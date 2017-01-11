Food & Drink

Your Complete Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Louisville

By Published On 12/28/2016 By Published On 12/28/2016
Headliners Music Hall‎
Headliners Music Hall‎

Don’t have New Year’s Eve plans yet? We got you. Thrillist Louisville rounded up nearly every event worth attending on December 31st. Luckily, our city goes until 4 am, so you’ve got more than enough time to get in as many of these events as possible. Don’t overdo it though. You’re trying to say goodbye to 2016 not your liver.

Louis's "The Ton"
Louis's "The Ton"

Louis’s the Ton

Butchertown

Cover: Free
Otis Junior is reason enough to be at Louis’s the Ton for New Year’s Eve. Their NYE celebration doubles as a Second Anniversary party. There’ll be an entire champagne cocktail menu. In addition to Otis Junior, Dead Room Cult, and Ryan Marsh with special guests, Bonez, will also be performing.

Big Bar

The Highlands

Cover: Free
Big Bar “No Cover New Year’s Bash” will feature sounds by DJ Persh, party favors, and a live feed of Times Square. Buy your champs by the glass with $8 Mumm Napa Splits or by the bottle with $45 bottles of Pierre-Joulet.

Galaxie
Galaxie

Galaxie Bar

NuLu

Cover: Free
The same crew behind those Bonnaroo Silent Discos is bringing the party to Galaxie Bar on New Year’s Eve. This event is sponsored by Red Bull, Campari, and Wild Turkey, so you know the cocktails are about to be on point.

Teddy Bear’s Bar

Old Louisville

Cover: Free
Balloon drop, champagne toast, and no cover – what more could you ask for?

Holy Grale
Holy Grale

The Holy Grale

The Highlands

Cover: Free
Pray in the New Year over a mug of brew at the Holy Grale. Just one catch -- they’ll be operating on Belgian time. Official toast to happen at 6 p.m., open until 8 p.m. with a special Belgian beer bottle menu and Belgische Feast dinner.

Monnik Beer Co.

Schnitzelburg

Cover: Free
Monnik beer is debuting their first bottle release. Their old ale has been aging for over a year and it’s ready to come out and party. There’ll only be 150 bottles of this beer on the wall, so get there early to take one down at 5 p.m. One bottle per customer. DJ slick goes on at 10pm.

Mag Bar
Mag Bar

Mag Bar

Old Louisville

Cover: Free
Wild West heavy metal band, Stagecoach Inferno, will be leading the stampede into 2017 at Mag Bar. Also on the lineup: Dick Titty Blood Punch, Boner City, and Blind Scryer.

Chill BAR

The Highlands

Cover: Free
Why wait until after dark to start partying? Chill BAR is opening their doors at 2:00pm. and partying right on up to 4am. Free party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The jams by VJ AJ McKay will only stop for the live stream of the Times Square ball drop, followed by a light show and confetti cannons. CONFETTI CANNONS!

Lou Year’s Eve

Downtown

Cover: $8 in advance, $10 at the door, $5 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under
This is the first ever New Year’s Eve party by the city. The schedule of events runs all day and goes from family-friendly to grown folks business depending on the venue. You can expect food trucks, events at the museums, a parade, and artists and entertainers working the crowd.

Haymarket Whiskey Bar
Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Downtown

Cover: $10
Haymarket Whiskey Bar is going to cram in ALL of the music for New Year’s Eve. DJs Sam Sneed and DJA, plus live music from Discount Gums, Domdi, and Bonez. Magnolia Photo Booth Company will be onsite for all your end-of-year photo keepsakes. Sponsored by Four Roses and Rhinegeist.

Kaiju

Germantown

Cover: $10
Kaiju always has something interesting going on. Their New Year’s Eve celebration is going to give you a taste of Japan with eats from the El Lobo Bailando food truck out front. Local legend, Vern will host an evening of live performances by Black Birds of Paradise and Pleasure Boys, plus music from State Champion and Doctor Girlfriend. ATOMO and friends will takeover for the late-night dance party. And, you guessed it, champagne toast at midnight.

