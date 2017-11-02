Where to Drink in Memphis Right Now

Memphis -- as you're probably aware -- is the home of the blues. And you know what goes great with the blues? Booze! It also goes great with rock 'n' roll, the river, barbecue, and (nearly) year-round patio weather. That said, with so many options to choose from, and seven days in the week, where do you go right now? We're answering that with Beverage Director. A handy guide of all the best spots to drink in Memphis -- from shiny and new to the diviest of dives.
Alex's Tavern
Vollintine Evergreen
If you truly want to experience the magic of Alex’s, you’re gonna have to stay up late. The preferred arrival time is between 1-3am, but it really doesn't start to get wild until 4am. It’s beer-only, which you won't mind after devouring Alex's famous Greek burger (a perfectly greasy fourth meal that has been elevated to legendary status thanks to the secret Greek seasonings). Established in 1953, it’s our oldest -- and absolutely finest -- tavern. Be sure to bring some quarters for the jukebox as well.
Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
East Memphis
The flagship restaurant of renowned chefs Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman has a fantastic bar and beautiful patio (with a fireplace). No reservation? No date? Not a problem. Saunter past the fine diners and sidle up to the sixteen seat bar. There you can enjoy any number of hand-crafted cocktails, but our favorite is the Hot to Trot (Ston vodka, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, Meyer lemon, Cocchi Americano, bitters, & grapefruit). The A/M Breakfast (pork belly, polenta, poached egg & pork rinds) is hands-down one of the best in town. And if you get overwhelmed by the oh so many good choices, let the expert bartenders choose for you.
Bar DKDC
Cooper Young
Here’s a definite case of size not mattering. This cozy -- and carefully curated -- spot packs in the people thanks to its global street food, specialty libations, funky décor, vintage photo booth, and selection of soul music. And don’t worry if it gets too crowded, you can just spill out onto the sidewalk with everyone else. Chances are the bartender will call you "darlin’," remember your exact drink order, and make it so good you'll be back within the week.
Bardog Tavern
Downtown
Bardog is Downtown’s requisite neighborhood bar, and at 6pm you'll find it packed with friendly locals and amazing bartenders (who'll always shake your hand upon meeting you). The drinks are great and the kitchen cranks out everyone’s favorite sliders until 2am. It’s also one of the last places where you can still smoke inside.
Bari Ristorante e Enoteca
Midtown
The Bari bar is still a bit of a secret, at least to the horde of East Memphians who have taken over Overton Square proper (shh!). It’s a wonderful little spot to start or end the evening -- and it isn’t unheard of to see a few folks hovering outside the door at 4:55pm so they can be sure and get a highly sought after seat at the bar. The bartenders are experienced, helpful, and creative. They love making recommendations, and we love letting them. The wine list is expansive and the draft Peroni is always refreshing and cold. The full menu is available at the bar, and you’d be crazy not to at least snack on a cheese plate or the frutti di mare.
Big S Grill
South Memphis
This little juke joint is down the tracks from Stax. It’s small, dark, and sparkly thanks to the red twinkle lights. Sam Price, now 92, purchased it in the '60s when he retired from the Post Office. You can find him dressed to the nines most nights at the end of the bar. His daughter, Anise, can be found behind it (if you’re sweet, you’ll probably get a hug from her on your way out). Forties are served with chilled glasses and set-ups come with your very own ice bucket and tongs. Open Thursday through Sunday (plus Tuesdays), there’s a DJ most nights. If not, however, the jukebox will not let you down.
Bobcat Bar & Grill
East Memphis
East Memphis’s No. 1 sports bar is everything you want it to be. But be careful entering, lest you take a dart to the head. Oh, and be sure to behave. The young bartender isn’t afraid to call you out for getting out of hand. There’s pizza, pool, shuffleboard, video poker, and smoking is allowed. They also have several beers to choose from, including Bud Light Raz-Ber-Ritas. Want to bring your own booze? There’s a $5 corkage fee for all brown-bagged bottles. It’s clean, pretty cheap, and has a diverse selection rotating on the jukebox.
Buccaneer Lounge
Midtown
The Bucc is more than a bar. It’s Midtown’s community center where the beer is cold and the music is rockin' seven days a week. With ping-pong as well. The regulars are part of one big family that everyone is welcome to join. And because it's been a tumultuous year for the Buccaneer, the communal spirit has never been stronger. If you want to feel a part of the Memphis community, you'll want to hit the Bucc. But get ready to talk... nobody drinks alone here.
