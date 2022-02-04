The 14 Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in Miami
Bengals or Rams—no matter who wins, beer, wings, and HD TVs are always a sure bet.
The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the Super Bowl. You know how long it’s been since that happened? Here’s a hint: It went down at Joe Robbie Stadium. That was 33 years and about a dozen stadium names ago. This time around they might be kicking off in LA, but Miami still lays claim to some of the best football-crazed outposts in the country. From waterside beach clubs to breezy rooftops complete with drag queen performances, these are the absolute best places to catch Super Bowl LVI in Miami.
Bodega
If you couldn’t care less about the game and just want an excuse to take tequila shots on a Sunday, Bodega’s your spot. They’ll have $30 margarita pitchers, five-for-$25 Chido tequila cocktails, and six-for-$30 Patron shots, in case you feel like buying for the bar. There’ll also be $4 Buffalo Pollo Tacos alongside Bodega’s regular menu starting at 5 pm.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms (South Beach, Ft. Lauderdale).
No. 3 Social
Bask in the full spectrum of masculinity by spending the day on No. 3 Social’s rooftop. The fun starts with a special drag brunch, where the queens will be emceeing bingo games that run four cards for $20. Once that’s over, it’s on to the Super Bowl, where they’ll have the game on a big screen outside as well as a $65 open bar from 6 to 9 pm.
How to book: Reserve via Tock.
Kush Hialeah
Kush once again tries to reverse the Dolphins’ cinematic curse, hosting their annual Forgive Us, Ray Finkle party at noon. The festivities include a recreation of the Ace Ventura kicker’s bedroom, a Dan Marino pinata, football-shaped cookies, and a card-burning ceremony at 3:05 pm. You’ll also find Finkle-themed Brugal cocktails like the Laces Out, an aqua-hued tipple with an orange sugar rim and gummy dolphin garnish.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Harry's Pizzeria
A gourmet pizza restaurant isn’t normally topping a list of Super Bowl watch parties. But this year, Michael Schwartz is using the Big Game as an excuse to kick off his new daily happy hour, where you’ll get half-off wine, beer, mixed drinks, and pizza. It might be the best deal, dollar-for-dollar, on Super Bowl Sunday, and marches on every weekday from 4 to 7 pm.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
TimeOut Market
TimeOut will have the biggest screens in South Beach showing the Super Bowl, where whopping 17-foot surfaces will broadcast the Bengals and Rams matchup. On top of larger-than-life Joe Burrow, you’ll get $20 buckets of beers, $14 Sriracha Maple Wing Buckets from Chick’n Jones, \ and other specials from the food hall’s many vendors.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Whiskey Joe's
Wanna watch the Super Bowl, but also take advantage of our glorious February weather? Head to this legendary two-story Key Biscayne sailor bar, where you can down fresh seafood, cold beers, and fruity island drinks to your heart’s content. And if the Super Bowl turns into a Super Blowout, you’ve got a perfect view of the Miami skyline to keep you good and distracted.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace
Another outstanding outdoor viewing option comes by way of The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace, where the usual lineup of vendors and artists will be accompanied by massive screens. Another guest star? DJ Khaled’s Another Wing, the music mogul’s virtual kitchen that’s putting out the best Lemon Pepper Wings in the city.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Quarterdeck
One of South Florida’s most beloved sports bars is offering a best-in-class drink deal, serving two-for-one bevs all game long across all five locations. Pro tip: Relax and have a few more after the final whistle, so you can wait out the surge charge for your Uber ride back from Lauderdale.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Wynwood Brewing
Wynwood’s OG brewery is going clucking crazy for the Super Bowl, hosting a chicken wing eating contest at 4 pm. Once a wing king (or queen) is crowned, their fifedome will be rewarded with $4 La Rubia pints all game long, with the game on a giant projection screen.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
WATR Rooftop at 1 Hotel
The fanciest way to watch this year’s Super Bowl will be at the 1 Hotel’s scenic rooftop, where VIP cabanas will make you feel like an NFL player who just narrowly missed the playoffs. Packages include private bottle service with three menu items and two bottles of vodka, tequila, cognac, or Champagne. You’ll also have your own TV and dedicated server, in case you feel like switching to the Puppy Bowl when the action slows.
How to book: Reserve via SevenRooms.
Oasis
No Super Bowl spread in South Florida is going to top Oasis, who’ll be showing the Rams and Bengals on big screens spread across the venue. As for eats, Alidoro will be dishing up three-for-$18 sliders, Chikin will give you 20 wings for $35, Los Buenos has your taco fix, plating a full 10 for $40, and Mr. Mandolin lets you enjoy the game with beef skewers and tzatziki for $28. You’ll also find five-for-$25 beer buckets, and $75 Champagne bottles if you’re planning to celebrate your DraftKings victory.
How to book: Reserve online.
American Social
The 25 TVs you usually stare at to avoid awkward conversation at AmSo’s bar will all be tuned to the Super Bowl this Sunday, where waterside views and a full menu of bar bites complement the action. Easy drinking daytime beverages will be on special, with macro faves Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, and Truly weighing in at five-for-$25.
How to book: Call 305-570-4468 to reserve.
Baia Beach Club
Sunset on Super Bowl Sunday is at 6:13 pm, so as soon as the day party ends at the Mondrian’s swanky poolside beach club, another one begins. They’ll have the game on big screens with loads of cold beer specials, alongside chicken wings, beef sliders, and chips and guac for days.
The Wharf
Prefer dancing between downs to watching million-dollar-a-second commercials? The Wharf has your back, with both locations turning things over to their resident DJ during commercial breaks. All that plus the standard array of riverside libations and food trucks.
How to book: Reserve via Eventbrite (Miami, Ft. Lauderdale).