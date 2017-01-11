Sponsored

The Louisville Mint Julep You Need This Spring

By Published On 04/28/2016 By Published On 04/28/2016
Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

More Like This

related

The Best Outdoor Drinking in America

related

The Sacramento Mint Julep You Need to Make This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

Springtime -- actually any season -- in Louisville calls for bourbon. But if you're not drinking mint juleps right now, you're doing the season and the Kentucky Derby wrong. To expand your repertoire, we asked bartender Chris Maggio for a new take. 

“Being that we are in Louisville, the mint julep is somewhat of a tradition around here,” says Chris. “I wanted to put a little twist on it without making things too complicated -- something that would make me feel like I was sitting on a porch in the country while drinking it. I always have cucumber and basil growing in my garden so it just made sense. I added the dash of fresh lemon juice for a touch of that spring brightness.”

Related

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

related

San Francisco: Here's the Mint Julep to Make This Spring

related

The Loaded Mint Julep You Need in NYC This Spring

More Like This

related

The Best Outdoor Drinking in America

related

The Sacramento Mint Julep You Need to Make This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring

related

The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

related

The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring
Photo: Eric Helgas/Styling: Ali Nardi

The Crossroads Cooler

Ingredients:

  • 1.33 ounce Bulleit rye or 1.33 ounce of Bulleit bourbon
  • .25 ounce squeezed fresh lemon
  • .5 ounce of cucumber simple syrup
  • 6 to 8 basil leaves
  • 4 to 6 mint leaves, depending on size of leaves
  • Crushed ice

Directions:

  • Pour .5 ounces of cucumber simple syrup and .25 ounces of fresh squeezed lemon into a shaker.
  • Add mint and basil leaves, and muddle.
  • Add bourbon and shake like heck.
  • Strain into a julep cup, stirring in a the cocktail a little at a time as you add crushed ice.
  • Garnish with small mint and basil sprigs, and optional powdered sugar.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Outdoor Drinking in America
Bulleit_Apr16

related

READ MORE
San Francisco: Here's the Mint Julep to Make This Spring
Bulleit_Apr16

related

READ MORE
The Crazy Tea Julep Recipe DC Needs for Spring
Bulleit_Apr16