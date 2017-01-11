Enjoy Miami's Winter at the City's Best Rooftop Bars

Right about now, the reality of Florida's horrible humidity is a forgotten memory. Miamians have shown we’re willing to brave the elements of summer for the chance at a killer view with a cocktail to help us survive the holidays. Keep the festivities going with the best seven roofs to drink on. To wit:
Area 31
Downtown
Nothing makes you feel like the nebulous King of Miami quite like standing at the edge of this bar on the 31st floor of the EPIC. Of course, going here on a Friday night means you’re sharing that “King of Miami” feeling with about 200 other people, all of whom probably have the same thought. That’s nothing new in this city, so check your ego, grab a Plantation -- a cocktail featuring peppercorn-infused Brugal extra-dry rum, coconut white balsamic shrub, lime, honey, and ginger beer -- sit by the pool, and appreciate the fact that you can do all of this in February.
Rooftop at the 1 Hotel
South Beach
When your pool is tabbed as having one of the best hotel pool views on the planet by the worldwide leaders in pool viewology (a very real, meticulous science), of course you need to be slinging some serious drinks to go along with it. Though this spot -- which in a previous life was home to one of Miami’s craziest Sunday pool parties -- has calmed down as part of the eco-friendly 1, the bar is still the most scenic on the beach. In one direction, you can see clear out into the Atlantic, and in the other you’ll see the expansive Miami skyline, combining the feel of urban rooftop, ocean view, and trendy pool bar in one sun-soaked patio.
Pawn Broker
Downtown
The Pubbelly boys could probably open a DMV and it would still be a phenomenal place to spend a few hours... which is why it should come as no surprise that their new venture on the roof of the Langford Hotel might be the best new bar of 2016. Not only does it boast a panoramic view from the middle of the Miami skyline, but Pawn Broker’s serving up spectacular drinks in inventive containers. Best example: the Giggle Water, a gin, Champagne, syrup, tonic, and lavender foam mixture served in a mini bathtub. It tastes like drinking a bubble bath, in the best possible way that would taste.
Juvia
South Beach
The restaurant on the top of the 1111 garage in South Beach might be THE best date-with-a-view spot in Miami. That said, it’ll also put a bigger dent in your wallet than an unexpected FPL bill. For all the romance and a much lower bill, hit this place for drinks. Try a Purple Juvia -- Belvedere, chambord, blackberry, and lemon juice -- relax by the ivy-covered wall outside, and enjoy the award-winning design and views of the ocean.
Touché
Downtown
Nothing is quite as relaxing after dropping all your money at E11even than a retreat to the bar upstairs. You can forget about the car payment that just ended up in Trinitee’s lingerie as you stare out towards Downtown and the giant Club Space sign, feeling the cool breeze blowing down NW 11th St and enjoying an ice-cold beer. Then, once you’ve taken in the sights and regained your composure, you can either enjoy some food from Top Chef Carla Pellegrino, or go back downstairs and continue with your bad decision making.
C-Level
South Beach
Sometimes, you just need to live like a tourist to remember why you live here. And while it may be embarrassing for a salty local like yourself to voluntarily go anywhere on Ocean Drive, an afternoon spent at the Clevelander’s rooftop bar is like a mini staycation. As you gaze out at the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Art Deco hotels along Ocean Drive, and the city behind you, you remember the magic that first brought you to this weird beach city. And for those few hours you spend enjoying the Miami you often forget, it almost makes the traffic, humidity, and undependable people with jobs that make no sense seem worth it.
High Bar
South Beach
The bar on the roof of the Dream Hotel might not have the best view of South Beach... or the craziest pool parties. But for a relaxing afternoon by the pool with a view over the rooftops, great food, and refreshing drinks, this place cannot be beat. The crowd is never big enough to ruin the experience, but always trendy enough to let you know you’re in Miami. The poolside menu is full of food that won’t weigh you down in the heat, and drinks like the Hemingway daiquiri with rum and grapefruit juice go perfectly with this quintessentially South Beach setting.
It's surprising that this spot on the 50th floor of the Viceroy Hotel hasn't been featured in some movie where Hollywood gets Miami completely wrong. Yeah, it's a sick place: pool surrounded by glass walls with views from the bay to the Everglades, royal cabanas above said pool with even better views, a full-on club inside, and the occasional fire-thrower. But it's also the kind of place people assume you go every night when they've watched a few too many episodes of the Kardashians.
