Your Guide to Miami’s Best Craft Coffee Shops
From cookies n’ cream cold brew and fancy cortaditos to Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, fuel your caffeine buzz at these places.
Here in Miami, cafecitos are the go-to coffee choice in town, and ventanitas—those wonderful walk-up colada-dispensing windows—can be found on pretty much every corner.
But sometimes, on occasion, super caffeinated mini cups of Cuban coffee aren’t what you’re looking for. Fortunately, there’s a slew of great coffee shops all over Miami serving everything from French-pressed locally roasted blends to pour overs using some of the world’s best coffee beans. Every spot on this list hones their focus on using quality products and creating a low-key, friendly vibes atmosphere. Here are 15 stellar spots to get great coffee in Miami.
Café Grumpy
It’s tough to be grumpy at this coffee shop that hails from Brooklyn. Serving a selection of espresso-based drinks, cold brew, organic teas, juices, and seasonal beverages—that are all kosher certified—Cafe Grumpy has two South Florida locations. Known for sourcing specialty coffee with strong ties to their coffee producing partners, you’ll find beans from Honduras, El Salvador, Peru, Guatemala, and more. Those who are in a rush can opt for an order ahead for pick-up, schedule a delivery, or even take a case of cold brew home.
Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
With nearly a dozen South Florida locations, you’re never far from a Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar. Serving Italian-roasted Illy coffee, this menu features a variety of hot and cold coffees including cappuccinos, espresso, iced coffee, and even affogatos. There’s also a full food menu with all day breakfast, salads, bowls and pastas.
House of Per'La
What started as a fan favorite local roaster, Per’la Specialty Roasters eventually opened its first brick-and-mortar in Coral Gables. Chances are you’ve had its coffee at several restaurants and hotels in the area, but there’s something special about sipping an award-winning single origin coffee right in their shop. Enjoy it with one of their freshly made pastries for a perfect pairing.
Our Grounds Coffeehouse
Tucked carefully into a shopping center amidst a residential neighborhood, you’ll find Our Grounds, a non-profit coffee shop that not only serves great coffee, but also operates as vocational training and an employment opportunity for adults who have intellectual and cognitive disabilities. This is the kind of shop where every customer feels like a regular and is greeted with a smile and sweet notes on their bakery treat bags—which goes a long way these days.
OTL
Located on a posh corner at Miami Design District’s Palm Court, OTL is a pastel-colored haven for those looking for a cup of Joe to keep them fueled through their designer shopping spree. The coffee menu is simple and features the classics, but the real deal can be found in ordering basic drip coffee that comes with free refills until noon (to offset the cost of those just purchased Loubies). There’s also a solid breakfast and sandwich menu for those looking to hang out for a bit.
Brewing Buddha
Got a sweet tooth? Then this is the coffee shop for you. Sure, you could get a basic Americano here, but this coffee shop specializes in sugary works of art like cookies n’ cream cold brew and an array of fun flavored lattes like wild rose, campfire s’mores, banana bread, midnight coconut, lavender, and rocky road. While you’re waiting for your coffee to be made, check out the rotating photographs on the wall that are available for purchase.
White Rose Coffee
Unlike any other coffee shop in town, White Rose doubles as a lounge and waiting area for one of Miami’s most popular tattoo shops, Ocho Placas Tattoo Company. The talented baristas know a thing or two about latte art and those looking for something a little different might enjoy the cafe bombon which is a double shot of espresso poured over condensed milk. The space itself gives off an art gallery vibe and they’ve got a ton of cool merch.
Imperial Moto
A coffee shop and a motorcycle shop all in one. Featuring locally roasted small batch coffee, this spot knows how to be both chill and filled with cool people watching—from watching mechanics work on bikes to chatting it up with local bike enthusiasts, a visit here is definitely a unique experience that pairs unexpectedly well with great coffee. From lattes to nitro cold brew CBD, there’s something for everyone on this menu.
Cortadito Coffee House
Okay fine, so Cortadito Coffee House is definitely a ventanita-style coffee shop, but what makes this one different is how they’ve incorporated food stations onto its menu. It boasts options such as pastelitos, sandwiches, and completa bowls with classic Cuban delicacies on top including ropa vieja, roasted pork, black beans, and maduros. When you need a serious kick of caffeine and a snack, this Cuban spot is where you’re headed.
Panther Coffee
These guys need no intro. They are essentially the godfathers (and mothers) of the local craft coffee movement in Miami as some of the first to offer pour-overs, French presses, Japanese-style slow drips, and cupping sessions in a coffeehouse setting. The OG Wynwood location is always a popular spot, but their MiMo location offers more seating and space.
All Day
One of the city’s best new coffeehouses is the progeny of Panther Coffee alum, Camila Ramos. The shop is sandwiched between The Corner Bar and Eleventh Street Pizza. Before you order, make sure you know the difference between wet or dry milked drinks—as a barista is sure to ask which you prefer. Wet adds creamy, warm milk to your coffee, and dry tosses in thick froth.
Alaska Coffee Roasting Co.
Not only is this Northern Miami bean-slinger one of the only purveyors of one of the highest-rated coffee beans in the world, Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, its food is great and pastries are some of the best in town. The large space also offers comfy couches on which to sprawl after a few too many of said baked goods.
Vice City Bean
In between Wynwood and Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District is a small, industrial-like space stocked with a wide array of brews along with pastries and hot plates. The coffee shop doesn’t roast its own beans, but the owners, Ronald and Eva Baker, curate their most beloved blends from around the globe. Look for Madcap Coffee from Grand Rapids, Michigan or local brews from South Florida.
Eternity Coffee Roasters
For a really long time, decades actually people downtown had to settle for boring old coffee chains. These innovators changed the scene, and expectations, with their single-origin coffee, San Franciscan roasters, and overall seed-to-cup ethos. Pro tip: there’s free parking in the Ingraham Garage, if you remember to ask for the validation.
Café Demetrio
Opened in 1997, this place claims to be the 'hood’s original coffeehouse. That’s probably true, at least in terms of locally-owned spots. (One of the first Miami Starbucks locations debuted on Miracle Mile that same year.) Order a Cafe Demetrio, its version of the cortadito, head straight to the outdoor, palm tree-covered courtyard, and... um, drink your coffee, obviously.