Diamond Pub and Billiards
Diamond Pub and Billiards

Diamond Pub and Billiards

St. Matthews

Cover: $10
Diamond’s is going to have a lot going on, live music -- Shane Dawson Band and Wicked Sensation -- free pool, $3 Jack Daniels shots, champagne toast, and a buffet from 8pm to 11pm. It’s easy to eat $10 worth of food and make back the cost of your admission ticket.

Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Neon Night NYE Glow Party at Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Phoenix Hill

Cover: $10 - $30
Billing itself as the “#1 NYE Party in Louisville 2 Years Strong,” the Neon Night NYE Glow Party is in its third year. You’ll get all the NYE must-haves -- the balloon drop, the champagne toast, and the drink specials – along with a light show, ping pong tables, and pool tables. VIP tickets are $30 for a bottle service, a lounge area with a view, and personal security.

Play Dance Bar

Butchertown

Cover: $20
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 contestant, Kim Chi, is blowing in from the Windy City to strut her stuff on stage with the Play Mates at Play Dance Bar. Plus, DJ SleepyT is going to keep you up all-night long on the dance floor.

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen
8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

8UP Elevated Drinkery and Kitchen

Downtown

Cover: $20
Cover gets you a drink ticket and a Chandon (read: champagne) toast at midnight beneath a cascade of balloons (read: balloon drop). DJs Alex Bell and Sam Sneed, plus a special men by Chef Jacob Coronado. Admission waived for diners and hotel guests. RSVP at 502.631.4180.

Dream Team & Big Don MJ Ent. Present “The Black Experience”

Fern Valley

Popular party crews Dream Team and Big Don MJ Ent. are pairing up to take over the Fern Valley Hotel and Conference Center. Three rooms, so whatever you want to get down to, they’ll have it from that new-new to old school to reggae and soca. B96.5’s Tropikana will also be in attendance.

Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall

Tiki Surf Party at Headliner’s Music Hall

Lexington Road

Cover: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
91.9 WFPK is throwing a Tiki Surf Party for New Year’s Eve at Headliner’s Music Hall. A selection of their DJs will take turns on the turntables throughout the night. Jaxon Lee Swain and surf rock band, Inertia, are going to get down live. Limbo contest and balloon drop.

Lola
Lola

Lola

Butchertown

Cover: $25 + tax  & gratuity
DJ PYRAMYDZ -- Craig Pfunder of VHS OR BETA -- will be moving the crowd at Lola, Butchertown Grocery’s upstairs bar. Regular menu available until the champagne toast at midnight. Watch the countdown on a larger projector with a cocktail from the cash bar in hand. Party starts at 6 p.m. RSVP at 502-749-6323.

DC Enterprise Black & White Party at the Hyatt Regency

Downtown

Cover: $40 - $60
Aimed at the 30 and over crowd, DC Enterprise will have live music by Carri McMullan and the UnXpected in one room and DJs in the other. Complimentary coat check and party favors. Midnight breakfast buffet for VIP ticket holders. And you already know, it’s dress to impress. Leave the sneakers at home.

DJ Empty Beats
DJ Empty Beats

DJ Empty Beats at the Galt House Hotel

Downtown

Cover: $55
The ever popular DJ Empty Beats is ushering in the New Year at the Magic 101.3 Blackout Affair. Bring cash for the bar. Appetizer “buffet,” party favors, and champagne toast at midnight included.

Passalino’s

Downtown

Cover: $55 - $900
Passalino’s might make you LOL at their $900 VIP table price, but the $55 early bird tickets and $75 night of tickets are far more reasonable. Open bar all-night, apps, and champs. DJ Ace will be followed by DJ Q.

21c Museum Hotel

Museum Row

Cover: $59
Mitcher’s Whiskeys and Against the Grain are offering up the libations at 21c Museum Hotel’s New Year’s Eve bash. Your cover gets you two dranks and a party favor. DJ Matt Coxx will share entertainment duty with live performers.