Catherine & Mary's
Downtown
The newest Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman restaurant in the historic Chisca has found its groove. The stunning bar is a prime spot for corner cocktails and people watching. Happy hour is every day from 4-6pm and there are $4 drafts on game days (Griz & Tigers). Colby Jones has created a stellar cocktail menu that should be tried from top to bottom (start with the Heart On). That, coupled with tasty $5 bar snacks which include chicken skins drizzled in maple syrup and hearty olives with thinly sliced pig ears make C&Ms a Bluff City institution.
Club Flex
South Memphis
Home of the coldest beer in town (seriously, it’s practically frozen), Club Flex is pure unadulterated fun. It’s a little off the beaten path, but certainly worth the drive. Sit at the bar, play pool, or enjoy the party room. Karaoke is Wednesday, ladies night is Thursday, and there’s live music all weekend. Sunday is blues night and if you go on the fourth Sunday of the month, you can catch Cowboy Neal seductively playing guitar with his tongue (?). When he gets tired, PeeWee hops on stage and sings some Prince covers, naturally.
The Cove Cocktail and Oyster Bar
Binghampton
We dare say that there's no other bar in the world that comes anywhere close to embracing a nautical theme like the Cove has done. You damn near need a life jacket. There’s usually a kitschy movie on the TV and the kitchen works wonders with a toaster oven and blender (the menu includes fresh oysters, a number of pizzas, sandwiches, and salads -- and after a few cocktails, the Stoner Pie is a must). Get there early to grab a seat next to the regulars at the bar. Or if want some room, snag a booth, or hide out on the festive patio. And ladies, don’t forget to wink at the pirate in the restroom.
Earnestine & Hazel's
Downtown
If you haven’t been to Ernestine & Hazel’s for a beer and a soul burger then you simply cannot call yourself a Memphian. It’s much more than simply a dive bar, it represents the soul, jazz, and blues that once echoed into streets, and legends like B.B. King, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin who went there seeking solace. Some say it’s haunted and that the ghosts run the jukebox. Go and see for yourself.
Felicia Suzanne's Restaurant
Downtown
Prepare to end the “where to drink?” debates that you've been having Downtown on Fridays. That’s the one day Felicia Suzanne’s serves lunch with 25 cent martinis -- and you can have as many as you want. Busy Friday? Thursday nights are also a great time to drink outside at Felicia Suzanne’s thanks to the Tacos and Tunes series.
Itta Bena
Beale Street
Whether out-of-towners drag you to Beale Street or not, Itta Bena (above BB King’s Blues Club) is always a good happy hour option. Open nightly from 5-10pm, it’s a very come-as-you-are joint despite the swanky vibe. Take the fire escape up and arrive before the sun sets so you can bask in the blue glow of the majestic room. The center bar offers plenty of seating and friendly service. Live music starts around 6-7pm, and enhances conversation rather than drowning it out. Chances are you’ll want to stay for dinner, or at the very least, a bowl of the famous she-crab soup.
Ms. Jessie's Place
South Memphis
Formerly known as the J & J Lounge, it was once home to the legendary Fieldstones. Renamed for the current owner, Jessie Mae Anderson, the back room is mostly used for playing dominoes and private parties ($150 for the night). Located a block or so from the Four Way, it’s a cool and unassuming place to get a 40oz (and maybe a Jell-O shot or two) and fill the jukebox with dollars. The bar area is the size of a small entryway, so be prepared to get to know the regulars. Chicken wings are available on weekends.
P & H Cafe
Midtown
Originally a home for the Poor & Hungry (where the name comes from, duh), P&H has maintained its flair and artsy clientele even after the passing of Wanda Wilson, the beloved owner. You can have a beer any day but Sunday, make friends at the bar, play a game of pool, write on the bathroom wall, or enjoy one of the regular comedy shows or open mic nights.
The Second Line
Midtown
There are two bars at the Second Line -- one indoors and one outside -- so you can get a taste of everyday New Orleans year round (and thanks to Memphis weather, the spectacular patio bar can be enjoyed 10 months out of the year). Award-winning chef Kelly English describes it as “Casual, honest, delicious, and true.” With delicious cocktails, a nice selection of local brews on tap, great happy hour specials, and a menu that doesn’t disappoint, Second Line is our pick for day drinking... well into the evening.
