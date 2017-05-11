The Best Brunches in Every Miami Neighborhood

related The Best Cocktail Bars in Miami

Brickell Batch Address and Info Though you might think to avoid this place on weekends in the fall since it’s typically teeming with Gator fans, the brunch is worth dealing with their incessant chomping. Get the drunken peach toast with dark rum maple syrup or the fried chicken and waffles with green tomato jam. Wash it all down with bottomless sangria, mimosas, or Bellinis for $20.

La Mar Address and Info Perhaps the best brunch combination of view/food in all of Miami is on the ground floor of the Mandarin Oriental. Here you’ll find Peruvian anticuchos plus sushi, ceviche, and mains like lomo saltado. Add to that unlimited brunch cocktails, beer, and Champagne, a literal house of desserts, and a waterfront seat overlooking the Brickell skyline and you’ve got all the ingredients for the perfect start to a Sunday.

Coconut Grove Glass and Vine Address and Info The most ballyhooed new restaurant in the sudden-dining-mecca of Coconut Grove is Giorgio Rapicavoli's Glass and Vine. Here you can sample semolina pancakes over baked eggs with Bloody Marys and mimosas, or pitchers of Sangria made with Vinho Verde sauvignon blanc.

Taurus Address and Info It’s called Taurus Beer and Whiskey for a reason, so don’t skip out on the all-you-can-drink bacon rye Old Fashioneds and/or Miller Lites for $19. The fried chicken sandwich on a Cheddar biscuit or the breakfast burger with sausage, cheese, bacon, and egg can soak up all the booze nicely.

Doral Bocas House Address and Info This Venezuelan hotspot with a menu the size of Caracas is going big on brunch with an overwhelming number of choices. Start with the list of cachapas and bolitos stuffed with pork belly, chicharrones, or ham and cheese. Then move on to huevos Benedictos with lomo saltado on top, or stick to the basics and get waffles or pancakes covered in Nutella and strawberries.

Downtown Fooq's Address and Info If you find that you're stumbling out of E11EVEN around noon and want to feel a little better about yourself, head down the block to Fooq’s. The braised lamb and crispy rice is a hearty, savory way to start (continue?) your Sunday, and the choropampa with Proper Sausage chorizo, fried egg, and hand cut fries is almost like late-night food for breakfast. And if you want to keep the party going, opt for the bottomless white and rose sangria for $20.

Zuma Address and Info If you’re looking to splurge on brunch, nowhere in Miami is going to top Zuma. But even with the $95 price tag it’s a surprisingly good value, with unlimited Louis Roederer Champagne, a huge sushi selection, and a main course from a menu whose typical entree cost $45. Feeling super-fancy? Upgrade to bottomless Dom Perignon for $395.

Coral Gables Fontana at the Biltmore Address and Info The famous Sunday Champagne brunch at the Biltmore is a Miami institution, and actually lives up to the legend. Caviar, smoked salmon, fresh carved steak, sushi, and a literal wall of desserts await inside the lavish Fontana restaurant. Then, of course, there’s the unlimited Champagne which is unlimited. And not that we told you to do it, but going into the requisite food coma by the Biltmore pool isn’t a bad way to finish off the meal.

Eating House Address and Info Miamians won’t line up for much, especially in stifling humidity. But walk by the corner of Calle Ocho and Ponce de Leon Blvd on a Sunday morning and you’ll see plenty of folks queued up for the Wakin’ and Bacon brunch, with favorites like Cap’n Crunch pancakes, carbonara eggs Benedict, and the special guava mimosa.

Ft. Lauderdale Tap 42 Address and Info The hands-down biggest brunch party in Broward continues to be the one at Tap 43, where the sunny patio explodes with energy as guests enjoy bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and UFO Harpoon whites starting at 11am. The food is nothing to ignore either, with white chocolate strawberry pancakes and filet mignon steak and eggs championing the menu.

Himmarshee Public House Address and Info Another contender for biggest brunch party goes down at Himmarshee Village, where outdoor tables and pulsing music pour out of every restaurant on the street. Ground zero for the boisterousness is Public House, where football season brings epic watch parties, and the rest of the year brings a menu with dishes like s’mores-stuffed French toast and gingerbread pancakes, along with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys; $5 for ladies and $15 for guys.

Mid-Beach Bagatelle Address and Info Subtle it is not, but any time you can have your brunch Champagne delivered by a flying waitress in a Supergirl costume, it’s a brunch worth going to. The food braised short rib arepas, croque madame, and spicy crab Benedicts -- is a great way to start, but the real draw here is the hard-charging dayclub that ensues. It'll have you feeling like it’s 2am even though you just finished breakfast.

