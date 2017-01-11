Why Living in Louisville Is Hard If You Hate Bourbon

We have so many bourbon bars

Some of the best in America are right here in Louisville. And most other bars, while not officially whiskey bars, have the majority of the shelves full of that smoky, sweet liquor harvested from rick houses all across the entire state.

(Fun fact: here in Kentucky, there are more barrels of bourbon than there are people.)

... and celebrate so few other spirits.

Bars have bourbon aplenty, but if you’re a fan of vodka, gin, or basically any other spirit, your options are limited. The arrival of Copper & Kings was a rare gift to those who don’t like Louisville's favorite, bringing a brandy distillery to a city soaked in whiskey (it's now distilling gin, too). But still, cocktail menus all over town are bourbon-heavy, therefore beer often becomes the alternative. So it's a good thing we have a lot of hometown breweries.