If you aren’t able to make it inside the YUM! Center for a Cards game, posting up at Troll Pub is undoubtedly the next best thing. Situated directly adjacent to the home of Cardinal basketball, there are nearly as many TVs as there are people in this underground lair, which is packed to the gills before and after every YUM! Center event as well as during other major sports broadcasts. All of the typical pub fare is on offer—yes, you do want an extra order of Frickles with chipotle-lime ranch dipping sauce—alongside a handful of Kentucky-centric classics like the Hot Brown and their Signature Beer Cheese made with Shiner Bock and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale and served with four warm soft pretzel sticks.