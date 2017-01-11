Meet the Best Bartenders in Memphis

David Parks

The Cove Address and Info

Broad Avenue Arts District

Parks, as he is known to his customers, got his start by default. A group of his friends (and his friends' friends) were wiling away a Thursday afternoon over-indulging in the cheapest beer and smokes they could find when a guy he barely knew decided that he didn't want to go to bartend. Parks jokingly responded, "I'll go." He took him seriously and told him it would be fine, his boss wouldn't care, and it was easy.



Parks needed the money, so he went. However, the boss did care. He was furious. He also realized that Parks was his only option. “He worked me like a dog, I suppose he was punishing his errant employee by proxy. At the end of the night, after all the other staff was long gone, he told me to sit down. I expected the worst. He poured me a drink, handed me a ludicrous amount of money, then proceeded to tell me what a great job I had done. He said that he had an unexpected opening and asked if I could work any other shifts,” explains Parks.



After several years at Alchemy, Parks recently moved to The Cove. “It is a fun little dive bar, but I intend to make sure it is a great dive bar,” he says.



Parks’ specialty is making sure customers get the drinks they want. He will ask questions to get an idea of what people like and then figure out how to make something they will enjoy. If he doesn't hit the mark, he'll make something else.



“I want you to be truly happy with the libations I pour for you. If you are not, tell me, I will gladly adjust it to suit you. I love what I do or I wouldn't do it,” he says.