Where to Drink in Memphis Right Now

Alex's Tavern Vollintine Evergreen If you truly want to experience the magic of Alex’s, you’re gonna have to stay up late. The preferred arrival time is between 1-3am, but it really doesn't start to get wild until 4am. It’s beer-only, which you won't mind after devouring Alex's famous Greek burger (a perfectly greasy fourth meal that has been elevated to legendary status thanks to the secret Greek seasonings). Established in 1953, it’s our oldest -- and absolutely finest -- tavern. Be sure to bring some quarters for the jukebox as well.

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen East Memphis The flagship restaurant of renowned chefs Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman has a fantastic bar and beautiful patio (with a fireplace). No reservation? No date? Not a problem. Saunter past the fine diners and sidle up to the sixteen seat bar. There you can enjoy any number of hand-crafted cocktails, but our favorite is the Hot to Trot (Ston vodka, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, Meyer lemon, Cocchi Americano, bitters, & grapefruit). The A/M Breakfast (pork belly, polenta, poached egg & pork rinds) is hands-down one of the best in town. And if you get overwhelmed by the oh so many good choices, let the expert bartenders choose for you.

Bar DKDC Cooper Young Here’s a definite case of size not mattering. This cozy -- and carefully curated -- spot packs in the people thanks to its global street food, specialty libations, funky décor, vintage photo booth, and selection of soul music. And don’t worry if it gets too crowded, you can just spill out onto the sidewalk with everyone else. Chances are the bartender will call you "darlin’," remember your exact drink order, and make it so good you'll be back within the week.

Bardog Tavern Downtown Bardog is Downtown’s requisite neighborhood bar, and at 6pm you'll find it packed with friendly locals and amazing bartenders (who'll always shake your hand upon meeting you). The drinks are great and the kitchen cranks out everyone’s favorite sliders until 2am. It’s also one of the last places where you can still smoke inside.

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca Midtown The Bari bar is still a bit of a secret, at least to the horde of East Memphians who have taken over Overton Square proper (shh!). It’s a wonderful little spot to start or end the evening -- and it isn’t unheard of to see a few folks hovering outside the door at 4:55pm so they can be sure and get a highly sought after seat at the bar. The bartenders are experienced, helpful, and creative. They love making recommendations, and we love letting them. The wine list is expansive and the draft Peroni is always refreshing and cold. The full menu is available at the bar, and you’d be crazy not to at least snack on a cheese plate or the frutti di mare.

Big S Grill South Memphis This little juke joint is down the tracks from Stax. It’s small, dark, and sparkly thanks to the red twinkle lights. Sam Price, now 92, purchased it in the '60s when he retired from the Post Office. You can find him dressed to the nines most nights at the end of the bar. His daughter, Anise, can be found behind it (if you’re sweet, you’ll probably get a hug from her on your way out). Forties are served with chilled glasses and set-ups come with your very own ice bucket and tongs. Open Thursday through Sunday (plus Tuesdays), there’s a DJ most nights. If not, however, the jukebox will not let you down.

Bobcat Bar & Grill East Memphis East Memphis’s No. 1 sports bar is everything you want it to be. But be careful entering, lest you take a dart to the head. Oh, and be sure to behave. The young bartender isn’t afraid to call you out for getting out of hand. There’s pizza, pool, shuffleboard, video poker, and smoking is allowed. They also have several beers to choose from, including Bud Light Raz-Ber-Ritas. Want to bring your own booze? There’s a $5 corkage fee for all brown-bagged bottles. It’s clean, pretty cheap, and has a diverse selection rotating on the jukebox.

Buccaneer Lounge Midtown The Bucc is more than a bar. It’s Midtown’s community center where the beer is cold and the music is rockin' seven days a week. With ping-pong as well. The regulars are part of one big family that everyone is welcome to join. And because it's been a tumultuous year for the Buccaneer, the communal spirit has never been stronger. If you want to feel a part of the Memphis community, you'll want to hit the Bucc. But get ready to talk... nobody drinks alone here.

Catherine & Mary's Downtown The newest Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman restaurant in the historic Chisca has found its groove. The stunning bar is a prime spot for corner cocktails and people watching. Happy hour is every day from 4-6pm and there are $4 drafts on game days (Griz & Tigers). Colby Jones has created a stellar cocktail menu that should be tried from top to bottom (start with the Heart On). That, coupled with tasty $5 bar snacks which include chicken skins drizzled in maple syrup and hearty olives with thinly sliced pig ears make C&Ms a Bluff City institution.

