The Best Louisville-Brewed Beers to Drink This Spring

Now that we’re happily showing winter the door, Louisville patios are quickly filling with patrons who are thirsty for two things: sunshine and some locally crafted beer. Luckily, neither are hard to come by during the springtime here in the ‘Ville. Then again, we do have a pretty great beer scene that has had some national recognition, so you can imagine finding the best can be a bit daunting. But it’s cool: we’ve done all the work for you and rounded up the top beers you need to be sipping this spring. You're welcome.



American IPA, 8%

Downtown

ATG gave the Louisville beer scene the jumpstart it needed when it opened its doors nearly five years ago, churning out unique beers with some rather quippy names (lookin’ at you, Mmm... D’oh! Nuts and Rico Sauvin). And while the majority of the creative one-offs are never to be seen again, we couldn’t be more thrilled to hear the famed Citra Ass Down beer was being reintroduced just in time for spring. A double IPA brewed with city hops, this beer is undoubtedly one of the best coming from ATG. The Portland production facility is really celebrating the season: on April 1st, ATG will lead a behind-the-scenes peek at the inner-workings of their brewing escapades. And no, that’s not an April Fool’s joke.