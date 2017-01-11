The 10 Kentucky Bourbons You Must Try Before You Die

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23yr

Price: Approximately $249.99-$2,699.94 (seriously)

Notes: Remember how F. Scott Fitzgerald claimed Daisy Buchanan had a voice that was "full of money?" That’s what Pappy tastes like. Let me explain...

The 23-year stuff is prohibitively expensive. People get crazy about Pappy and treat it like the holy grail of bourbon, sometimes waiting years to get their hands on a bottle. And after that much hype and anticipation, it better be good, right? Well, don't worry. It's actually really delicious. Decide for yourself, if you can manage to get your hands on some.