Where to Drink in Miami Right Now

Boxelder Wynwood Though Wynwood might have more free parking spaces left than it does art galleries, this bar is a last vestige of a gallery-focused establishment in an “arts” district that’s become a nightlife destination. In addition to Wynwood’s best curated selection of craft beers, the owners here are also former NYC gallery owners, and have rotating exhibitions from little-known artists. It remains one of many places in Miami with surprisingly great art.

Mac's Club Deuce Miami Beach Mac’s Club Deuce is the undisputed champion of Miami dive bars. While its namesake owner passed away recently at the age of 101, the bar lives on as a testament to everyone in South Beach who enjoys 2-for-1 drinks at 6 in the morning. It’s the odd Miami landmark that hasn’t been torn down or renovated, and if you can see through the smoke at the horseshoe bar, you’ll find some of Miami’s greatest characters sitting inside.

The Regent Cocktail Club South Beach This swanky speakeasy in the back of the Gale hotel is pretty much the go-to when any out-of-towner wants great cocktails. The throwback décor and dressed-up bartenders make this spot a charming throwback to the art-deco era, and the daily rotation of creative drinks ensures no trip here will ever be exactly the same.

The Broken Shaker Miami Beach It is, without question, the single-greatest youth hostel bar in history. Where instead of pasty, creepy dudes with backpacks, you'll find an herb garden full of ingredients for the craft cocktails made inside. Oversized chairs dot the massive, shady courtyard full of banyan trees and ferns. And on the odd cool night, there’s no better place to relax outdoors with a tasty cocktail.

Monty's Raw Bar Coconut Grove Believe it or not, there are a handful of people in Miami who have these crazy things called “9-to-5 jobs they can actually explain.” And on Friday nights, pretty much all of them end up at this waterside raw bar in Coconut Grove. Add in a hefty number of UM kids who might still be in the Grove from the night before and kicking off your weekend here is a true way to experience what life is really like for Miami locals.

Batch Gastropub Brickell Nobody’s mistaking Miami for anything close to a “sports town,” or even a “town that realizes it has a hockey team.” But if you live in Downtown or Brickell and long for a communal game-watching experience, Batch is the place to go. Many of the tables have cocktails and beer on tap AT THE ACTUAL TABLE WHERE YOU SIT... so there’s not need to get up from the big, comfy booths or even wait for a server.

Sugar Brickell We highly suggest you check out this Asian tropical oasis on the roof of the East Hotel on, like, a Tuesday at 4:30pm. While the drinks, views, and creative food here make this the best new addition to Brickell nightlife in 2016, the line to get in on Friday afternoon is brutal. And NO self-respecting Miamian waits in line for anything that doesn’t involve a TSA patdown.

Pawn Broker Rooftop and Lounge Downtown Drink in a bathtub on a Downtown rooftop? How could you possibly say no? Just be careful not to take that phrase too literally. This relatively new rooftop bar at the Langford Hotel Downtown might make you feel like you’re drinking right in the middle of the Miami skyline. But the aforementioned bathtub is actually the “glass” for their trademark Giggle Water drink, a lavender-flavored vodka number that’s a little like downing a delicious bubble bath (the experience… not the actual taste).

Uvaggio Coral Gables Led by a wine-pairing savant who can literally find the perfect compliment to an Arby’s melt, this tiny Miracle Mile wine bar has a menu created completely backwards, starting with wine and finding food that pairs with it. It reigns supreme as the best wine bar in the city, and the down-home, friendly staff allows you to appreciate fine wine without feeling intimidated.

John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant Coral Gables Before Miami was a place where you heard Mana covers in Irish bars, there was John Martin’s. This real-deal Irish pub has a bar that was built in Ireland and shipped to Miami (as is required to be the aforementioned "real deal") and is a quiet, dark hangout for those who want to escape the sun and slug down a pint. It’s a favorite among Gables locals, and boasts one of Miami’s best hamburgers.

Churchill's Pub Little Haiti It’s always fun when visitors come to town and say “So where do people go here to see live music?” Umm... Ft. Lauderdale? Really the only good answer one can give is this Little Haiti English pub, which in addition to plating up the best curry in the city also regularly has live bands that play something other than Drake covers.

