The Best Spots to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Louisville

Molly Malone's Highlands Best for: Hardcore soccer fans who love a cheap pint

The two-level outdoor area is a prime viewing space, and drink specials include $2 Miller Lite drafts, $4 tallboy cans of Modelo, and $3 Fireball shots. Also, the Scotch eggs and big pretzels will help soak up all that beer (there’s also a Molly’s location in St. Matthews). Molly Malone’s in the Highlands is such a soccer destination bar that it sponsors its own fantasy soccer league. You can walk into Molly’s on a Sunday morning and find folks sporting jerseys representing clubs from Liverpool to Everton. It also gets jam-packed for World Cup with rabid soccer fans, making it the best place in town to enjoy the matches and root for England or Mexico or whatever national club you support.

World Cup Soccer Festival Downtown Best for: Family-friendly fun as it's alcohol-free

Want to watch the finals with the family, but not interested in a crowded, noisy bar or restaurant? Metro Louisville has you covered for semi-final and finals play. The city will bring a 17-foot-by-10 HD screen downtown to Jefferson Street as part of a street festival that will feature food trucks, vendors, family entertainment and more.

Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar St. Matthews Best for: Posting up on a patio and watching the action outdoors

Saints is one of those corner bars that just makes you feel at home. And when the games start, the TVs go on, the smokers pump out delicious wings, and the pizzas go into the oven. The patio bar has TVs as well, so there will be plenty of seating to go around. Saints will partner with American Outlaws, a US soccer support group, for its World Cup 2018 watch parties. There will be prize giveaways, and plenty of drink and food specials as well. The upstairs space, SkyBar, is the premier viewing spot. Home to a Green Bay Packers contingent during the fall months, there will be no Cheeseheads for World Cup, just soccer fans.

Rootie's Sports Bar & Grille Worthington/East End Best for: Soccer fans who also really, really love wings

Originally from Buffalo, Rootie’s is the descendant of one of the New York city’s first Buffalo wing joints. Owner Marty Stein moved to Louisville years ago, reviving his restaurant as a sports bar. And while you’ll want to feast on some chicken appendages while you watch World Cup, what you won’t believe is that there are flat screen TVs everywhere, not to mention beer specials on game -- er, match -- day.

Dundee Tavern Highlands Best for: 50-cent wings and $3 beer specials while you watch

Dundee Tavern is where many University of Louisville sports fans gather, and NFL Sundays can get crowded as well, but it’s going to be wild for World Cup. Sixteen jumbo screens seemingly take up half the space in the Highlands bar that has been a neighborhood mainstay for decades. And for god's sake, get an order of the “world famous” Dundee Dip. It sticks to your ribs.

Galaxie NuLu Best for: Those who aren't rabid fans of soccer but still wanna get in on the fun

Normally a music venue and cocktail bar, Galaxie is going all-out for World Cup 2018 with a pop-up World Cup Brew Fest in its outdoor space, all throughout the Cup. Three projectors will show the matches, with a gallery set up like a British football pub. Four area breweries will provide beers, and a local brandy distillery will bring the cocktails. Get $1 off beers from the participating breweries, and Galaxie’s tasty tacos will be available most days, with food trucks covering Sundays and Mondays.

JB's Pub South Louisville Best for: Those looking for a more down to earth, neighborhood pub experience

Just a stone’s throw from Churchill Downs is a good spot to open a sports bar, and JB’s Pub knew that. With burger of the month and pizza of the month specials, a huge draft beer list, and plenty of space and quirky décor, it’s a cool spot to check out the World Cup. Also, 26 flat screen TVs won’t hurt, either. Take advantage of $2 domestic pints, $8 domestic pitchers, or $10 domestic buckets to help wash down that burger.