Beachcraft Address and Info Tom Colicchio’s Miami outpost is typically pretty pricy for dinner, so a great way to sample a f his food at a more reasonable price point is the $60 brunch. It features an ambitious spread of smoked meats like brisket and pulled pork, made-to-order omelets, and fresh pastries. The drink options here are unique as well, with heirloom Bloody Marys and local beers from Wynwood, Funky Buddha, and Cigar City.

Midtown Morgans Restaurant Address and Info Arguably the most popular brunch among Miami locals (at least judging from the line that wraps around the patio) is at Morgans. This converted house serves up mascarpone and raspberry-stuffed French toast, a chocolate dipped waffle, and three different kinds of eggs Benedict along with other brunch favorites to make the wait worthwhile. And though there are no unlimited drink specials, if you’re more about eating than boozing for brunch this is your go-to spot.

MiMo Blue Collar Address and Info The restaurant that turned MiMo into a dining destination might be small, but it packs in one of the best brunches in the city. The legendary shrimp and grits are the must-have here, but the pulled pork Benedict and lemon buttermilk pancakes aren’t to be missed either. As a place known for bone-sticking comfort food and a hearty brunch, you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than Blue Collar.

Mina’s Mediterraneo Address and Info If the weather is cooperating, nothing is more relaxing on a Sunday than a leisurely brunch out on the patio at Mina’s. Here you can sip on bottomless mimosas and sangrias ($22) while enjoying traditional North African brunches. Try the Moroccan -- eggs baked with tomato, onion, pepper, and traditional spices -- or the Egyptian, with two eggs scrambled with cured beef fava beans, feta, and pita bread.

SoFi Nikki Beach Address and Info South Beach’s original brunch party is still its best. Lounging on the white chairs in the sand at Nikki Beach, enjoying chill-out music, pitchers of mimosas, and heavy doses of sunshine is the kind of experience that both locals and tourists can truly enjoy. And with an impressive spread of custom-made pastas, fresh-baked pastries, salad, and fruit, this Miami brunch legend still does it better than anywhere else.

Prime Fish Address and Info The Prime family of restaurants is no slouch when it comes to impressive food, and perhaps its crowning achievement is the brunch spread at Prime Fish. We’re talking curried fish cakes and duck confit hash, lobster omelets, homemade whitefish salad, brioche French toast, and eggs Benedict, as well as bottomless mimosas, Bellinis, prosecco, and house-made bloody marys.

South Beach Olla Address and Info Traditional Mexican brunch is a hard find in Miami, but the best one is at this spot on the west end of Lincoln Rd. Here, you can enjoy jars filled with smoked salmon, crema and poblano salsa, huevos rancheros with blue corn tortillas, and Mexican French toast with plantains. Then wash it down with bottomless margaritas, micheladas, bloody marias, and mimosas.

The Palace Address and Info We’re not going to waste your time detailing out the menu or talking about the unlimited mimosas you can enjoy on the sidewalk along Ocean Dr. Because that’s not why you go to The Palace. You go for the best drag show in Miami. An over-the-top, high-energy display of flamboyance and flash that almost makes you forget there’s food in front of you. It’s part tourist attraction, part Champagne party. And if you’re looking for the most entertaining brunch in Miami, this is where you’ll find it.

South Miami Rok:Brgr Address and Info Some might debate the legality of charging ladies only $5 for bottomless mimosas and charging guys $15. But honestly, nobody’s complaining, especially when the menu at this burger palace has stuff like lobster corn dogs, a build-your-own Benedict bar with short rib and lobster, and a hangover sandwich with eggs, smoked pepper bacon, avocado, American cheese, and Sriracha aioli.

TacoCraft Address and Info Nothing makes a hangover feel better than a gigantic michelada with chorizo and jumbo shrimp. And, yeah, you’ll definitely find that at TacoCraft. But you’ll also find Miami’s best selection of breakfast tacos like the chorizo with Cotija cheese, potato hash, fried egg, cilantro, and garlic aioli. Or, for the more traditional, a hangover burrito with scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomato, avocado Chihuahua cheese, potatoes, and crema.

Wynwood Beaker & Gray Address and Info One of Miami’s most inventive new restaurants of the past couple years doesn’t let down with its brunch offerings. Try the waffle panini with pork belly rillette, swiss and maple mustard, or the croque madame made with oxtail and Gruyère on sourdough. And since it’s one of Miami’s best cocktail bars, you should definitely skip the mimosas and try a specialty brunch concoction, like the Teenage Mutant Ginger Turtles.

Wynwood Diner Address and Info From a logical standpoint, diners should always have spectacular brunches. But when you can combine a place that has some of the best cocktails in the city with stuff like beef rib and cornbread waffles, you’ve got some serious, next-level diner food. If you don’t want to go meat crazy, there’s also a fried green tomato panini and churro waffles. And the Frose 10 -- Rutte dry gin, rose, Mandarine Napoleon, prickly pear puree, and citrus puree -- might be the best brunch cocktail you ever have.