Slider Inn
Midtown
When it opened, Slider Inn’s main draw was the Lobster Roll (the only one in the Mid-South, made with lobster flown in from Maine three times a week). However, its ever-expanding, year-round climate-controlled patio and Jameson slushies are surely what its best known for now. Expect a large motorcycle crowd and delicious sliders.
Windjammer
East Memphis
A family owned and operated karaoke bar, The Windjammer is the place to let out your inner rock star. Anyone can wear black tights, 10 girls can sing one karaoke song together, you can smoke, drink hard liquor from the bar, and stay up way past your bedtime slow dancing with strangers. HOWEVER. Don’t go jumping off the tables into someone’s arms -- that’ll get you the boot. Not that we've done it or anything. It's rare to catch anyone eating, but there’s a full menu featuring clam chowder, hot wings, a grilled steak sandwich, and catfish.
Alex's Tavern is an unassuming, local watering hole in the Crosstown neighborhood that makes up for its humble-but-charming atmosphere with one of the best burgers (and ribs and wings) in town. Perhaps the burger reigns supreme because of the inclusion of a secret mix of Greek seasonings in the patty, or perhaps because the cast-iron skillet said patty is cooked in has seen the sear of thousands of the patty's kin.
When childhood friends Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman opened their first restaurant -- Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen -- in 2008, they combined Memphis' reverence for meat with their own Italian culinary training. The chefs' strength is apparent through consistent execution of an ambitious, seasonally-rotating menu, featuring innovative dishes like the signature "Maw Maw's Ravioli" in a meat gravy, spiny lobster tortellini, and pork belly served with a poached egg, polenta, and house pork rinds. For the adventurous diners, stop by on the monthly "No-Menu Monday" for an omakase-style Italian meal you'll likely never forget.
Head to the cozy (read: small) Cooper Young bar for any of the simple cocktails served in Mason jars. Check out the Satsuma Mama with Mississippi Cathead vodka, tangerine juice, and a satsuma peel, or the Blackberry Julep with whiskey, muddled blackberries and mint sugar.
Bardog Tavern offers a brunch to end all brunches, one that's hearty, simple, and heavy on the meat and carbs. Get a New York Strip and eggs, pancakes, French toast, or an avocado- and spicy mayo-laden lobster sandwich. The gastropub is ornamented with industrial elements, like exposed brick, red leather banquette booths, and bicycles hanging from the ceiling (hinting that a meal this indulgent might necessitate a bit of exercise). Plus there are inexpensive Bloody Marys, mimosas, and "cheap screws," should you need some hair of the bardog.
The Bari experience is much like joining someone else's family for the evening: the space is intimate and warm, though never stuffy, and the staff is attentive and informed, taking special care to recommend wines and cheeses from the changing menu based on your preferences. Starting -- or ending -- the night there with a specialty cocktail or aperitif, a cheese plate, and the fruiti di mare fritti is a quick way to sample the experience, while enjoying a luxurious multi-course meal in the lovely (and quiet!) dining room isn't half bad either.
Big “S” Grill and Lounge opened its doors to the public in the 60s, and is still humming. Open Thursday through Sunday, you’ll see forties on each table, attached to the hands of guests jamming to the jukebox or DJ, depending on the night. And don’t miss the barbecue sandwich (available mild or hot for the more daring diner).
This Tennessee proud bar and grill serves up $2 beers on game day alongside delicious, crazy cheap pizzas that are perfect for chowing down with your team.
The Brass Door is a 2,000sqft authentic Irish pub Downtown in the old Marx and Bensdorf building. Their menu offers traditional Irish fare, like fish and chips, Shepherd's pie, and a classic Irish Breakfast (eggs, rasher, beans, bangers, and pudding). The beer list is varied, with local Tennessee, domestic, and Irish brews to choose from. Happy hour falls Monday through Friday, where you can enjoy $1 pints (did we mention it's an authentic Irish pub?), and soccer and music on the weekends. And with over a dozen TVs, you'll never miss a game.
