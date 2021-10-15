The Ultimate Guide to Miami’s Best Clubs

You know you’ve lived in Miami for a while when you start spelling out the number 11 with two l’s—or worse, numbers. Such is the culturally iconic status of this downtown mega club, that’s once again back to its never-closing ways. It combines all the bad decision making of an after-hours club with a breezy rooftop, big-name DJs, top hip-hop acts, and a stage with a pole that lowers into the ground, all resulting in Miamians' favorite place to do things they’d rather forget. Some might call it a strip club, some might call it a club with topless dancers, private shows in VIP rooms, and a tip rail. We just call it a place so great that time loses all meaning, and you inevitably end up leaving after the sun comes up.