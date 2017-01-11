The Louisville Mint Julep You Need This Spring

Springtime -- actually any season -- in Louisville calls for bourbon. But if you're not drinking mint juleps right now, you're doing the season and the Kentucky Derby wrong. To expand your repertoire, we asked bartender Chris Maggio for a new take.

“Being that we are in Louisville, the mint julep is somewhat of a tradition around here,” says Chris. “I wanted to put a little twist on it without making things too complicated -- something that would make me feel like I was sitting on a porch in the country while drinking it. I always have cucumber and basil growing in my garden so it just made sense. I added the dash of fresh lemon juice for a touch of that spring brightness.”