Catherine & Mary’s is an Italian concept from James Beard-nominated chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman. Named after Ticer and Hudman's Sicilian- and Tuscan-born grandmothers, the restaurant features regional Italian food with a Tennessee bent, like rigatoni with gravy and meatballs. The cocktail menu is no different, with a number of aperitivos and spritzes, as well as (unsurprisingly) an Italian-leaning wine list.
Club Flex is here for all of your beer drinking, music loving needs. A dance club in South Memphis, Club Flex is open Thursday through Saturday until 3am, and Sundays until midnight. They feature Karaoke night on Thursday and live bands on Sundays. Their Southern charm and hospitality will welcome you and your friends, making it a great place for groups. And unlike most nightclubs, it won’t break the bank.
Sip a Sazerac while sitting at what looks like the gleaming hull of a wooden pirate ship at this nautical themed bar on Broad Ave. The dark, seafaring spot of a bar offers a full lineup of underrated old-school classics like the Gimlet or Salty Dog, plus a sizable beer and wine selection. Live music, oysters, and small plates make it a place where folks seem to end up during their more swashbuckling nights out.
Built in the late 19th century, the South Main Street building that houses Earnestine & Hazel's was meant to be a church. It didn't stay that way for long, and in the 1930s, it started its evolution from sundry store to pharmacy to jazz-cafe-and-brothel (the former was downstairs, the latter upstairs), to its current iteration as a dive bar. It's got burgers, beer, and plenty of characters, including the ghosts of Earnestine and Hazel. The sisters who owned the original cafe haunt the dive in the friendliest way possible by playing the piano upstairs, turning on the jukebox, and flickering the lights. The paranormal activity doesn't deter guests, but the Soul Burger most certainly draws them. The burger, in all its simple, heart-stopping glory, is a thin, seasoned beef patty cooked on a well-worn griddle and topped with American cheese, onions, a pickle, and a healthy spreading of Soul Sauce. It's best enjoyed with a beer (or three), and the company of the ghostly souls of Memphis past.
Chef Felicia Suzanne has trained with some of the best to create a unique cooking style that reimagines Southern Creole cuisine with fresh ingredients sourced from local farms. Expect original takes on sweet and savory dishes like sweet potato pie, peach upside down cake, and butternut squash bisque -- and be sure to take one of her cooking classes because she's one hell of a teacher.
For a drinking experience outside what you'd typically find on Beale Street, be sure to duck into this secret cocktail lounge tucked away inside B.B. King's Blues Club. Named after the bluesman’s hometown of Itta Bena, Mississippi, this upscale restaurant offers a fine dining experience, with a Delta-inspired menu and a variety of classy cocktails.
Formerly known as the J&J Lounge, Ms. Jessie’s Place (named after its new owner) is a hole in the wall joint for beer, chicken wings (on weekends only), and getting to know your neighbor. (Literally. The space is seriously small, so pack light.) Enjoy conversation, a game of dominoes, and tunes from the jukebox.
The P&H Cafe is a rite of passage for Memphis artists, filmmakers, musicians, comedians and an assortment of Midtown Bohemians. The Poor and Hungry serves a handful of beers in pitchers only (just go for the PBR like everyone else) and boasts a stage for open-mic comedy and karaoke nights, pool tables, and a cigarette machine. The BYO liquor policy and a tendency for things to get going after midnight make it essential in terms of drinking with Memphians who are making much of the music, art, and movies in the city.
As the casual cousin of Chef Kelly English's Restaurant Iris, The Second Line offers up simple, authentic New Orleans fare: think juicy roast beef po' boys with bread delivered fresh from NOLA as well as heaping trays of fried seafood, crawfish pimento cheese fries, "fancy ass cole slaw," and Natchitoches meat pies, and herb-infused cocktails.
Memphians love patios almost as much as the beer they drink on them, and lucky for the Slider Inn in Midtown, it has both amenities in abundance. In addition to its daily specials, this neighborhood bar specializing in tiny burgers has a three-buck pint night on Tuesdays. With a kitchen open until 2am and a bar until 3am, it's the perfect end to a perfect evening. Bonus: it is apparently home to the "only Lobster Roll in the midsouth."
Belt out the hits at this charmingly low-key karaoke bar and dive that's a favorite of locals and tourists alike. Post 'oke, indulge in some bar snacks like fried cheese curds and nachos supreme.