Monty's Sunset South Beach For a city built completely on an island, Miami Beach has a surprising lack of waterfront bars. And this will all make sense when everything water-front is water-submerged in a few years. But for now, Monty’s is the Beach’s quintessential place to drink by the bay, where the big swimming pool and chickee huts provide a relaxing setting to watch the sunset over the Miami skyline.

Blackbird Ordinary Brickell If you’re the kind of person who likes saying stuff like “This feels just like New York,” and you mean it in a good way, you’re probably a big fan of Blackbird Ordinary. This dimly lit Brickell bar has an effortlessly cool divey feel on the inside, full of creative cocktails and the occasional live band. Out back, the well-lit courtyard finds you drinking in the shadow of skyscrapers -- for an authentically-NYC feel with about 15x the square footage.

RedBar Drink Company Brickell This spot is tucked away on the ground floor of an apartment building, sandwiched between a pizza place and the front lobby. But once inside you’ll find an expertly-crafted cocktail menu served out amongst kitchy, vintage furniture. The high ceilings allow for large, thought-provoking murals on the wall, making this one of the more visually stimulating places to drink in a seemingly urbane area.

Ball & Chain Little Havana Miami is about as big on history as we are on ice scrapers, but the legends that have played at this bar are as much a part of the draw as the pastelito daiquiris. Names like Count Basie and Tommy Dorsey played after-hours shows nearly 80 years ago, and the new owners have restored the place to look much like it did during its heyday. They’ve even kept the original Dade County Pine ceiling supports, and added a big bandshell out back shaped like a pineapple.

Duffy's Sports Grill North Miami Beach Here we have a sports bar with boat tie ups, a pool, and the occasional live DJ. The only way this could be any more “Miami” is if local politicians were somehow using it to launder money. This waterfront sports palace might be part of a big regional chain, but it’s become emblematically 305, and with 2-for-1 drinks all day every day, is the North Dade go-to for any big game.

Rose Bar at Delano South Beach South Beach Staying swanky, trendy, and relevant in South Beach for more than three months is harder than finding an apartment for under $1,500. But the Delano has managed to pull off that miracle with the iconic Rose Bar, an Ian Schraeger-designed spot that serves up pricey drinks to beautiful people and has remained the best bar to start a South Beach night when you want to be part of the scene.

The Anderson Shorecrest A good night at The Anderson feels a lot like being at your high school homecoming dance. The décor and cocktails here are all about Gen-X nostalgia, with drink names like “Trapper Keeper” and “Too Old for this S**t,” old '80s and '90s movie posters on the wall, and a soundtrack that’s long on Biggie and the Spice Girls. But even those born after 1990 (and before 1997!) can enjoy this place... they just may need some of the references explained.

Ricky's South Beach Here in Miami -- and especially in South Beach -- a lot of us get so caught up in showing the world we're having their idea of "fun" that we forget to have any fun ourselves. So do yourself a favor and head to this spot from the people who brought you Bodega. Inside you'll find an arcade with motorcycles, a Terminator game (obviously), and other childhood classics. You'll also discover post-childhood classics like the beer pong table in the back and the mini-beer pong tables you can literally pick up and take to your table. It's also got carnival-style food on the menu like spun sugar, popcorn, and Nashville hot chicken cones. Plus live-band karaoke every Monday night, with performances you wouldn't believe come from amateurs.

Gin + Collins Miami Beach Gin seems to be the spirit du jour in 2017 which makes this spot, tucked away in the AC Hotel, on the forefront of what's going on in the cocktail world. The menu, designed by Nikos Mantzaridis (of Beaker & Gray fame), has six different twists on the gin & tonic, featuring a tonic that's custom made for the hotel. But because this is Miami's take on the gin bar, on weekends it also takes the action upstairs with weekly gin-soaked pool parties. Which you might want to think twice about hitting after gorging on the menu, long on spicy small plates like chicken tinga sopes, ropa vieja, and carnitas tacos.

Mercado Negro South Miami It's now actually part of the Dade County Building Code that every new taco shop constructed must have an attached speakeasy in the back. South Miami boasts the best of the bunch: a truly hidden gem behind a nondescript sliding door near the bathrooms at Tacocraft. Behind it, you'll find walls covered in Dia de los Muertos art, dark, plush couches, and the best selection of mezcal in South Florida (over 60 small-batch varieties). Cell service in here is spotty at best, and Mercado's windowless, dim décor makes it the perfect place to take a date you might not want other people knowing you're out with.