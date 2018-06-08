The Best Spots to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Memphis

Recommended Video Eat This Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar Watch More

related Everything Fun Happening in Memphis This Spring

The Brass Door Downtown Best for: Soccer fans looking for drink specials

Home to the Gooners (Arsenal fans) and the American Outlaws (USMNT fans), the Brass Door is Memphis’ premier soccer watching bar. In 2014, they closed off the alley next door and projected games on the side of the building for maximum viewing pleasure. The Brass Door is kicking off the 2018 World Cup festivities with a party on Monday, June 12 at 6pm for the US women’s national team’s (USWNT) friendly with China. This is also the time to fill in your bracket and get entered for a Heineken Bluetooth Tower Speaker.



Soccer goals will be set up in the pocket park, both bars will be open, and they’ll be serving $4 Heineken pints and $4 White Russians during all matches. Check out their calendar for a full listing of all the matches, times & additional specials.

Celtic Crossing Cooper Young Best for: Catching the early-morning matches live

Celtic is Midtown’s dedicated soccer bar and they plan on opening early and showing all games live. They will also show recorded games or stream them on request, when possible. Whether you plan to watch at the bar or on the expansive patio, you can enjoy Russian food and drink specials. Celtic will also be offering World Cup beer buckets (featuring beers from around the world). Look for a bracket challenge and other fun trivia and giveaways throughout the tournament.

Railgarten Midtown Best for: Large groups and kids

For those wanting to watch the games with children in tow, or with a huge group, Railgarten is the place. Pong opens at 11am and can stream games on the 20-inch indoor screen. As the finals approach, they'll have specific events around the big games based on timing. Should there be any night matches, they'll be screening them on their two huge outdoor screens and numerous TVs.

Alex's Tavern Vollintine Evergreen Best for: A divey late-night (and early-morning) atmosphere with great bar food

Alex’s is dark, full of TVs, and according to our Burger Critic, cooks up some mighty fine patties and wings. It’s known as a late night place since they don’t actually close until 5am, so for the die-hard fans who need a good place to watch early matches, and still be able to party, Alex’s just might be the ticket. Smoking is allowed and don’t forget to bring cash!