Club Flex South Memphis Home of the coldest beer in town (seriously, it’s practically frozen), Club Flex is pure unadulterated fun. It’s a little off the beaten path, but certainly worth the drive. Sit at the bar, play pool, or enjoy the party room. Karaoke is Wednesday, ladies night is Thursday, and there’s live music all weekend. Sunday is blues night and if you go on the fourth Sunday of the month, you can catch Cowboy Neal seductively playing guitar with his tongue (?). When he gets tired, PeeWee hops on stage and sings some Prince covers, naturally.

The Cove Cocktail and Oyster Bar Binghampton We dare say that there's no other bar in the world that comes anywhere close to embracing a nautical theme like the Cove has done. You damn near need a life jacket. There’s usually a kitschy movie on the TV and the kitchen works wonders with a toaster oven and blender (the menu includes fresh oysters, a number of pizzas, sandwiches, and salads -- and after a few cocktails, the Stoner Pie is a must). Get there early to grab a seat next to the regulars at the bar. Or if want some room, snag a booth, or hide out on the festive patio. And ladies, don’t forget to wink at the pirate in the restroom.

Earnestine & Hazel's Downtown If you haven’t been to Ernestine & Hazel’s for a beer and a soul burger then you simply cannot call yourself a Memphian. It’s much more than simply a dive bar, it represents the soul, jazz, and blues that once echoed into streets, and legends like B.B. King, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin who went there seeking solace. Some say it’s haunted and that the ghosts run the jukebox. Go and see for yourself.

Felicia Suzanne's Restaurant Downtown Prepare to end the “where to drink?” debates that you've been having Downtown on Fridays. That’s the one day Felicia Suzanne’s serves lunch with 25 cent martinis -- and you can have as many as you want. Busy Friday? Thursday nights are also a great time to drink outside at Felicia Suzanne’s thanks to the Tacos and Tunes series.

Itta Bena Beale Street Whether out-of-towners drag you to Beale Street or not, Itta Bena (above BB King’s Blues Club) is always a good happy hour option. Open nightly from 5-10pm, it’s a very come-as-you-are joint despite the swanky vibe. Take the fire escape up and arrive before the sun sets so you can bask in the blue glow of the majestic room. The center bar offers plenty of seating and friendly service. Live music starts around 6-7pm, and enhances conversation rather than drowning it out. Chances are you’ll want to stay for dinner, or at the very least, a bowl of the famous she-crab soup.

Ms. Jessie's Place South Memphis Formerly known as the J & J Lounge, it was once home to the legendary Fieldstones. Renamed for the current owner, Jessie Mae Anderson, the back room is mostly used for playing dominoes and private parties ($150 for the night). Located a block or so from the Four Way, it’s a cool and unassuming place to get a 40oz (and maybe a Jell-O shot or two) and fill the jukebox with dollars. The bar area is the size of a small entryway, so be prepared to get to know the regulars. Chicken wings are available on weekends.

P & H Cafe Midtown Originally a home for the Poor & Hungry (where the name comes from, duh), P&H has maintained its flair and artsy clientele even after the passing of Wanda Wilson, the beloved owner. You can have a beer any day but Sunday, make friends at the bar, play a game of pool, write on the bathroom wall, or enjoy one of the regular comedy shows or open mic nights.

The Second Line Midtown There are two bars at the Second Line -- one indoors and one outside -- so you can get a taste of everyday New Orleans year round (and thanks to Memphis weather, the spectacular patio bar can be enjoyed 10 months out of the year). Award-winning chef Kelly English describes it as “Casual, honest, delicious, and true.” With delicious cocktails, a nice selection of local brews on tap, great happy hour specials, and a menu that doesn’t disappoint, Second Line is our pick for day drinking... well into the evening.

Slider Inn Midtown When it opened, Slider Inn’s main draw was the Lobster Roll (the only one in the Mid-South, made with lobster flown in from Maine three times a week). However, its ever-expanding, year-round climate-controlled patio and Jameson slushies are surely what its best known for now. Expect a large motorcycle crowd and delicious sliders.