Proof on Main
Proof on Main

Proof on Main

Museum Row

Cover: $65 - $78 per person
Executive Chef, Mike Wajda, is preparing a celebratory feast for New Year’s Eve at Proof on Main, a “four-course table d’hote menu featuring savory holiday specials.” Dine at Proof, party in the Atrium at 21c Museum Hotel, stay the night in a suite, and partake in their “Hangover Brunch” the next day. That’s how you bring in 2017 properly.

The Manhattan Project

Clifton

Cover: $65 - $85 + tax & gratuity
The Manhattan Project is partnering with Baxter’s to curate your entire New Year’s Eve night. Start with a four-course dinner and cocktail pairings, then hop the provided transportation to party down at Baxter’s with Cover Me Badd and DJ Stubbs (get just dinner for $65 and just the party for $15).

LouVino
Courtesy of LouVino

LouVino

The Highlands & Douglass Hills

Cover: $70 + tax & gratuity, additional $30 for wine pairings
Executive Chef Tavis Rockwell will be serving up the best of season for LouVino’s New Year’s Eve four-course dinner. And of course, the wine pairings will be well-worth the bump in price. Reservations are a must.

The English Grill at The Brown Hotel

Downtown

Cover: $75 for three course, $125 for five course, plus tax & gratuity; alcohol not included
Get fancy with chef de cuisine, Andrew Welenken, at the English Grill. Choose from an earlier three-course dinner seating at 5:30pm or the later five-course dinner seating at 8:30pm. Call 502-583-1234 to RSVP.

Tony and the Tan Lines at The Mellwood Arts Center

Clifton

Cover: $80
Tony and the Tan Lines are always a good time. Dance away 2016 with them and DJ K-Dogg at the Mellwood Arts Center. Your admission ticket gets you cocktails, late night bites, and the obligatory champagne toast.

Decca
Decca

Decca

NuLu

Cover: $85 + tax & gratuity
Decca Executive Chef and Top Chef contestant, Annie Pettry and her team are giving 2016 a three-course send off – champagne toast included. Optional wine pairings – extra. RSVP in advance to save your seat at the table. Call: 502.749.8128.

Butchertown Grocery
Butchertown Grocery

Butchertown Grocery

Butchertown

Cover: $85 + tax & gratuity
Your favorite chef’s favorite chef, Chef Bobby Benjamin, is doing a four-course prix fixe menu for New Year’s eve at Butchertown Grocery from 9pm until 10pm. You’ll also get access to the party upstairs at Lola for the price of dinner. Wine pairings will run you an extra $40. Reserve your spot by calling 502.749.6323.

Bristol Bar & Grille

Downtown

Cover: $95 + tax & gratuity
Still haven’t gotten a taste of that good old Pappy Van Winkle bourbon? The Bristol’s four-course New Orleans style four-course dinner with Pappy Van Winkle flight could be your last chance. You’ll get one pour from Pappy Van Winkle’s 12,15, 20, and 23-year batch. The Bristol will also be hosting several events in conjunction with city’s Lou Year’s Eve celebration. Check the schedule for more details.

Levee at the River House
Radiotronic | Levee at the River House

Levee at the River House

River Road

Cover: $125 + tax & gratuity
Go all in at the Levee with All-You-Can-Drink well, wine, and domestic beers and an All-You-Can-Eat best of River House buffet. Entertainment provided by the band Radiotronic.

Neon NYE Party at the Galt House Hotel

Downtown

Cover: $125 - $200
Fight the forward movement of time and bring in 2017 by taking a trip back to the 80s. Music by 80s tribute band, Bueller (Bueller… Bueller… Bueller…) and DJ Havok. There’ll a themed buffet, champagne toast, balloon drop, and party favors. Admission does not cover drinks, so bring cash for the bar. Or spend $200 for 4 drink tickets, brunch the next day, and valet parking. Or spend $10 and attend the NYE Neon Night Party at Diamond Pub Concert Hall.

