four Roses go together.

Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar Downtown Oysters, barbecue, and bourbon are all you really need, and they’re also all you really need to know about Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar. It's lovingly put our native spirit on display for their farewell to summer cocktail, the "Lady Geisha." This burst of warmth is a "sweet blend of Old Forester Signature bourbon, cinnamon pear syrup, Mathilde Poire liqueur, ginger and lemon juice." For the shrub lover, order up "The Golden Cup." It packs a kick with a spicy habanero shrub blended with Old Forester 86 and cooled down with a little cucumber.

Griff's Old Louisville Take in all that football and basketball the season has to offer at Louisville’s most essential sports bar, Griff’s. Named after Darrell Griffith, U of L’s own Dr. Dunkenstein, Griff’s has a sports bar menu that features everything from sliders to chicken & waffles. Keep it simple with a beer from their bar, or throw it back to your college days with a Long Island iced tea.